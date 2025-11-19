In-House – Canada's Housing Podcast

How can the housing sector tackle climate change and prioritize sustainability?Join us in our latest episode of In-House, where we’re joined by Daniel Dicaire, Senior Manager of Sustainability and Conservation at Ottawa Community Housing Corporation. Listen and subscribe for more insights from Canada’s housing experts.

Join our Deputy Chief Economist Tania Bourassa-Ochoa as she delves into the key findings from our recent Housing Supply Report. In this episode, we discuss contrasting trends across key cities, with growth in ground-oriented construction and a slowdown in condos. Learn how these shifts could impact supply, affordability, and the construction workforce. Tune in to gain valuable insights and stay updated on the latest housing trends!

On this episode, we meet Dale, a senior who found herself homeless and alone during a northern winter. She stayed a few nights with friends, but desperately needed a long-term solution. That's when she found AVEN Pavilion.

We need to break down barriers for municipalities—so they can accelerate building and have a lasting impact on housing supply. We sat down with CMHC’s Deputy Chief Economist Aled ab Iorwerth & Director, Government Relations and Head of the Housing Accelerator Fund Chris Woodcock to dive into what’s holding back new housing and the bold actions needed to accelerate growth. 🏡 Listen in for expert insights on the future of Canada’s housing market. Track Housing Accelerator Fund progress here: https://ow.ly/ZBOB50X6rkn

Canada’s mortgage market is shifting and the Fall 2025 Residential Mortgage Industry Report reveals what’s changing for borrowers, lenders, and the housing outlook. In this episode of In-House, host Joelle Hamilton speaks with CMHC Deputy Chief Economist Aled ab Iorwerth about: ✔ Why fixed-rate mortgages are popular again ✔ Big 6 lenders gaining market share ✔ Rising delinquency rates in Ontario and B.C. ✔ What 750,000+ mortgage renewals mean for payments and affordability Read the full RMIR: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/professionals/housing-markets-data-and-research/housing-research/research-reports/housing-finance/residential-mortgage-industry-reportExplore the interactive Residential Mortgage Industry Data Dashboard: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/professionals/housing-markets-data-and-research/housing-data/residential-mortgage-industry-data-dashboard

About In-House – Canada's Housing Podcast

Join us as we decode the intricacies of real estate, provide clarity in financial expertise, and offer a platform for policy makers and the public alike. Whether you're looking to make an informed housing decision, stay ahead in the real estate or mortgage profession, or simply indulge in the dynamics of the housing market, CMHC's In-House is your source for conversations that matter.Tune in, stay informed, and be current on the latest in housing market and mortgage trends. This podcast is brought to you by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, a Federal Crown corporation whose mandate is to ensure the health and stability of Canada’s housing finance system.