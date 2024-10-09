THE HOLIDAY: How Nancy Meyers’ Tale of Aspirational House Swapping Became a Christmas Classic

Writer/director/producer Nancy Meyers joins us to discuss her cozy holiday classic, The Holiday. Masterfully shifting between sunny LA and the charming countryside of England, she discusses how the dual storylines made the crew feel like they were creating two different movies. With a focus on crafting female characters with "gumption," Nancy ensured that stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet not only represented modern womanhood, but also found perfect love interests in Jude Law and Jack Black, who shine as worthy partners. This lighthearted romantic comedy transformed into a holiday phenomenon, warming hearts across the world and becoming a must-watch holiday tradition nearly two decades later.