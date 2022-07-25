In this podcast we explore the concept of fire as a tool for ecological health and cultural empowerment by indigenous people around the globe. Good Fire is a te... More
The Abundance Will Be Forever with Victor Steffensen and Ado Webster
Good Fire Podcast by Amy Cardinal Christianson and Matthew KristoffStories of Indigenous fire stewardship, cultural empowerment and environmental integrityThe Abundance Will Be Forever with Victor Steffensen and Ado WebsterEpisode highlightIn this podcast, Victor Steffensen and Ado Webster reflect on their experiences as Indigenous fire-keepers.ResourcesFire Country: How Indigenous Fire Management Could Help Save Australia by Victor SteffensenVictor and Ado’s BiosLooking After Country with Fire: Aboriginal Burning Knowledge With Uncle KuuGreat Land by MulongSponsorsThe Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire ScienceSupport from:● California Indian Water Commission● Firesticks Alliance Indigenous CorporationQuotes10.52 - 10.56: “We’re not governed by anyone but ourselves and by our culture and by our country.” TakeawaysRediscovering culture, discovering oneself (3.55)Ado has recently begun working with Firesticks in the capacity of an employee, and loves working in an Aboriginal cultural environment where “the knowledge is safe, the sharing is safe and people are safe”. For the landscape and the people (9.00)Ado thrives on the cultural exchange that takes place between Nations as part of his work now, something colonization deprived his community of. He is passionate about helping children access culture freely. Work that heals (14.40)Victor notes that working with the country helps liberate Aboriginal peoples from stereotypes that they are not hardworking. Work that heals the land for the future inspires youth to do the right thing to enhance their connection with the land. “Climate change is mother nature telling us to change” (19.17)Victor laments that the negative messaging in the media makes us feel helpless against climate change. He brings attention to the disasters humans have lived through, and that this can also be salvaged by “doing the good work”. When you care for the country, it cares back (28.23)Ado reassures that cultural burning is safe, which is why many go barefoot for a cultural burn. He feels a sense of oneness with all inhabitants of the land, and disagrees with preferential protective equipment for humans but not for the other animals. Fire, language and country (33.11)Ado narrates how Victor demonstrated to Ado’s Nation, his knowledge of the land that applies across different territories. Victor adds that landscapes have many similarities in values, and bringing the country back is the missing piece in reviving cultural knowledge. Let us do it our way (38.48)Ado speaks about the National Indigenous Fire Workshop they conducted for nations across Australia, where they did a cultural burn which lasted 13 days. Not having burned due to colonization has changed the landscape, and is causing sickness in the forests. The whole world gets affected (47.33)Ado says that knowledge opens up minds with the truth but it makes it more difficult to tolerate the wrong things being done. Everyone was impacted by the large bushfires in Australia, and he feels strongly about people experiencing the benefits of cultural burning. Send in your comments and feedback to the hosts of this podcast: [email protected] and [email protected]
Celebrating Success with Victor Steffenson and Ado Webster
Episode highlightIn this podcast, Victor Steffenson and Ado Webster talk about cultural burning in Australia and the work Firesticks is doing to promote it. ResourcesFire Country: How Indigenous Fire Management Could Help Save Australia by Victor SteffensenLooking After Country with Fire: Aboriginal Burning Knowledge With Uncle Kuuby Victor and Sandra SteffensenCool Burning SponsorsThe Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire ScienceSupport from:● California Indian Water Commission● Firesticks Alliance Indigenous CorporationQuotes17.02 - 17.09: “Fear is… one of the biggest problems… in the world today and… a lot of that comes from ignorance.”TakeawaysAdo and Victor (6.10)Adrian, known as Ado, was born in Naora (Nowra) and considers himself fortunate to have grown up in his community and culture. Victor, a descendant of the Tagalaka clan from North Queensland, is the Lead Fire Practitioner at Firesticks, a filmmaker, musician and author. Baby steps to progress (9.14) Victor wrote a children’s book as a way of getting back to the arts using storytelling to reactivate culture and landscape connections and change society while having fun. Listen to the country (16.58)Victor finds it alarming that people fear fire, but