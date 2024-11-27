Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis

Parenting Wisdom Unpacked with Crystal McCrary McGuire and Anne Williams-Isom
This week Carol welcomes two of her two longtime friends Crystal McCrary McGuire and Anne Williams-Isom for a lively and enriching group chat about the highs and challenges of raising their children (all nine of them!) with intention and care. Together, they reflect on the power of parenting conversations, balancing generational influences, and adapting their parenting styles to fit each child’s unique needs.In this heartfelt discussion you’ll hear about:The importance of leading with values when raising children.How to nurture individuality while creating a strong family foundation.Crystal’s experience raising a spirited firstborn and the lessons learned.Anne’s reflections on parenting with emotional intelligence and fostering vulnerability.The skill of practicing restraint as a parent.The lasting impact of generational wisdom and support This episode is packed with wisdom, laughter, and moments that will leave you inspired to parent with purpose. Tune in, share with a friend, and join the conversation!Follow us at @GroundControlParenting and on groundcontrolparenting.com.And don’t forget to subscribe to the Substack newsletter for behind-the-scenes info, bonus parenting tips, and more!.
Parenting Teens & Young Adults: Insights from Lisa Heffernan
This week Carol dives into parenting teens and young adults with Lisa Heffernan, co-founder of Grown & Flown. Lisa shares the story behind Grown & Flown—a website and 290k+ member online community that's become the go-to resource for parents raising older kids. She and Carol discuss managing the stress of college admissions, and shifting parenting strategies to build stronger relationships with adult children. (Spoiler: it's not easy, but it's worth it!) With thoughtful advice and practical tips, Lisa offers a roadmap for fostering independence in teens and young adults while keeping family connections strong. Whether you're navigating the challenges of parenting teens or building relationships with your adult children, this episode is packed with insights for you.Links:Grown & Flown websiteGrown & Flown Parents Facebook GroupGrown & Flown: How to Support Your Teen, Stay Close as a Family, and Raise Independent Adults
Letting Go, Holding On: Parenting Grown Kids with Vanessa Bell Calloway
Vanessa Bell Calloway, the talented star of stage and screen, joins Carol to chat about the joys and challenges of parenting adult kids. Vanessa opens up about raising her two daughters in Hollywood and how her role as a mom has evolved as her girls grew up and found their independence.Carol and Vanessa dive into what it's like to go from being an involved, hands-on mom to figuring out when and how to step back and give your grown kids the space they need. Vanessa talks about her own journey, sharing the hard and happy moments, the growth, and the friendship that has blossomed as her daughters have matured.This compelling conversation is a reminder for parents about the importance of patience and learning to let go while staying a loving support in our adult kids' lives. It's full of relatable insights on how to adapt, support, and truly enjoy the new family dynamics that come as our kids grow up.
Your College Admissions Roadmap: Tips from College Board Experts
Carol sits down with College Board experts Stacey Foney and Dr. Autumn Caviness to get their exclusive insights into the college admissions process, with a special focus on guiding Black families through this complex journey. Stacey and Autumn offer parents helpful answers to many admissions questions, including:When and how to start thinking about the college admissions processHow standardized test scores fit in today's processScholarships, financial aid, and reducing college debtHow to empower your children to find the best college matchThis episode gives parents practical tools and insights which will make the process more manageable for all. Whether you and your child are just beginning to think about college or you're guiding a senior who is in the thick of it, here you'll find valuable guidance for every stage of the journey.Links:College BoardBig FutureReal Talk
Real Conversations About Tween & Teen Bodies with Nancy Redd
Nancy's back, with an important new book! Carol Sutton Lewis sits down for another great conversation with NY Times best-selling author and Mompreneuers podcast host, Nancy Redd. Nancy returns to discuss her latest, The Real Body Manual: Your Visual Guide to Health and Wellness, a groundbreaking and comprehensive photographic guide that explores the realities of growing up and navigating body changes.In this candid and open discussion, Nancy and Carol tackle everything tweens and teens need to know about their bodies. Nancy shares with Carol how the book covers essential topics like puberty, body image, self-care, gender in a judgment-free way. They talk about how body changes during puberty, if not properly discussed and understood, can potentially impact a young person's mental health. Carol and Nancy also discuss the importance of equipping young people with accurate information about their bodies and the best ways to take care of themselves.Nancy's wisdom, humor, and honesty help parents feel comfortable discussing topics they might have been avoiding. This must-listen episode provides parents and caregivers with the tools to help tweens and teens (and everyone else) understand their bodies and how they work.Links:The Real Body Manual: Your Visual Guide to Health and Wellness by Nancy ReddMompreneurs: The Joys of Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis (article in Madame Noire)Mompreneurs Podcast Episode hosted by Nancy Redd featuring Carol Sutton Lewis
About Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis
Parenting advice and inspiration for raising smart, confident Black children. Join host and Ground Control Parenting founder Carol Sutton Lewis for weekly conversations with guests––familiar and new––about the joys and real work of parenting.