EXPOSED: The Alzheimer's Research Scandal & Scientific Fraud with Charles Piller | EP 435

What if everything we thought we knew about Alzheimer's disease research was built on fraudulent data? In this episode, investigative journalist Charles Piller reveals disturbing findings about the integrity of decades of Alzheimer's research. His investigation uncovers a web of scientific misconduct that has influenced billions in research funding and shaped modern medical understanding.Key Points from the Episode:What shocking discovery made a young scientist risk his entire career?The truth behind how scientific theories gain dominance in medical researchWhy some scientists are questioning everything we know about Alzheimer's diseaseHow image manipulation changed the course of medical research foreverThe untold pressure facing scientists that nobody talks aboutWhat's really happening behind closed doors in research laboratoriesWhy current Alzheimer's treatments might not be what they seemThe role of institutions in shaping medical researchThe hidden story of how one journalist uncovered a decades-long secret***Follow me on Instagram***PROGRAM ENQUIRIES: book a Discovery Call >>HERE<< to Fix your Emotional, Binge & Overeating and achieve REAL Weight Loss***Where to find CHARLES PILLER:Charles' Twitter Charles' LinkedIn--How to Get in Touch with MATTY LANSDOWN Follow us on InstagramSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelHealthy Mum’s Facebook GroupTake the 10 Day Emotional Eating ChallengeSend Matty the word ‘PROGRAM’ right here to discuss our programsJoin our Email list here--Intro/Outro track Tropic Love by "Diviners feat. Contacreast"