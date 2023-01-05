A podcast by guitar dads FOR guitar dads! This is a guitar podcast focused on all things related to guitar dadery - including our favorite guitar dad music, bre... More
Available Episodes
5 of 112
112: Lee Anderton joins the Guitar Dads!
On this very special episode, Lee Anderton from Anderton's Music and the Anderton's Music You Tube channel sits down with the Dads to discuss the origin of the Anderton's you tube channel, the evolution of the gear industry, and honesty in gear reviews. #Andertons #chapmanguitars #zztop #Binsonechorec #TREXEffects #EVH #NAMM #Marshallamps #zounds #mesaboogie #tonehenge #toneisinthefingers #straturday #strat #fenderstrat #femdernecktone #epiphone #JoeBonamassa #GibsonES335 #rockhall #rocknrollhalloffame #scottynamesguitars #theLAMaybe #rocknfnroll #songwriting #yournewfavoriteband #stringjoy #guitarpedallove #guitarpedals #motelycru #beautyoftheburst #templeboards #freidman #pedalboard #dualock #3M #velcro #voodoolabs #wampler #covebandcentral #motelycrue #PRS #tele #guitar #guitardads #rocknfnroll #rocknroll #keeprockalive #catchyouontheflip #guitarpedals #gearybusey #gibson #fender #PRS #guitaramps #bonjovi #vinceneil #motelycrue #defleppard #fenderprincetonreverb #princetonreverb #guitarcity #gibsonguitars
5/22/2023
42:56
111: Are cheap pedals a waste of time?
This week, the Dad's discuss how Billy Gibbons is apparently now obsessed with cheap pedals from Amazon, Live nations massive revenue jump, and Mammoth WVH's new album! #zztop #Binsonechorec #TREXEffects #EVH #NAMM #Marshallamps #zounds #mesaboogie #tonehenge #toneisinthefingers #straturday #strat #fenderstrat #femdernecktone #epiphone #JoeBonamassa #GibsonES335 #rockhall #rocknrollhalloffame #scottynamesguitars #theLAMaybe #rocknfnroll #songwriting #yournewfavoriteband #stringjoy #guitarpedallove #guitarpedals #motelycru #beautyoftheburst #templeboards #freidman #pedalboard #dualock #3M #velcro #voodoolabs #wampler #covebandcentral #motelycrue #PRS #tele #guitar #guitardads #rocknfnroll #rocknroll #keeprockalive #catchyouontheflip #guitarpedals #gearybusey #gibson #fender #PRS #guitaramps #bonjovi #vinceneil #motelycrue #defleppard #fenderprincetonreverb #princetonreverb #guitarcity #gibsonguitars
5/15/2023
42:56
110: They’re lying to you; and Dave’s new Reverend!
This week, the Dad's call out Live Nation's CEO and Dave has undergone ANOTHER gear saga with a Reverend guitar! #Binsonechorec #TREXEffects #EVH #NAMM #Marshallamps #zounds #mesaboogie #tonehenge #toneisinthefingers #straturday #strat #fenderstrat #femdernecktone #epiphone #JoeBonamassa #GibsonES335 #rockhall #rocknrollhalloffame #scottynamesguitars #theLAMaybe #rocknfnroll #songwriting #yournewfavoriteband #stringjoy #guitarpedallove #guitarpedals #motelycru #beautyoftheburst #templeboards #freidman #pedalboard #dualock #3M #velcro #voodoolabs #wampler #covebandcentral #motelycrue #PRS #tele #guitar #guitardads #rocknfnroll #rocknroll #keeprockalive #catchyouontheflip #guitarpedals #gearybusey #gibson #fender #PRS #guitaramps #bonjovi #vinceneil #motelycrue #defleppard #fenderprincetonreverb #princetonreverb #guitarcity #gibsonguitars
5/8/2023
42:36
109: Are we EpiPHONIES? Snobbery in the gear world
This week the Dads discuss the age old question of budget gear vs. expensive gear. Is the high-end stuff REALLY worth it? #Binsonechorec #TREXEffects #EVH #NAMM #Marshallamps #zounds #mesaboogie #tonehenge #toneisinthefingers #straturday #strat #fenderstrat #femdernecktone #epiphone #JoeBonamassa #GibsonES335 #rockhall #rocknrollhalloffame #scottynamesguitars #theLAMaybe #rocknfnroll #songwriting #yournewfavoriteband #stringjoy #guitarpedallove #guitarpedals #motelycru #beautyoftheburst #templeboards #freidman #pedalboard #dualock #3M #velcro #voodoolabs #wampler #covebandcentral #motelycrue #PRS #tele #guitar #guitardads #rocknfnroll #rocknroll #keeprockalive #catchyouontheflip #guitarpedals #gearybusey #gibson #fender #PRS #guitaramps #bonjovi #vinceneil #motelycrue #defleppard #fenderprincetonreverb #princetonreverb #guitarcity #gibsonguitars
5/1/2023
36:06
108: How many re-creations do we need?! ? And the ULTIMATE guitar show!
This week the Dads discuss the T Rex Effects' reproduction of the Binson Echorec, another Clapton Crossroads festival, and more ticketmaster complaints. #Binsonechorec #TREXEffects #EVH #NAMM #Marshallamps #zounds #mesaboogie #tonehenge #toneisinthefingers #straturday #strat #fenderstrat #femdernecktone #epiphone #JoeBonamassa #GibsonES335 #rockhall #rocknrollhalloffame #scottynamesguitars #theLAMaybe #rocknfnroll #songwriting #yournewfavoriteband #stringjoy #guitarpedallove #guitarpedals #motelycru #beautyoftheburst #templeboards #freidman #pedalboard #dualock #3M #velcro #voodoolabs #wampler #covebandcentral #motelycrue #PRS #tele #guitar #guitardads #rocknfnroll #rocknroll #keeprockalive #catchyouontheflip #guitarpedals #gearybusey #gibson #fender #PRS #guitaramps #bonjovi #vinceneil #motelycrue #defleppard #fenderprincetonreverb #princetonreverb #guitarcity #gibsonguitars
A podcast by guitar dads FOR guitar dads! This is a guitar podcast focused on all things related to guitar dadery - including our favorite guitar dad music, breaking music news, and music-related gear. It's not just a gear podcast and it's not just a music podcast!