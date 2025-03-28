Episode 4: “Love doesn’t have a destination; it could be anywhere in the World”

Send us a textJ and Shai dive deep into the world of modern dating, sharing personal insights,hilarious dating app stories, and practical advice. In this candid episode, the duoexplores everything from first date fashion tips to the complexities of long-distance relationships. Learn how to attract the right partner, understand your own dating style, and discover why location doesn't define your romantic potential.This Episode is sponsored by Jorie Breonn. Use code EANDM20 for $20 off your purchase on her Etsy shop located at joriebreonn.etsy.com! Connect with J & Shai;Insta: @everythingandmore_podcasthttps://www.podcasteverythingandmore.comSupport the show