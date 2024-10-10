Welcome to The Practivist Pod!

Democracy is hanging by a thread, but our work as citizens is about being resilient and persistent so that together, we can build the future we want to see. That's why we're launching The Practivist Pod — the practice of activism made practical.If you're looking for ways to get engaged, or just looking for ways to stay sane… we want to help you navigate what comes next. It's an exciting collaboration with political dynamo Jess Craven, author of the Chop Wood Carry Water newsletter, and grassroots organizer Steve Pierson, host of the How We Win podcast. Each week on The Practivist Pod, we'll share important conversations with changemakers, give you practical ways to make an impact, have some fun, and inspire hope.This is more than a podcast — it's a place for our community to grow our practice of advocacy for justice, equity, and progress. Action is the best antidote for anxiety, and joy is a revolutionary act, so subscribe to The Practivist Pod today.