History Uncovered

Podcast History Uncovered
All That's Interesting
History Uncovered is brought to you by the digital publisher All That’s Interesting, where we explore all things weird and bizarre in the natural world and the ...
  • Episode 128 - Brandon Swanson: The College Student Who Vanished Without A Trace In 2008
    Brandon Swanson was on his way home for spring break in May 2008 when he got into a minor car accident and called his parents for help. Then, he suddenly vanished without a trace. https://allthatsinteresting.com/brandon-swanson credits: https://allthatsinteresting.com/podcast-credits History Uncovered is part of the Airwave Media network: www.airwavemedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:10
  • Episode 127 - 'The Conjuring': Inside The Infamous Haunting
    The true story of The Conjuring, namely the Perron family and Enfield haunting, is scarier than the movies themselves. https://allthatsinteresting.com/true-story-of-the-conjuring-perron-family-enfield-haunting credits: https://allthatsinteresting.com/podcast-credits History Uncovered is part of the Airwave Media network: www.airwavemedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:34
  • Episode 126 - The Demon House Of Indiana: Inside The Alleged Haunting
    Latoya Ammons and her family claim to have experienced demonic possession that began when they moved into what became known as the "house of 200 demons" in 2011. https://allthatsinteresting.com/latoya-ammons credits: https://allthatsinteresting.com/podcast-credits History Uncovered is part of the Airwave Media network: www.airwavemedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:35
  • Episode 125 - The True Story Behind The Legend Of The Jersey Devil
    Deep within the forests of South Jersey’s Pine Barrens, there are legends of a horrifying creature known as the Jersey Devil. Often described as a dragon-like beast with the head of a goat, the wings of a bat, and cloven hooves, the Jersey Devil is one of the most iconic creatures in American folklore – and one that’s left locals terrified for decades.  https://allthatsinteresting.com/jersey-devil credits: https://allthatsinteresting.com/podcast-credits History Uncovered is part of the Airwave Media network: www.airwavemedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    40:47
  • Episode 124 - The Real Story Of Johnny Appleseed That Goes Beyond The Myth
    Some may have learned about Johnny Appleseed from the 1948 Disney anthology Melody Time. Some may have learned about him in a poem. And some may have heard the rhyme that goes, "Here comes Johnny Appleseed. Apple seeds are all he needs. Planting orchards on his way out West. Wears a pot upon his head. Beneath the trees he makes his bed. Folks say Johnny’s apples are the best!” This is the full story of Johnny Appleseed, from his motivations for planting apple seeds, to his unusual religious beliefs, to his sudden and surprising demise.  https://allthatsinteresting.com/johnny-appleseed credits: https://allthatsinteresting.com/podcast-credits History Uncovered is part of the Airwave Media network: www.airwavemedia.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    17:45

About History Uncovered

History Uncovered is brought to you by the digital publisher All That's Interesting, where we explore all things weird and bizarre in the natural world and the world past. Each Wednesday, we take a deep dive into a topic we haven't been able to stop thinking about.
