Over 1.3 million students sat the NAPLAN tests in March, which provides a health check on Australia's education system.
Now, the results are in. But what do they reveal about the state of education in Australia?
In this podcast, host Kat Clay is joined by education experts Amy Haywood and Molly Chapman to unpack the latest NAPLAN data. They discuss how students are tracking, and what can be done to improve the results across Australia.
Gas: Love it or hate it? It's complicated...
Some people love it, some people hate it. But whatever you feel about gas, Australia urgently needs a gas strategy. Listen to our energy experts Alison Reeve and Tony Wood discuss the highly contested role of gas as Australia strives for net zero.
How to save the NDIS
The NDIS is a vital part of Australia’s social fabric, but the scheme has grown too big, too fast.
Grattan’s new report, Saving the NDIS: How to rebalance disability services to get better results, presents a four-step plan to make the NDIS sustainable. In this podcast, report authors Sam Bennett, Mia Jessurun, and Hannah Orban are joined by Senior Fellow Alastair McEwin to discuss how to rein in costs while ensuring disabled Australians get the support they need.
Read the report: https://grattan.edu.au/report/saving-the-ndis/
Full podcast transcription: https://grattan.edu.au/news/how-to-save-the-ndis/
Why superannuation tax breaks need to be cut
Over decades of compulsory contributions, Australians have amassed $4 trillion in retirement savings. But behind this headline success lies a range of unresolved policy problems.
The promise was a more comfortable retirement. The reality is a taxpayer-subsidised inheritance scheme.
Listen to our CEO Aruna Sathanapally in conversation with Grattan’s superannuation policy experts, Brendan Coates and Joey Moloney, as they critique a system that needs reform.
How to improve Australians' access to specialist care
No one looks forward to seeing a specialist—whether it’s a cardiologist, paediatrician, or psychiatrist. A referral often signals your GP is concerned about a serious health problem: a suspicious lump, a complex condition, or a health issue that needs specialised attention.
For many Australians, it can be a worrying time. And those worries only get worse when faced with high specialist fees and long wait times.
In this episode, Senior Associate Elizabeth Baldwin is joined by co-authors Peter Breadon and Dominic Jones to unpack the findings of Grattan Institute’s latest report, Special treatment: Improving Australians' access to specialist care. Together, they explore why specialist care is so hard to access—and what can be done to fix it.
Read the report: https://grattan.edu.au/report/special-treatment-improving-australians-access-to-specialist-care/
