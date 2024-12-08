Goodbye Kyle: A Real Housewives Podcast

Hello Kyle. We're back for Season 14 Episode 4 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle and Dorit continue to go at it, and Kyle by Alene Too is resurrected in the carnage. Kooky Kathy Hilton is back, abusing cosmetic appliances for laughs. The ladies join handsome Captain Theo on the high seas. Teddi Mellencamp's Instagram Stories become a central plot line, Dorit's Erin Brokovich arc continues, and more. Goodbye Kyle is hosted by Grace O'Neill and Kate Lancaster. Goodbye Kyle is a Pea Brain Production. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
RHOSLC S5 E12—Bridge and Tunnel
Hello Kyle. We're back for Season 5 Episode 12 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Meredith's Bat Mitzvah is in full swing and the Grand Dame herself has a fresh brow tint to prove it. On the agenda today: MM-embroidered kippahs, Meredith's secret straight son, Mary Cosby's grand entrance, Britani's pornstar hair, Kerastase Theramique, horse-drawn sleighs, Angie K's unraveling, and more.Goodbye Kyle is hosted by Grace O'Neill and Kate Lancaster. Goodbye Kyle is a Pea Brain Production.
RHOBH S14 E03—Kyle in Denial
Hello Kyle. We're back for Season 14 Episode 3 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika has a Porsche, Kathy is eating a banana behind the wheel, sugar free Red Bull is being distributed, crooked dicks are discussed, Duck, Duck, Goose is played, Jennifer Tilley spills on her Simpsons fortune, Dorit and Kyle go at it again, and we prepare for another possible flop season.
RHOSLC S5 E11—Dingbats Unite
Hello Kyle. We're back for Season 5 Episode 11 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo Tarantino has created his masterpiece with one of the greatest Real Housewives episodes of all time. Meredith Marks makes her awaited return as the grand dame of Salt Lake in head-to-toe Burberry, Mary Cosby is spitting, Henry Barlow is wearing Loewe, Todd is hiring the NSA to check on his wife, Jared Osmond is back in business, and more. We cover: Meredith Marks' Hearing Aids-gate, C*nt-gate, Shabbat dinner, and send love and light to Robert Jr.Goodbye Kyle is hosted by Grace O'Neill and Kate Lancaster. Goodbye Kyle is a Pea Brain Production.
RHOBH S14 E02—Grace Time Is Over
Hello Kyle. We're back for Season 14 Episode 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit v Kyle round 1 continues. Grace time is over. It was tongue in cheek. Is Boze too good to be on this show? Sutton enters Sage Old Elder mode to tell Kyle to file. A pizza and pyjama party is thrown, and Dorit and PK have a heart-to-heart. Goodbye Kyle is hosted by Grace O'Neill and Kate Lancaster. Goodbye Kyle is a Pea Brain Production.