Menopause, Metabolism & Macros with Hormone Expert Samantha Gladish | EP 437
Are you confused about the real truth behind menopause, hormones, and metabolism? In this episode, Hormone Nutritionist Samantha Gladish demystifies the complex relationship between menopause and metabolism. We chat about controversial topics like carbohydrate consumption, weight gain during menopause, and the often-overlooked cultural aspects of aging for women.Key Highlights:Why your fear of carbs could be secretly damaging your thyroidThe link between protein intake and emotional stability revealedWhat social media influencers get dangerously wrong about women's nutritionHidden patterns in your eating that two weeks of tracking exposesThe truth about weight changes during menopause yearsWhy modern women need different solutions than their grandmothers didWhat ancient cultures knew about menopause that we've forgotten todayThe hidden connection between sexual health and menopause symptoms revealedThe real reason quick-fix hormone solutions keep failing women***Follow me on Instagram***PROGRAM ENQUIRIES: book a Discovery Call >>HERE<< to Fix your Emotional, Binge & Overeating and achieve REAL Weight Loss***Where to find SAMANTHA GLADISH:Samantha’s WebsiteSamantha’s InstagramSamantha’s FacebookSamantha’s YouTube--How to Get in Touch with MATTY LANSDOWN Follow us on InstagramSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelHealthy Mum’s Facebook GroupTake the 10 Day Emotional Eating ChallengeSend Matty the word ‘PROGRAM’ right here to discuss our programsJoin our Email list here--Intro/Outro track Tropic Love by "Diviners feat. Contacreast"
--------
53:19
Is Food Addiction Real? | CWM EP 436
Is your relationship with food more complex than you think? In this episode, we talk about the controversial topic of food addiction and whether it's a legitimate condition. Matty challenges conventional wisdom about food addiction while exploring the intersection of brain chemistry, corporate influence, and human behavior.Key Highlights:Brain scans and why they're not telling the whole storyHow modern food companies might be closer to drug cartels than farmersWhere personal empowerment meets nutrition in the battle against food cravingsThe connection between emotional healing and breaking free from food struggles***Follow me on Instagram***PROGRAM ENQUIRIES: book a Discovery Call >>HERE<< to Fix your Emotional, Binge & Overeating and achieve REAL Weight Loss--How to Get in Touch with MATTY LANSDOWN Follow us on InstagramSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelHealthy Mum’s Facebook GroupTake the 10 Day Emotional Eating ChallengeSend Matty the word ‘PROGRAM’ right here to discuss our programsJoin our Email list here--Intro/Outro track Tropic Love by "Diviners feat. Contacreast"
--------
20:01
EXPOSED: The Alzheimer's Research Scandal & Scientific Fraud with Charles Piller | EP 435
What if everything we thought we knew about Alzheimer's disease research was built on fraudulent data? In this episode, investigative journalist Charles Piller reveals disturbing findings about the integrity of decades of Alzheimer's research. His investigation uncovers a web of scientific misconduct that has influenced billions in research funding and shaped modern medical understanding.Key Points from the Episode:What shocking discovery made a young scientist risk his entire career?The truth behind how scientific theories gain dominance in medical researchWhy some scientists are questioning everything we know about Alzheimer's diseaseHow image manipulation changed the course of medical research foreverThe untold pressure facing scientists that nobody talks aboutWhat's really happening behind closed doors in research laboratoriesWhy current Alzheimer's treatments might not be what they seemThe role of institutions in shaping medical researchThe hidden story of how one journalist uncovered a decades-long secret***Follow me on Instagram***PROGRAM ENQUIRIES: book a Discovery Call >>HERE<< to Fix your Emotional, Binge & Overeating and achieve REAL Weight Loss***Where to find CHARLES PILLER:Charles' Twitter Charles' LinkedIn--How to Get in Touch with MATTY LANSDOWN Follow us on InstagramSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelHealthy Mum’s Facebook GroupTake the 10 Day Emotional Eating ChallengeSend Matty the word ‘PROGRAM’ right here to discuss our programsJoin our Email list here--Intro/Outro track Tropic Love by "Diviners feat. Contacreast"
--------
51:24
How To Restart Your Diet | CWM EP 434
Have you abandoned your health goals, letting them slip away like sand through your fingers? In this episode, we dive deep into why people give up on their health journey and explore practical strategies to reset and achieve sustainable progress. Learn how to break free from self-sabotage patterns and create realistic goals that stick, with actionable steps from an experienced health coach.Key Points:The counterintuitive truth about why dreaming big could sabotage your successDiscover why Monday isn't actually the best day to restart goalsThe mirror technique that could transform your daily health habitsWhy some of your most convincing thoughts might be leading you astray***Follow me on Instagram***PROGRAM ENQUIRIES: book a Discovery Call >>HERE<< to Fix your Emotional, Binge & Overeating and achieve REAL Weight Loss***How to Get in Touch with MATTY LANSDOWN Follow us on InstagramSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelHealthy Mum’s Facebook GroupTake the 10 Day Emotional Eating ChallengeSend Matty the word ‘PROGRAM’ right here to discuss our programsJoin our Email list here--Intro/Outro track Tropic Love by "Diviners feat. Contacreast"
--------
12:33
Home Birth, Healing & Modern Parenting Fears: a Raw Pregnancy Update with Matty & Yali | EP 433
What does it take to prepare for a home birth while wrestling with fears about raising children in today's digital age? In this raw and intimate episode, soon-to-be parents Matty and Yali share their pregnancy journey, from battling severe morning sickness to choosing an unconventional birth plan. They dive deep into modern parenting challenges, discussing everything from social media's impact on young girls to healing family relationships.Key Points:What the hospital system doesn't tell you about home birthingWhy this couple's move to the suburbs wasn't just about spaceThe unexpected way pregnancy transformed long-standing family dynamicsA father's surprising revelation about controlling tendencies and parenthoodWhat social media platforms reveal about raising daughters todayThe hidden truth behind modern pregnancy and medical careThe surprising connection between nature and birth preparation***Follow me on Instagram***PROGRAM ENQUIRIES: Book a Discovery Call >>HERE<< to Fix your Emotional, Binge & Overeating and achieve REAL Weight Loss***Where to find YALINI NIRMALARAJAH:Yali’s Podcast: Lead From Love on Apple Podcast > Click HERE.Yali’s Instagram--How to Get in Touch with MATTY LANSDOWN Follow us on InstagramSubscribe to our YouTube ChannelHealthy Mum’s Facebook GroupTake the 10 Day Emotional Eating ChallengeSend Matty the word ‘PROGRAM’ right here to discuss our programsJoin our Email list here--Intro/Outro track Tropic Love by "Diviners feat. Contacreast"
Health information delivered in a fun, entertaining and sometimes controversial way but always covering both sides of the conversation. These 30-60 minute shows cover all of the angles you never knew mattered when it comes to health and wellness. Along with our guests we discuss emotional eating, sugar cravings, cancer, diabetes, alternative medical modalities, food as medicine, regular medicine & disease and psychology. The host, Matty Lansdown is a scientist, nutritionist and an emotional eating coach and loves busting food myths and revealing the truth about our health, medical & food system which often shocks even the most open minded people.