takes solace in Indigenous knowledge, which focuses on the right way of doing things and provides a positive solution. Ado’s father realized that forests were deteriorating because Indigenous peoples had not been allowed to manage them. “Learning not through science, but through spirit” (24.10)Ado has learnt from his Elders about nature and realizes that this knowledge is only recently being discovered by non-Indigenous people. “Fire is good for us as people” (33.40)Victor notes that the insights of the Indigenous cultures are shifting the culture of the country as a whole, evolving into a nature-based one, where people can move from fear of fire to a connection to the land. Fire and sustainability (39.50)Victor and his team are working on creating a training model leading to a certified diploma to factor in lived experience for those who can demonstrate and manage the work practically. “We need to work together” (50.24)Victor believes that the work they have been doing in education to further cultural, environmental and economic development has been supported by Mother Nature. It has also made the country take notice of the work the Aboriginal peoples are doing, and recognize the need to support this work. “It’s all about doing the right thing” (54.43)Victor recommends being inclusive, making people comfortable and respecting them and their place to work together towards sustainability. He urges people to take action towards nature, and not be limited by barriers of time or money. Send in your comments and feedback to the hosts of this podcast via email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Good Fire in Guyana with Kayla de Freitas and Nicolas Cyril
Good Fire Podcast by Amy Cardinal Christianson and Matthew KristoffStories of Indigenous fire stewardship, cultural and social empowerment, and environmental integrityGood Fire In Guyana with Kayla de Freitas and Nicholas CyrilEpisode highlightIn this episode, Kayla and Nicholas talk about the cultural burning practices in Guyana.ResourcesSRDCKayla De-FreitasSponsorsThe Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire ScienceSupport from:● California Indian Water Commission● Firesticks Alliance Indigenous CorporationQuotes41.54 - 42.04: “So much of that knowledge about fire and fire use and farming, hunting, is learned by doing and by living there and living that life.”TakeawaysFire since time immemorial (04.02)Nicholas has worked for 10 years at SRDC as a part-time researcher. He explains that fire in his territory has always been used and continues to be used for various reasons. The changing face of fire (10.55)Kayla’s research focus is the changing practices of Indigenous fire management and local fire governance.Timeless wisdom, current realities (13.17)Kayla describes who was interviewed for her research study and the regional fire management plan. Indigenous land rights (17.17)Nicholas notes that Indigenous peoples are allowed to burn in the villages. Kayla adds that Indigenous communities can make their own rules concerning resource governance. Towards the creation of a fire policy (19.35)The Indigenous communities in South Rupununi are working to create a local fire policy appropriate to their landscape. Burning season (23.46)Kayla highlights the seasonal fire calendar that the district council uses and a collection of interview responses on putting fire on the landscape. Beyond fire (25.53)Kayla shares how enriching it has been to work with Indigenous communities alongside Nicholas, learning about the landscape, experiencing hospitality and developing connections. Bringing fire back (33.46)Nicholas mentions how management of fire is changing in the communities to a direct style where the council makes decisions for the community. Valuing Indigenous knowledge (35.52)Nicholas speaks about how people are moving away from the traditional way of life. Kayla comments on how Indigenous knowledge was erased by settlers, but is being reclaimed. Following in the ancestor’s footsteps (41.40)Nicholas delineates the process of a burn, when traditional knowledge is relied upon. Kayla laments that the government only pays lip service to Indigenous knowledge and practices. The sum of the parts (49.44)Kayla narrates how fire management plans are being updated in consultation with Indigenous groups, and how opt-in arrangements work for their lands. Looking ahead (54.25)Nicholas says the Indigenous communities are mindful of burning in the right seasons and work with nature’s cycles. He describes how burning assists animals in breeding. Preventing brain drain (1.04.57)Kayla mentions that the SRDC is creating opportunities for trained Guyanese people to stay in the country and serve the community. Nicholas’ work with SRDC is inspired by the desire to keep Indigenous knowledge alive and affirm Indigenous land rights.
