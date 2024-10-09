THE HOLIDAY: How Nancy Meyers’ Tale of Aspirational House Swapping Became a Christmas Classic
Writer/director/producer Nancy Meyers joins us to discuss her cozy holiday classic, The Holiday. Masterfully shifting between sunny LA and the charming countryside of England, she discusses how the dual storylines made the crew feel like they were creating two different movies. With a focus on crafting female characters with "gumption," Nancy ensured that stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet not only represented modern womanhood, but also found perfect love interests in Jude Law and Jack Black, who shine as worthy partners. This lighthearted romantic comedy transformed into a holiday phenomenon, warming hearts across the world and becoming a must-watch holiday tradition nearly two decades later. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
55:44
A CONVERSATION WITH JOEY PANTS: The Fugitive, Midnight Run, and Other Great Stories
Actor Joe Pantoliano, or "Joey Pants," pulls back the curtain on his extraordinary acting career, sharing captivating behind-the-scenes tales from iconic films like Risky Business, The Fugitive, and Midnight Run. Beginning his Hollywood journey in 1971, he worked as a waiter to make ends meet as a young actor. Rising to the star we know today, Joey offers insights into the lessons he’s learned about humility and building lasting relationships, illustrated through his unique bond with Steven Spielberg and his memorable role in The Goonies. With over 170 acting credits, Joey’s stories showcase his comedic talent, grounded nature, and ability to find joy in Hollywood’s unpredictable world. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:03:01
THE STING: How Two Con Men Earned Seven Oscars
Screenwriter David S. Ward delves into the fascinating origin of his Oscar-winning screenplay, The Sting. He recounts the behind-the-scenes story of how his agent pitched the idea to Robert Redford using a recorded six-minute pitch by David himself. Within two weeks, actor Paul Newman and director George Roy Hill were on board. Despite conflicts on set and mixed early reviews, the film became a sleeper hit, eventually winning seven Academy Awards. Tune in to discover the intricate balance of artistry, challenges, and personalities behind the making of The Sting. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
59:11
BONUS: Hollywood Gold's Top 4 Favorite Movies
In this special bonus episode, Daniela and Vanessa dive into the almost impossible challenge of picking their top four movies. From iconic classics like The Graduate and Goodfellas to heartfelt dramas like Kramer vs. Kramer, the duo explores the delicate balance between personal favorites and critically acclaimed masterpieces. They also discuss their favorite hidden gems, the evolution of modern filmmaking, and a few must-watch TV series. To all those who celebrate, Happy Thanksgiving and remember to Stay Gold! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
18:10
WICKED: Dressing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on a Big Screen Adaption of the Iconic Broadway Production
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell takes us into the magical world of Wicked and his role in transforming beloved characters Glinda and Elphaba for the screen. Striving to honor the spirit of the original Broadway show while presenting a fresh, cinematic experience, Paul created looks inspired by nature, intricate textures, and dynamic character contrasts. He highlights how Cynthia Erivo’s physicality, emotional depth, and connection to the material made her an ideal choice, while Ariana Grande’s audition showcased a perfect foil to Erivo’s Elphaba, blending charm and authenticity. Both actresses, as fashion icons, brought strong perspectives that enriched the visual storytelling, creating a collaborative experience for Paul as Costume Designer. Get your tickets to Wicked, in theaters November 22nd! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
