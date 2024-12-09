Powered by RND
  • #322 - Identity Security Posture Management with Saviynt’s Henrique Teixeira
    In this episode of the Identity at the Center podcast, hosts Jeff and Jim dive into the concept of Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) with Henrique Teixeira, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Saviynt and former Gartner analyst. Henrique explains ISPM as an Apple Watch for your identity program, focusing on preventive measures before an attack occurs. The discussion also covers the upcoming Gartner IAM Summit, AI's impact on identity management, and the anticipated trends for 2025. Additionally, they explore the differences between AI copilot, agent, and bot, and the future of non-human identity management. Henrique shares insights on balancing ITSM front ends with IGA systems and emphasizes the importance of continuous security investment. Tune in for a comprehensive look at ISPM, AI, and the evolving identity security landscape. Chapters 00:00 Welcome to the Podcast 01:47 Gartner IAM Summit Preview 04:48 Guest Introduction: Henrique Teixeira 05:28 Henrique's Career Transition 10:12 Conference Experiences and Insights 14:10 Understanding ISPM and ITDR 29:16 AI in Identity Management 35:58 Debating the Future of AI in IGA Systems 37:09 Evolution of Access Request Systems 37:59 The Rise of ChatOps in Identity Management 40:26 Multi-Channel Identity and Access Management 45:54 Influencers and Inspirations in Identity Strategy 49:06 Reflecting on 2024: Trends and Predictions 54:31 Looking Ahead: Identity and AI in 2025 01:02:50 Boxing Talk: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul 01:08:17 Wrapping Up: Final Thoughts and Farewells Connect with Henrique: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bernardes Learn more about Saviynt: https://saviynt.com/ Prevention + ITDR Venn Diagram - https://www.linkedin.com/posts/rezasoltani_identitysecurity-ispm-itdr-activity-7203522819014500353-8Kv_/ Connect with us on LinkedIn: Jim McDonald: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmcdonaldpmp/ Jeff Steadman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffsteadman/ Visit the show on the web at http://idacpodcast.com Keywords: Identity Security, IAM, Digital Identity, AI, Artificial Intelligence, ISPM, ITDR, IGA, Gartner IAM Summit, Cybersecurity, Cloud Security, Machine Identity, Non-Human Identity, Podcast, Interview, Saviynt, Henrique Teixeira, Jim McDonald, Jeff Steadman
    --------  
    1:09:38
  • #321 - Sponsor Spotlight - MightyID
    In this special Sponsor Spotlight episode of the Identity at the Center podcast, host Jim McDonald welcomes Chris Steinke from MightyID. Chris shares insights into identity as a valuable asset and its versatility as a security mechanism. The discussion delves into MightyID's unique features, focusing on IAM resilience including backup, recovery, migration, failover, and the Change360 capability. Jim and Chris also touch on the importance of resilience learned from personal experiences like youth sports coaching. The episode wraps up with a look at MightyID’s plans for future development and their presence at the upcoming Gartner IAM Summit. Chapters 00:00 Welcome to the Identity at the Center Podcast 01:02 Sponsor Spotlight: MightyID 02:35 Chris Steinke's Journey into IAM 04:32 Understanding MightyID's Solutions 06:57 The Importance of Resiliency in IAM 10:29 Exploring MightyID's Unique Features 25:15 Change360: A Powerful Investigative Tool 27:45 Measuring Success with MightyID 30:39 MightyID's Resiliency and Future Plans 36:53 Gartner IAM Summit and Closing Remarks Connect with Chris: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-steinke-exec/ Learn more about MightyID: https://www.mightyid.com/idac Connect with us on LinkedIn: Jim McDonald: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmcdonaldpmp/ Jeff Steadman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffsteadman/ Visit the show on the web at idacpodcast.com and watch at https://www.youtube.com/@idacpodcast
    --------  
    46:46
  • #320 - Authenticate 204 - FIDO Feud
    In this special episode of Identity at the Center, hosts Jim McDonald and Jeff Steadman kick off the inaugural FIDO Feud—a game show packed with fun and informative challenges about digital identity. Team Glitterati, led by Megan Shamas, and Team Identifriends, led by Jim, face off in a series of rounds centered around common passwords, identity trends, and future threats to IAM. Enjoy witty banter, audience interaction, and a spirited competition, all while diving deep into the world of Identity and Access Management. Special thanks to the FIDO Alliance and RSM US LLP for making this special event possible! 00:00 Introduction to Identity at the Center 00:20 Welcome to FIDO Feud 01:18 Meet the Team Captains 01:47 Team Names and Random Members 02:46 Game Rules and Setup 04:22 Round 1: Easy-to-Guess Passwords 07:37 Round 2: Tired Trends in IAM 11:44 IAM Metrics Showdown 12:22 Successful Logins and Password Resets 13:04 User Satisfaction and Breaches 13:44 Enrollment and Abandon Rate 14:33 Final IAM Metrics 15:45 Biggest Future Threats to IAM 17:29 Unexpected Answers and Final Round 21:16 Winners and Closing Remarks Connect with us on LinkedIn: Jim McDonald: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmcdonaldpmp/ Jeff Steadman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffsteadman/ Visit the show on the web at http://idacpodcast.com
    --------  
    22:51
  • #319 - Identity Security & Cyber Resilience with David Mahdi of Transmit Security
