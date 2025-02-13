Cam Ward | Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame Goalie
Meghan Lamontagne sits down with Carolina Hurricanes Alumni Goaltender Cam Ward for an exclusive interview that talks about winning the Stanley Cup in his rookie year and what his journey was like to the NHL. He then opens up about life as a husband and father to two teenagers and goes into more depth about the adversity his son Nolan faced at birth. Cam Ward also talks about going into the wine business with his best friend and former teammate Tim Gleason and about the vineyard he owns in Napa Valley! All that and so much more!
Iced Tea is a production of MIX 101.5, and part of the Capitol Broadcasting Podcast Network. The show is presented by Lane and Associates Family Dentistry.
Iced Tea YouTube Channel
Iced Tea Instagram
Vineyard 36 Wine
Introducing - Iced Tea with Meghan Lamontagne
This podcast spills the tea (just a little) on the Carolina Hurricanes. We'll talk to people whose lives revolve around the Hurricanes' 82-game NHL schedule. Host Meghan Lamontagne asks the questions every Caniac wants to know, from what the players eat before a game to what it feels like to lift the Stanley Cup. She'll talk to people who work for the Canes, current and former players, wives and girlfriends, and even a superfan.
