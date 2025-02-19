Hard Knox Talks: Your Addiction Podcast

From Sex Work, to Social Work. A great conversation with retired gangster and sex worker, Chelsey Laliberte.
Chelsey was living the street life in Saskatoon, SK. by 15 years old. Today, she is a front-line worker, Indigenous Social Work student, loving mother, and trusted member of our community. ✅ Buy us a coffee!✅ Need HKT Merch?✅ Check out EHN Canada✅ Bunny Hugs and Mental Health✅ Wellness News Check out Chelsey on her socialshttps://www.facebook.com/auntychelsshttp://www.tiktok.com/@nehiiyawiiskwew Support the showWe've got fresh merch and it's amazing! Pick yours up HERE Are you getting something from our content? Tap here and buy us a coffee to say thanks and help us keep this train on the tracks! Check us out on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@hardknoxtalksWant to listen to our episodes uncensored? Become a channel member here!
57:57
Life update, Daniel and Donna talk about their life in recovery.
Donna and I talked about what we have learned about ourselves over the past year, love languages, the importance of communication, trauma and triggers, and about our experiences appearing in the "This is Actually Happening" Podcast. Donna's episode on "This is actually happening"https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/podcast/episode/22fc939f/349-what-if-nothing-could-tear-us-apart-part-1-donnaDaniel's Episode on "This is Actually Happening"https://www.thisisactuallyhappening.com/podcast/episode/252c82d4/350-what-if-nothing-could-tear-us-apart-part-2-daniel
38:08
Angie drank herself to organ failure, and all her mom could do is watch and pray.
Angie and her mom, Debbie, joined me on the podcast to share their experiences as a woman lost to alcoholism and a mother who did everything she could to keep her daughter alive.
54:18
Thomas LaGrave was a Navy Seal until his drug and alcohol use got him discharged. Valuable insights, must listen.
Thomas was a successful Navy Seal until his drug use got him discharged. That was 30 years ago. Today he is a successful social worker and licensed clinician with some extremely valuable insights on recovering from the ravages of substance use. Check out Thomas' Bookhttps://www.amazon.com/Special-Welfare-Social-Warfare/dp/B0DHS659WPAnd his website!https://thehonorboundacademy.org/
38:18
Milan hit rock bottom in a Vancouver Emergency Room when his heart stopped.
Milan entered recovery 15 months prior to the recording of this episode. After a lifetime of addiction he brings some really great insights to the podcast. I hope you get something out of his story. Check out Milan's podcast on Apple Podcasthttps://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/recovery-freedom-rising/id1781527324And on Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/2ckYffm9BDNINoJ3WnUNxR