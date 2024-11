​Heidi’s Lane with Heidi Powell

Ep. 47 The 8 Lessons I Wish I’d Learned Sooner to Create Balance, Boundaries, + a Happier Life

On this episode of Heidi’s Lane, I'm opening up about 8 lessons that have reshaped my life, bringing clarity and a deeper sense of purpose. Each lesson didn’t just appear; it emerged from the struggles, messy days, and little breakthroughs that have guided me to where I am now. In this episode, I talk about the power of creating space for what really matters, the strength that comes with learning to say “no,” and the importance of recognizing which “balls” in life are glass and which are plastic. These lessons have shown me how to breathe easier, let go of what doesn’t serve me, and truly prioritize my happiness and my family. I hope that by sharing these truths, you’ll find a piece that resonates with you too—a reminder or a new perspective to help you find your own balance. Listen in and let me know which lesson speaks most to you. Here are the key moments from the episode: 2:20 Lesson 1: Making Space 9:40 Lesson 2: Saying No 14:10 Lesson 3: It Can Wait 18:15 Lesson 4: Stuff Will Fall Through the Cracks 25:10 Lesson 5: The Concept of Being Behind 27:50 Lesson 6: Less Is More 30:30 Lesson 7: The Disconnect of Expectations 33:00 Lesson 8A: Find Someone Who Amplifies Your Happy 35:14 Lesson 8B: Don’t Stay for the Promise of a Future Connect with Heidi: Website: https://heidipowell.net/ Email: [email protected] Instagram: @realheidipowell Facebook: Heidi Powell YouTube: @HeidiPowellNet Train with Heidi on her Show Up App: https://www.showupfit.app/ Essentialism (Greg McKeown): https://amzn.to/4hKrdTC