Fire Futures with Indigenous Researchers
Good Fire Podcast by Amy Cardinal Christianson and Matthew KristoffStories of Indigenous fire stewardship, cultural and social empowerment, and environmental integrityEarly Career PanelEpisode highlightThis episode is a recording of a session at the IAWF Fire & Climate conference in Pasadena CA, featuring early career researchers who are re-kindling cultural burning. ResourcesInternational Association of Wildland FireSponsorsThe Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire ScienceSupport from:● California Indian Water Commission● Firesticks Alliance Indigenous CorporationQuotes16.25 - 16.29: “Indigenous people don’t need us to speak on their behalf, they can speak on their own behalf.”Takeaways“In a good way” (05.02)Melinda Adams, San Carlos Apache Tribal member, and PhD candidate at UC Davis, shares how agency representatives took a step away from fire suppression in one of the first CalFire cultural fire workshops at Cache Creek Conservancy in Woodland, CA.The benefits of cultural fire (06.42)Melinda narrates how the burn was concentrated on restoring tule, an ecologically and culturally significant plant. This highlights how cultural fire is important for long-term carbon storage, water holding potential and cultural reunification. Collaboration, consultation and consent (07.57)Melinda hopes for burning to take place with Indigenous peoples, to undo the impacts of colonialism and unburden future generations from climate change.Good relations (11.11)Carly Dominguez is of Indigenous Mexican heritage. Her work with cultural fire is inspired by her desire to improve water health. Fire has always been good (13.30)Carly is being trained through the Indigenous cultural burn network. “Fire has a special place in my heart” (17.41)Deniss Martinez is a Ph.D. candidate at UC Davis. Learning from local Indigenous communities helped her reconnect with her Indigenous roots and relearn fire. Getting stuff done (19.54)William Madrigal Jr., or Will, is associated with Climate Science Alliance, a nonprofit based in San Diego that supports and collaborates with Indigenous tribes in addressing climate change disparities. Facing climate change (22.19)Nina Fontana is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Davis in collaboration with the USGS Southwest Climate Adaptation Science Center. Relationships over acres (26.10)Deniss observes that when relationships are built and in place, more equitable decision-making takes place during a crisis. Trust takes time (30.57)Carly suggests approaching practices and policies with openness and Nina advises including the community in all aspects of the project from the beginning. Researching back to life (35.59)Melinda notes that Indigenous peoples conducting research helps move their initiatives and collaborations forward. She is excited about young people getting involved in burning and the openness of other researchers to this learning.“We have to have hope” (40.16)As a native person whose ancestors survived so much, Melinda believes it is her duty to lead with hope. “Connection brings me hope” (43.22)Understanding the traditional way humans can fulfil our responsibilities to the following seven generations gives Will hope for a better future. Nina finds hope in hearing about species coming back to landscapes.
Cultural Fire in California with Don Hankins
Good Fire Podcast by Amy Cardinal Christianson and Matthew KristoffStories of Indigenous fire stewardship, cultural empowerment and environmental integrityUpdate: Cultural Fire in California with Don HankinsEpisode highlightIn this podcast, Don Hankins talks about new developments around cultural burning in California and his hopes for the future. ResourcesCalifornia’s Strategic Plan for Expanding the Use of Beneficial FireSponsorsThe Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire ScienceSupport from:● California Indian Water Commission● Firesticks Alliance Indigenous CorporationQuotes24.52 - 24.53: “We definitely have to connect culture to fire.”TakeawaysCultural torch bearers (01.52)Don is Plains Miwok from the central valley of California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. He believes that due to the wildfires in California, initiatives are taking place that recognize the place of Indigenous fire. Revitalizing cultural fire (4.37)Various policy barriers - access to land and funding and permission to burn using traditional laws - are being addressed through the creation of a tribally chartered non-profit organization to support learning, advance policy efforts and act as a refunding and redistribution entity. Building and empowering the youth (07.16)Don looks to the youth to carry Indigenous knowledge of fire into the future and seeks young people from his Nation to mentor. Knowledge holders training the youth to understand the cultural reasons for burning, read the landscape and maintain culture will enable the youth to step into decision-making roles and policy arenas. Enabling cultural burning (11.49)Don speaks about California Bill SB 332 which allows certified burn bosses and cultural burners to burn, and that if they meet certain conditions, they shall not be liable for any fire suppression or other costs otherwise recoverable for a burn. Spreading like good fire (16.05)Don also speaks about California Bill AB 642 which primarily codifies the definitions of cultural fire and incentivizes agencies to work with cultural burners to implement plans and enable Indigenous stewardship. Cultural fire progress (20.21)Don lists some challenges to advancing cultural fire - the criteria for declaring someone trained and the sensitivities around tribal sovereignty for that declaration. If someone is not exposed to cultural fire training, errors in the process could occur. Learning from fire (23.42)Don shares that if you are gentle with fire and approach it in a good way, you can learn from it, or you can learn the lessons the hard way. Thinking about the reasons for burning helps look for learning opportunities in burning. Don’s approach to burning changes according to the requirement, but praying and acknowledging the land is always a part of it. Send in your comments and feedback to the hosts of this podcast via email: [email protected] and [email protected] If you liked this podcast, please check out YourForest podcast too, rate and review it on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and tag a friend, and send your feedback and comments to [email protected]
