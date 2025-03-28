Send us a textEpisode 5: Meet Tiana, Pop Artist Spotlight. The rising artist inspired by Hannah Montana, sharing her journey from singing in closets to creating hits like “I Got Me.” She opens up about her creative process, staying authentic, current musical growth, and new music coming this spring. An inspiring conversation about passion, self-discovery, and pursuing your dreams.A must-listen for dream chasers!This Episode is sponsored by Jorie Breonn. Use code EANDM20 for $20 off your purchase on her Etsy shop located at joriebreonn.etsy.com! Connect with Us:Insta: @everythingandmore_podcasthttps://www.podcasteverythingandmore.com/Support the show
--------
46:43
Bonus Episode: NBA All-Star Adventures in San Francisco: Unexpected Connections & City Vibes.
Send us a textJoin J and Shai as they recount their wild ride through San Francisco during NBA All-Star Weekend. From travel mishaps, unexpected connections, VIP concert access, dinner with strangers, their first pop-up, to tech networking socials. This episode is a rollercoaster of fun, friendship, and spontaneous moments. Highlights include the epic NBA Game, Slam Dunk Contest, to meeting fascinating people around the world, and exploring the city's vibrant scene. Tune in for laughs, insider stories, and the kind of travel stories you won't want to miss!This Episode is sponsored by Jorie Breonn. Use code EANDM20 for $20 off your purchase on her Etsy shop located at joriebreonn.etsy.com! Connect with J & Shai: Insta: @everythingandmore_podcasthttps://www.podcasteverythingandmore.comSupport the show
--------
38:58
Episode 4: “Love doesn’t have a destination; it could be anywhere in the World”
Send us a textJ and Shai dive deep into the world of modern dating, sharing personal insights,hilarious dating app stories, and practical advice. In this candid episode, the duoexplores everything from first date fashion tips to the complexities of long-distance relationships. Learn how to attract the right partner, understand your own dating style, and discover why location doesn't define your romantic potential.This Episode is sponsored by Jorie Breonn. Use code EANDM20 for $20 off your purchase on her Etsy shop located at joriebreonn.etsy.com! Connect with J & Shai;Insta: @everythingandmore_podcasthttps://www.podcasteverythingandmore.comSupport the show
--------
36:02
Episode 3: "Conversations Create Connections"
Send us a textIn this episode, we welcome our special guest, Dean Franks from London! Dean is a multi-talented artist, a singer, songwriter, soon-to-be children’s book author, and the Creative Director/Editor for Everything & More Podcast, and of course, he’s known as Shai’s forever friend! We take a nostalgic trip back to when Shai and Dean first met in Jamaica, sharing hilarious vacation memories that still resonate today. Shai’s annual visits to London to see him & his partner Gabe, have become a cherished tradition, and now Jeannette has created a special bond with Dean through this project. In fact, we’re gearing up for a trip to London to see him in person! This episode is a testament to how genuine conversations create lasting bonds, and it reminds us all that everyone needs a Dean in their life so we are sharing him with you today!This Episode is sponsored by Jorie Breonn. Use code EANDM20 for $20 off your purchase on her Etsy shop located at joriebreonn.etsy.com! Connect with J & Shai;Insta: @everythingandmore_podcasthttps://www.podcasteverythingandmore.comSupport the show
Welcome to Everything & More Podcast with Jeannette & Shai. Former roommates and your go to duo for real talk on life, love and Everything & More. From wild dating stories to travel adventures and their signature quotes to live by.Plus guest appearances from their famous rolodex of connections. They bring you laughs, lessons and all the tea (or Champagne!)