Goodbye Kyle: A Real Housewives Podcast

RHOSLC S5 E11—Dingbats Unite

Hello Kyle. We're back for Season 5 Episode 11 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo Tarantino has created his masterpiece with one of the greatest Real Housewives episodes of all time. Meredith Marks makes her awaited return as the grand dame of Salt Lake in head-to-toe Burberry, Mary Cosby is spitting, Henry Barlow is wearing Loewe, Todd is hiring the NSA to check on his wife, Jared Osmond is back in business, and more. We cover: Meredith Marks' Hearing Aids-gate, C*nt-gate, Shabbat dinner, and send love and light to Robert Jr.Goodbye Kyle is hosted by Grace O'Neill and Kate Lancaster. Goodbye Kyle is a Pea Brain Production.