Episode 124 - The Real Story Of Johnny Appleseed That Goes Beyond The Myth

Some may have learned about Johnny Appleseed from the 1948 Disney anthology Melody Time. Some may have learned about him in a poem. And some may have heard the rhyme that goes, "Here comes Johnny Appleseed. Apple seeds are all he needs. Planting orchards on his way out West. Wears a pot upon his head. Beneath the trees he makes his bed. Folks say Johnny's apples are the best!" This is the full story of Johnny Appleseed, from his motivations for planting apple seeds, to his unusual religious beliefs, to his sudden and surprising demise.