    In this episode of the Identity at the Center podcast, Jim McDonald is joined by guest David Mahdi, CIO at Transmit Security and former Gartner analyst. The discussion delves into the challenges of identity security and the necessity of transitioning from IAM to identity security to mitigate privacy, fraud, and scam risks. They explore the convergence of cybersecurity and identity, the rise of non-human identities, and the importance of cyber resilience. David shares insights from his global experiences and highlights the importance of behavior-based monitoring for both human and non-human identities. The episode wraps up with a lighter note as they discuss the perfect trail mix ingredients. 00:00 Welcome to the Identity at the Center Podcast 01:12 Guest Introduction: David Mahdi 02:35 The Evolution of Identity Security 04:13 The Importance of Identity Security 05:26 David Mahdi's Journey in Identity Security 07:20 Challenges in Identity and Access Management 10:10 The Role of Machine Learning in Identity Security 12:19 The Future of Identity Security 22:52 The Need for Convergence in Identity and Security Teams 33:01 Non-Human Identities and Their Management 41:00 Defining Roles and Responsibilities 41:46 Ignoring Non-Human Accounts 42:38 Emerging Threats and Risk Management 44:33 The Importance of Identity Security 46:46 Cyber Resilience in Modern Organizations 49:24 Cloud Services and Backup Plans 51:26 Ransomware and Data Access Governance 54:27 The Future of Identity Security 01:07:53 Trail Mix and Lighter Notes 01:14:32 Closing Remarks and Upcoming Events Connect with David: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dmahdi/ Learn more about Transmit Security: https://transmitsecurity.com/ Gartner IAM Summit - Save $375 on registration using our exclusive code IDAC375: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/identity-access-management-us Connect with us on LinkedIn: Jim McDonald: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmcdonaldpmp/ Jeff Steadman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffsteadman/ Visit the show on the web at http://idacpodcast.com Keywords: Identity Security, IAM, Cyber Resilience, Machine Identity, Non-Human Identity, Digital Transformation, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Data Breach, Risk Management, ITDR, MFA Fatigue, Deepfakes, Gen AI, Copilot, Claude AI, Decentralized Identity, Quantum Computing, Ransomware, Data Access Governance, Transmit Security, Gartner IAM Summit, FIDO Authenticate Conference.
    --------  
    1:16:55
  • #318 - SailPoint Navigate 2024 - SSF, CAEP, RISC, and SCIM Events with SailPoint’s Mike Kiser
    In this episode of the Identity at the Center podcast, hosts Jim McDonald and Jeff Steadman delve into the significance of shared signals in identity and access management (IAM). Featuring Mike Kiser, Director of Strategy and Standards at SailPoint, the discussion spans Kiser's career journey from IBM to SailPoint, the importance of standards and security in IAM, and the influence of AI on authenticity. The episode highlights the Shared Signals Framework, drawing parallels to cooperative dolphins and fishermen, and underscores the benefits of a standardized approach to signal sharing. The conversation also touches on the challenges and potential of event-based architectures and the evolving role of identity in cybersecurity. 00:00 Introduction and Initial Thoughts 02:50 Conference and Discount Codes 05:33 Guest Introduction and Background 11:31 AI and Authenticity 15:21 Shared Signals Framework 25:40 Decentralized Identity Management 26:28 Real-Time Identity Data Sharing 27:55 Developing Identity Standards 29:19 Vendor Collaboration and Challenges 31:28 Event-Based Identity Architectures 33:03 The Role of Big Tech in Identity Security 39:22 Customer Demand for Identity Solutions 40:49 Identity Security and Digital Identity 42:47 Technology vs. Humanity: A Musical Perspective 48:41 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Connect with Mike: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-kiser/ Learn more about SailPoint: https://www.sailpoint.com/ SailPoint Navigate 2024 London - Use code IDAC for a £300 discount - https://www.sailpoint.com/navigate/london Semperis’ Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf) - Use code IDACpod for 20% off: https://www.hipconf.com/ Gartner IAM Summit - Save $375 on registration using our exclusive code IDAC375: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/identity-access-management-us Connect with us on LinkedIn: Jim McDonald: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmcdonaldpmp/ Jeff Steadman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffsteadman/ Visit the show on the web at http://idacpodcast.com 🔑 Episode Keywords Identity Management, Shared Signals Framework, Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol, Risk Assessment, Information Sharing, Identity Security, Authentication, AI And Identity, Digital Identity, Identity Fabric, Identity Ecosystem, IAM Standards, Cybersecurity, Technology And Humanity, Event-Based Architecture, RSM, SailPoint Navigate 2024, Gartner IAM Summit, Authenticate Conference, Identity Backstories
    --------  
    50:09

About Identity at the Center

Identity at the Center is a weekly podcast all about identity security in the context of identity and access management (IAM). With decades of real-world IAM experience, hosts Jim McDonald and Jeff Steadman bring you conversations with news, topics, and guests from the identity management industry. Do you know who has access to what?
