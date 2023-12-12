Dan Taberski's new show, Hysterical, investigates a mysterious illness that spreads among a group of high school girls in upstate New York. What is causing their sudden, often violent symptoms? Is there something in the water or inside the school? Or is it “all in their head?” The series examines the outbreak in LeRoy, NY, believed by some to be the most severe case of mass hysteria since the Salem Witch Trials. In his search for answers, Dan Taberski (9/12, Missing Richard Simmons, Running from Cops) explores other seemingly inexplicable events of the last few years – CIA officers being crippled with nausea and vertigo; cops OD’ing from exposure to fentanyl – and discovers they’re far more connected than we realize.From Wondery and Pineapple Street Studios, this 7-part series forces us to grapple with the mysteries of our own minds, and reckon with a contagion that we thought was long dead, but may be the defining disorder of our time.Follow Hysterical on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes of Hysterical early and ad-free right now by joining Wondery+ at Wondery.fm/HystericalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6:53
Introducing: 9/12
6:36
Introducing: The Line
42:27
Black Lives Matter and an Update
Please consider giving to some of these organizations if you can: National Bail Fund NetworkBlack Lives MatterColor of ChangeNational Police Accountability ProjectCampaign ZeroReclaim the BlockBlack Visions CollectiveNAACP Legal Defense FundLGBTQ Freedom FundColumbia, SC Bail FundFlorida Bail FundBlack Lives Matter OklahomaThe YWCA Greater Baton Rouge Community Bail FundSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4:14
Himalayan Salt Boy
One last story that shows how even the most innocuous police interactions, the ones COPS and Live PD air to get laughs, aren’t funny at all if you’re the one on TV. Plus: a trip to the motherfucking Kumquat Festival.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Dan Taberski and the team behind Missing Richard Simmons investigate COPS — the longest running reality show in TV history — and its cultural impact on policing in America. Our story begins with the footage of a routine arrest behind a church in Georgia...