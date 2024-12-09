#318 - SailPoint Navigate 2024 - SSF, CAEP, RISC, and SCIM Events with SailPoint’s Mike Kiser
In this episode of the Identity at the Center podcast, hosts Jim McDonald and Jeff Steadman delve into the significance of shared signals in identity and access management (IAM). Featuring Mike Kiser, Director of Strategy and Standards at SailPoint, the discussion spans Kiser's career journey from IBM to SailPoint, the importance of standards and security in IAM, and the influence of AI on authenticity. The episode highlights the Shared Signals Framework, drawing parallels to cooperative dolphins and fishermen, and underscores the benefits of a standardized approach to signal sharing. The conversation also touches on the challenges and potential of event-based architectures and the evolving role of identity in cybersecurity.
00:00 Introduction and Initial Thoughts
02:50 Conference and Discount Codes
05:33 Guest Introduction and Background
11:31 AI and Authenticity
15:21 Shared Signals Framework
25:40 Decentralized Identity Management
26:28 Real-Time Identity Data Sharing
27:55 Developing Identity Standards
29:19 Vendor Collaboration and Challenges
31:28 Event-Based Identity Architectures
33:03 The Role of Big Tech in Identity Security
39:22 Customer Demand for Identity Solutions
40:49 Identity Security and Digital Identity
42:47 Technology vs. Humanity: A Musical Perspective
48:41 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
Connect with Mike: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mike-kiser/
Learn more about SailPoint: https://www.sailpoint.com/
Identity Management, Shared Signals Framework, Continuous Access Evaluation Protocol, Risk Assessment, Information Sharing, Identity Security, Authentication, AI And Identity, Digital Identity, Identity Fabric, Identity Ecosystem, IAM Standards, Cybersecurity, Technology And Humanity, Event-Based Architecture, RSM, SailPoint Navigate 2024, Gartner IAM Summit, Authenticate Conference, Identity Backstories