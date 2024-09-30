Christmastime for the Jews

The relegation of Hanukkah merchandise to a tiny corner of the grocery aisle can cause Jews to feel excluded or marginalized by the Christmas holiday season. But the impact of Jews on the history and culture of secularized Christmas is deeper than you might think. In this exciting new Yuletide episode of Identity/Crisis, host Yehuda Kurtzer and American composer and music commentator Rob Kapilow sit down at the keyboard to better understand the relationship between Jews and Christmas through the holiday music that Jewish composers have contributed to the canon. Read Maoz Tzur at the End of Christianity Listen to the accompanying episode playlist HERE Partner with us as we address the big issues facing contemporary Jewish life. Make a gift now. JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST FOR MORE HARTMAN IDEAS