#319 - Identity Security & Cyber Resilience with David Mahdi of Transmit Security

In this episode of the Identity at the Center podcast, Jim McDonald is joined by guest David Mahdi, CIO at Transmit Security and former Gartner analyst. The discussion delves into the challenges of identity security and the necessity of transitioning from IAM to identity security to mitigate privacy, fraud, and scam risks. They explore the convergence of cybersecurity and identity, the rise of non-human identities, and the importance of cyber resilience. David shares insights from his global experiences and highlights the importance of behavior-based monitoring for both human and non-human identities. The episode wraps up with a lighter note as they discuss the perfect trail mix ingredients. 00:00 Welcome to the Identity at the Center Podcast 01:12 Guest Introduction: David Mahdi 02:35 The Evolution of Identity Security 04:13 The Importance of Identity Security 05:26 David Mahdi's Journey in Identity Security 07:20 Challenges in Identity and Access Management 10:10 The Role of Machine Learning in Identity Security 12:19 The Future of Identity Security 22:52 The Need for Convergence in Identity and Security Teams 33:01 Non-Human Identities and Their Management 41:00 Defining Roles and Responsibilities 41:46 Ignoring Non-Human Accounts 42:38 Emerging Threats and Risk Management 44:33 The Importance of Identity Security 46:46 Cyber Resilience in Modern Organizations 49:24 Cloud Services and Backup Plans 51:26 Ransomware and Data Access Governance 54:27 The Future of Identity Security 01:07:53 Trail Mix and Lighter Notes 01:14:32 Closing Remarks and Upcoming Events Connect with David: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dmahdi/ Learn more about Transmit Security: https://transmitsecurity.com/ Gartner IAM Summit - Save $375 on registration using our exclusive code IDAC375: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/identity-access-management-us Connect with us on LinkedIn: Jim McDonald: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmcdonaldpmp/ Jeff Steadman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffsteadman/ Visit the show on the web at http://idacpodcast.com Keywords: Identity Security, IAM, Cyber Resilience, Machine Identity, Non-Human Identity, Digital Transformation, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Data Breach, Risk Management, ITDR, MFA Fatigue, Deepfakes, Gen AI, Copilot, Claude AI, Decentralized Identity, Quantum Computing, Ransomware, Data Access Governance, Transmit Security, Gartner IAM Summit, FIDO Authenticate Conference.