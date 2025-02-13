Iced Tea with Meghan Lamontagne

Cam Ward | Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame Goalie

Meghan Lamontagne sits down with Carolina Hurricanes Alumni Goaltender Cam Ward for an exclusive interview that talks about winning the Stanley Cup in his rookie year and what his journey was like to the NHL. He then opens up about life as a husband and father to two teenagers and goes into more depth about the adversity his son Nolan faced at birth. Cam Ward also talks about going into the wine business with his best friend and former teammate Tim Gleason and about the vineyard he owns in Napa Valley! All that and so much more! Iced Tea is a production of MIX 101.5, and part of the Capitol Broadcasting Podcast Network. The show is presented by Lane and Associates Family Dentistry. Iced Tea YouTube Channel Iced Tea Instagram Vineyard 36 Wine