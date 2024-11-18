​Heidi’s Lane with Heidi Powell

Ep. 47 The 8 Lessons I Wish I’d Learned Sooner to Create Balance, Boundaries, + a Happier Life
On this episode of Heidi’s Lane, I'm opening up about 8 lessons that have reshaped my life, bringing clarity and a deeper sense of purpose. Each lesson didn’t just appear; it emerged from the struggles, messy days, and little breakthroughs that have guided me to where I am now. In this episode, I talk about the power of creating space for what really matters, the strength that comes with learning to say “no,” and the importance of recognizing which “balls” in life are glass and which are plastic. These lessons have shown me how to breathe easier, let go of what doesn’t serve me, and truly prioritize my happiness and my family. I hope that by sharing these truths, you’ll find a piece that resonates with you too—a reminder or a new perspective to help you find your own balance. Listen in and let me know which lesson speaks most to you.
Here are the key moments from the episode:
2:20 Lesson 1: Making Space
9:40 Lesson 2: Saying No
14:10 Lesson 3: It Can Wait
18:15 Lesson 4: Stuff Will Fall Through the Cracks
25:10 Lesson 5: The Concept of Being Behind
27:50 Lesson 6: Less Is More
30:30 Lesson 7: The Disconnect of Expectations
33:00 Lesson 8A: Find Someone Who Amplifies Your Happy
35:14 Lesson 8B: Don’t Stay for the Promise of a Future
Connect with Heidi:
Website: https://heidipowell.net/
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @realheidipowell
Facebook: Heidi Powell
YouTube: @HeidiPowellNet
Train with Heidi on her Show Up App: https://www.showupfit.app/
Essentialism (Greg McKeown): https://amzn.to/4hKrdTC
39:00
Ep. 46 Keep Your Chin Up: A Message of Hope During Turbulent Times
As the election approaches, I feel the weight we’re all carrying, the worry, the uncertainty. But today, I want to remind you that hope is alive and well, even if it feels like a tiny spark amidst the dark. This is our moment to rise above, to see the roses beyond the thorns. Each of us has the power to create ripples of kindness and unity, to be a source of light when it’s needed most. Together, let’s choose positivity, let’s spread that spark. You’re not alone in this; we’re in it together. Keep the faith. Brighter days are coming.
Here are the key moments from the episode:
1:45 The Tension and Fear of Election Time
3:00 Encouragement to Hold onto Hope and Purpose
4:30 Replacing Fear with Trust
6:00 Choosing Unity Over Division
7:30 The Beauty of Darkness and Light Coexisting
11:00 Releasing Control and Trusting in Life’s Flow
15:18
Ep. 45 Dating in My 40s: Break Ups, Break Downs, and Breaking the Codependency Cycle
In this episode of Heidi’s Lane, I take a heartfelt and candid look at the struggles and growth that come with relationships and dating in my 40s. Reflecting on my personal experiences, I share the challenges of balancing being a nurturer, provider, and trying to find the right partner. I discuss the importance of recognizing our unhealed wounds, learning from past relationships, and the necessity of being true to ourselves. This episode is a raw, honest exploration of the lessons life and love have personally taught me, and a reminder that it's okay to feel, grieve, and ultimately grow from our experiences.
Here are the key moments from the episode:
1:00 Update on life
8:20 What it’s like dating in my 40s
11:00 What you can learn from relationships
18:00 Reflecting on my past relationships
29:00 Challenges of being a provider and nurturer
34:00 Thoughts on my latest relationship ending
37:00 My fear of being alone
45:51
Ep. 44 Tyler Hall’s Wake Up Call: How Nearly Losing His Wife Became a New Beginning With a Divine Purpose
In this episode of Heidi’s Lane, I’m joined by my good friend, Tyler Hall, and for the first time, I get to interview him. Tyler opens up about a life altering moment that changed everything for him: The day he nearly lost his wife. We talk about the aftermath of that experience, how it shattered his perspective and ultimately forced him to confront what really matters in life. This conversation dives into the raw truth of redefining identity, building meaningful relationships, and choosing purpose over success. It’s heartfelt, real, and will leave you reflecting on what truly matters most.
Here are the key moments from the episode:
4:45 Male suicide is at an all time high
19:00 Tyler’s powerful “I am” statement
26:00 Tyler’s transformative moment nearly losing his wife
31:00 Tyler reflecting on his identity and purpose
34:00 How success has changed for Tyler
Learn more about Tyler’s studio here: azrocketstudios.com
40:38
Ep. 43 The Truth About Alcohol, Intermittent Fasting, and Ozempic
In this episode of Heidi’s Lane, I’m switching things up as my good friend Tyler Hall interviews me at his incredible podcast studio in Arizona. We tackle some big topics you have been asking about, and Tyler doesn’t hold back either, diving into personal questions about my approach to alcohol, intermittent fasting, and the hype and safety around Ozempic. If you’ve ever had any questions or concerns about any of these topics, this conversation is for you. It’s raw, real, and full of insights you can relate to!
Here are the key moments from the episode:
3:00 Why alcohol is a no for me
8:00 Emotional and physical downsides of alcohol
15:15 Is fasting a good weight loss strategy?
19:20 My honest thoughts on Ozempic
24:22 The importance of building healthy habits
Heidi's Lane with Heidi Powell: Where we dive into real stories, belly laugh moments, and heart-to-heart chats. Each episode will bring tons of vulnerability, the permission to start anew, inspiration to be in the present moment and finding joy in living life to the fullest. Tune in for unfiltered conversations that will make everyone feel seen, heard, and loved because at the end of the day, we’re all here to lift each other up and be in the driver’s seat of our own lives.