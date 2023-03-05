Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Hodgetwins in the App
Listen to Hodgetwins in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Hodgetwins

Hodgetwins

Podcast Hodgetwins
Podcast Hodgetwins

Hodgetwins

Keith & Kevin Hodge
add
The Hodgetwins known for their political humor from social media discuss current political events in the greatest country ever created. Support this podcast: h... More
NewsPolitics
The Hodgetwins known for their political humor from social media discuss current political events in the greatest country ever created. Support this podcast: h... More

Available Episodes

5 of 660
  • Bud Light Running Damage Control "Apparently they did get the memo.."
    Bud Light Running Damage Control "Apparently they did get the memo.." Patriotic Apparel: http://officialhodgetwins.com See Hodgetwins Live on tour: http://hodgetwinstour.com Hodgetwins Children's book: Http://hodgetwins.bravebooks.com Follow Hodgetwins: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehodgetwinsInstagram Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hodgetwins Twitter: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/hodge_twins Other YouTube Channel: Politics: https://www.youtube.com/conservativetwins Askhodgetwins: http://youtube.com/askhodgetwins --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hodgetwins/support
    5/3/2023
    8:26
  • Damar Hamlin Breaks His Silence.
    Damar Hamlin Breaks His Silence. Patriotic Apparel: http://officialhodgetwins.com See Hodgetwins Live on tour: http://hodgetwinstour.com Hodgetwins Children's book: Http://hodgetwins.bravebooks.com Follow Hodgetwins: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehodgetwinsInstagram Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hodgetwins Twitter: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/hodge_twins Other YouTube Channel: Politics: https://www.youtube.com/conservativetwins Askhodgetwins: http://youtube.com/askhodgetwins --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hodgetwins/support
    4/27/2023
    7:57
  • Trigger Warning!! The View Reacts To Tucker Carlson's Departure From FOX News.
    Trigger Warning!! The View Reacts To Tucker Carlson's Departure From FOX News. Patriotic Apparel: http://officialhodgetwins.com See Hodgetwins Live on tour: http://hodgetwinstour.com Hodgetwins Children's book: Http://hodgetwins.bravebooks.com Follow Hodgetwins: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehodgetwinsInstagram Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hodgetwins Twitter: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/hodge_twins Other YouTube Channel: Politics: https://www.youtube.com/conservativetwins Askhodgetwins: http://youtube.com/askhodgetwins --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hodgetwins/support
    4/27/2023
    7:33
  • OMG!! The Worst Talk Show in The History of MANKIND!
    OMG!! The Worst Talk Show in The History of MANKIND! Patriotic Apparel: http://officialhodgetwins.com See Hodgetwins Live on tour: http://hodgetwinstour.com Hodgetwins Children's book: Http://hodgetwins.bravebooks.com Follow Hodgetwins: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehodgetwinsInstagram Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hodgetwins Twitter: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/hodge_twins Other YouTube Channel: Politics: https://www.youtube.com/conservativetwins Askhodgetwins: http://youtube.com/askhodgetwins --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hodgetwins/support
    4/27/2023
    8:24
  • Tucker Is Out At FOX News. The Fallout Begins..
    Tucker Is Out At FOX News. The Fallout Begins.. Patriotic Apparel: http://officialhodgetwins.com See Hodgetwins Live on tour: http://hodgetwinstour.com Hodgetwins Children's book: Http://hodgetwins.bravebooks.com Follow Hodgetwins: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehodgetwinsInstagram Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hodgetwins Twitter: https://twitter.com/hodgetwins Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/hodge_twins Other YouTube Channel: Politics: https://www.youtube.com/conservativetwins Askhodgetwins: http://youtube.com/askhodgetwins --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hodgetwins/support
    4/25/2023
    9:46

More News podcasts

About Hodgetwins

The Hodgetwins known for their political humor from social media discuss current political events in the greatest country ever created. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hodgetwins/support
Podcast website

Listen to Hodgetwins, The Steffan Tubbs Show Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Hodgetwins

Hodgetwins

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Hodgetwins: Podcasts in Family