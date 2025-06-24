Divine Rescue

As we continue in our series, “Divine Intervention,” Pastor John explores the story of Jonah to reveal how God's discipline, rescue, and mercy work in the lives of sinners—even when they are actively rebelling. He emphasizes that the very one we sin against is also the one who rescues us, calling us not just to repentance but to join in His mission of redemption. No one is too far gone for God's grace, and our past does not disqualify us from sharing His mercy with others. Divine Discipline Divine Rescue Divine Mercy Life Group Discussion:When was the last time you asked God if a difficult season was the result of disobedience? What happened next?Have you ever felt unworthy of rescue? How does Romans 5:8 speak to that feeling?Who in your life might be “too far gone” in your eyes—and what would it look like to share God’s mercy with them?