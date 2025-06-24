In Acts 12:1–19, the church faced a crisis when Peter was imprisoned, but their problems became an invitation to fervent prayer. God responded by giving Peter peace in the middle of danger and providentially sending an angel to deliver him. Pastor John uses this story to encourage us to share answered prayers as a testimony to God’s faithfulness. Our problems are invitations to prayerPrayers bring God’s peace and providenceShare answered prayer Life Group Discussion:What are some situations in your life right now that could become opportunities to lean into prayer rather than worry?In what ways can consistent prayer reshape our perspective on difficult circumstances?Why is it important to share when God answers prayer, even in small ways?
41:11
Courageous Faith
What does it take to have the courage to go against the crowd? In this message we see God's amazing deliverance in the midst of the courageous faithfulness of three men despite immense pressure to conform. We must have the courage to stand outWe can have courage because God stands with usA courageous faith is contagious Life Group Discussion:When have you felt pressured to go along with the crowd, and what helped—or hindered—you from standing out?How does knowing that God stands with you change the way you face fear, rejection, or uncertainty?Who in your life has inspired you to be bold in your faith, and how can your own courage influence others?
39:34
Divine Rescue
As we continue in our series, “Divine Intervention,” Pastor John explores the story of Jonah to reveal how God's discipline, rescue, and mercy work in the lives of sinners—even when they are actively rebelling. He emphasizes that the very one we sin against is also the one who rescues us, calling us not just to repentance but to join in His mission of redemption. No one is too far gone for God's grace, and our past does not disqualify us from sharing His mercy with others. Divine Discipline Divine Rescue Divine Mercy Life Group Discussion:When was the last time you asked God if a difficult season was the result of disobedience? What happened next?Have you ever felt unworthy of rescue? How does Romans 5:8 speak to that feeling?Who in your life might be “too far gone” in your eyes—and what would it look like to share God’s mercy with them?