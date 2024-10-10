Becoming a Practivist with Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin
This is the first episode of our new weekly show where we share practical ways to make an impact, and help you navigate whatever comes next.This week we are talking about the republican house budget bill, the effort to gut USAID, and is it safe to fly in trump’s America? And of course, we talk about what you can do about all of it.We couldn’t ask for better guests to help kick off our show… joining us for our interview are the founders and Co-Executive Directors of Indivisible, Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin!Call in line: (818) 824-4286www.practivistpod.comJess Craven LinktreeSteve Pierson LinktreeFunding bill call scriptUnrig the rulesUSAID resource dochttps://www.patreon.com/PractivistPodAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:06:43
Welcome to The Practivist Pod!
Democracy is hanging by a thread, but our work as citizens is about being resilient and persistent so that together, we can build the future we want to see. That’s why we’re launching The Practivist Pod — the practice of activism made practical.If you’re looking for ways to get engaged, or just looking for ways to stay sane… we want to help you navigate what comes next. It’s an exciting collaboration with political dynamo Jess Craven, author of the Chop Wood Carry Water newsletter, and grassroots organizer Steve Pierson, host of the How We Win podcast. Each week on The Practivist Pod, we’ll share important conversations with changemakers, give you practical ways to make an impact, have some fun, and inspire hope.This is more than a podcast — it's a place for our community to grow our practice of advocacy for justice, equity, and progress. Action is the best antidote for anxiety, and joy is a revolutionary act, so subscribe to The Practivist Pod today.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
1:00
Winning 2024 Part Five With Melinda McGraw
The final episode of our special 5 part series to make sure you have the knowledge and tools to make an impact on, yet again, the most important election of our lives. And it is GO TIME! GOTV weekend is here and joining to talk about how we will win together, is actress, activist, Melinda McGraw!https://www.mobilize.us/www.Swingleft.org https://swingleft.org/fundraise/howwewin2024Find us on social: @HowWeWinPod @BluesBoyStevewww.howwewinpod.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
20:31
Winning 2024 Part Four With Robert Reynolds Gambhir
Today we are diving into data driven, social science backed, campaign tactics that work, and just about anybody can implement. To explain, I am joined by the Founder of Vote Rev, and one of the key architects of Vote Tripling, Robert Reynolds Gambhir.www.Swingleft.org https://swingleft.org/fundraise/howwewin2024Find us on social: @HowWeWinPod @BluesBoyStevewww.howwewinpod.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
27:10
Winning 2024 Part Three With Anat Shenker-Osorio
Today I am joined by communications and messaging expert, founder of ASO Communications and host of the Words To Win By podcast, Anat Shenker-Osorio. As we are all knocking on doors and making calls to voters (right…) Anat is going to make sure that we are being effective with our words and also tell us about ways we can “Amplify” winning messages with social media.https://www.amplify-freedom.com/https://swingleft.org/fundraise/howwewin2024Find us on social: @HowWeWinPod @BluesBoyStevewww.howwewinpod.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Democracy is hanging by a thread, but our work as citizens is about being resilient and persistent so that together, we can build the future we want to see. That’s why we’re launching The Practivist Pod — the practice of activism made practical.If you’re looking for ways to get engaged, or just looking for ways to stay sane… we want to help you navigate what comes next. It’s an exciting collaboration with political dynamo Jess Craven, author of the Chop Wood Carry Water newsletter, and grassroots organizer Steve Pierson, host of the How We Win podcast. Each week on The Practivist Pod, we’ll share important conversations with changemakers, give you practical ways to make an impact, have some fun, and inspire hope.This is more than a podcast — it's a place for our community to grow our practice of advocacy for justice, equity, and progress. Action is the best antidote for anxiety, and joy is a revolutionary act, so subscribe to The Practivist Pod today.