Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessHard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast
Listen to Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast in the App
Listen to Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast

Podcast Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast
Daniel Unmanageable
Inspiring sobriety stories and real talk about all things substance use. Stay up to date on upcoming streams, get on our email list, shop our store, and more at...
Health & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 329
  • From Sex Work, to Social Work. A great conversation with retired gangster and sex worker, Chelsey Laliberte.
    Send us a textChelsey was living the street life in Saskatoon, SK. by 15 years old. Today, she is a front-line worker, Indigenous Social Work student, loving mother, and trusted member of our community. ✅ Buy us a coffee!✅ Need HKT Merch?✅ Check out EHN Canada✅ Bunny Hugs and Mental Health✅ Wellness News  Check out Chelsey on her socialshttps://www.facebook.com/auntychelsshttp://www.tiktok.com/@nehiiyawiiskwew Support the showWe've got fresh merch and it's amazing! Pick yours up HERE Are you getting something from our content? Tap here and buy us a coffee to say thanks and help us keep this train on the tracks! Check us out on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@hardknoxtalksWant to listen to our episodes uncensored? Become a channel member here!
    --------  
    57:57
  • Life update, Daniel and Donna talk about their life in recovery.
    Send us a textDonna and I talked about what we have learned about ourselves over the past year, love languages, the importance of communication, trauma and triggers, and about our experiences appearing in the "This is Actually Happening" Podcast. Donna's episode on "This is actually happening"https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/podcast/episode/22fc939f/349-what-if-nothing-could-tear-us-apart-part-1-donnaDaniel's Episode on "This is Actually Happening"https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/podcast/episode/252c82d4/350-what-if-nothing-could-tear-us-apart-part-2-daniel✅ Buy us a coffee!✅ Need HKT Merch?✅ Check out EHN Canada✅ Bunny Hugs and Mental Health✅ Wellness News Support the showWe've got fresh merch and it's amazing! Pick yours up HERE Are you getting something from our content? Tap here and buy us a coffee to say thanks and help us keep this train on the tracks! Check us out on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@hardknoxtalksWant to listen to our episodes uncensored? Become a channel member here!
    --------  
    38:08
  • Angie drank herself to organ failure, and all her mom could do is watch and pray.
    Send us a textAngie and her mom, Debbie, joined me on the podcast to share their experiences as a woman lost to alcoholism and a mother who did everything she could to keep her daughter alive.   ✅ Buy us a coffee!✅ Need HKT Merch?✅ Check out EHN Canada✅ Bunny Hugs and Mental Health✅ Wellness News Support the showWe've got fresh merch and it's amazing! Pick yours up HERE Are you getting something from our content? Tap here and buy us a coffee to say thanks and help us keep this train on the tracks! Check us out on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@hardknoxtalksWant to listen to our episodes uncensored? Become a channel member here!
    --------  
    54:18
  • Thomas LaGrave was a Navy Seal until his drug and alcohol use got him discharged. Valuable insights, must listen.
    Send us a text Thomas was a successful Navy Seal until his drug use got him discharged. That was 30 years ago. Today he is a successful social worker and licensed clinician with some extremely valuable insights on recovering from the ravages of substance use.  ✅ Buy us a coffee!✅ Need HKT Merch?✅ Check out EHN Canada✅ Bunny Hugs and Mental Health✅ Wellness News  Check out Thomas' Bookhttps://www.amazon.com/Special-Welfare-Social-Warfare/dp/B0DHS659WPAnd his website!https://thehonorboundacademy.org/ Support the showWe've got fresh merch and it's amazing! Pick yours up HERE Are you getting something from our content? Tap here and buy us a coffee to say thanks and help us keep this train on the tracks! Check us out on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@hardknoxtalksWant to listen to our episodes uncensored? Become a channel member here!
    --------  
    38:18
  • Milan hit rock bottom in a Vancouver Emergency Room when his heart stopped.
    Send us a textMilan entered recovery 15 months prior to the recording of this episode. After a lifetime of addiction he brings some really great insights to the podcast. I hope you get something out of his story. ✅ Buy us a coffee!✅ Need HKT Merch?✅ Check out EHN Canada✅ Bunny Hugs and Mental Health✅ Wellness NewsCheck out Milan's podcast on Apple Podcasthttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/recovery-freedom-rising/id1781527324And on Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/2ckYffm9BDNINoJ3WnUNxRSupport the showWe've got fresh merch and it's amazing! Pick yours up HERE Are you getting something from our content? Tap here and buy us a coffee to say thanks and help us keep this train on the tracks! Check us out on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@hardknoxtalksWant to listen to our episodes uncensored? Become a channel member here!
    --------  
    1:04:27

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast

Inspiring sobriety stories and real talk about all things substance use. Stay up to date on upcoming streams, get on our email list, shop our store, and more at www.hardknoxtalks.com
Podcast website

Listen to Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast, Huberman Lab and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/20/2025 - 10:56:36 PM