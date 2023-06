The Abundance Will Be Forever with Victor Steffensen and Ado Webster

Good Fire Podcast by Amy Cardinal Christianson and Matthew KristoffStories of Indigenous fire stewardship, cultural empowerment and environmental integrityThe Abundance Will Be Forever with Victor Steffensen and Ado WebsterEpisode highlightIn this podcast, Victor Steffensen and Ado Webster reflect on their experiences as Indigenous fire-keepers.ResourcesFire Country: How Indigenous Fire Management Could Help Save Australia by Victor SteffensenVictor and Ado’s BiosLooking After Country with Fire: Aboriginal Burning Knowledge With Uncle KuuGreat Land by MulongSponsorsThe Canadian Partnership for Wildland Fire ScienceSupport from:● California Indian Water Commission● Firesticks Alliance Indigenous CorporationQuotes10.52 - 10.56: “We’re not governed by anyone but ourselves and by our culture and by our country.” TakeawaysRediscovering culture, discovering oneself (3.55)Ado has recently begun working with Firesticks in the capacity of an employee, and loves working in an Aboriginal cultural environment where “the knowledge is safe, the sharing is safe and people are safe”. For the landscape and the people (9.00)Ado thrives on the cultural exchange that takes place between Nations as part of his work now, something colonization deprived his community of. He is passionate about helping children access culture freely. Work that heals (14.40)Victor notes that working with the country helps liberate Aboriginal peoples from stereotypes that they are not hardworking. Work that heals the land for the future inspires youth to do the right thing to enhance their connection with the land. “Climate change is mother nature telling us to change” (19.17)Victor laments that the negative messaging in the media makes us feel helpless against climate change. He brings attention to the disasters humans have lived through, and that this can also be salvaged by “doing the good work”. When you care for the country, it cares back (28.23)Ado reassures that cultural burning is safe, which is why many go barefoot for a cultural burn. He feels a sense of oneness with all inhabitants of the land, and disagrees with preferential protective equipment for humans but not for the other animals. Fire, language and country (33.11)Ado narrates how Victor demonstrated to Ado’s Nation, his knowledge of the land that applies across different territories. Victor adds that landscapes have many similarities in values, and bringing the country back is the missing piece in reviving cultural knowledge. Let us do it our way (38.48)Ado speaks about the National Indigenous Fire Workshop they conducted for nations across Australia, where they did a cultural burn which lasted 13 days. Not having burned due to colonization has changed the landscape, and is causing sickness in the forests. The whole world gets affected (47.33)Ado says that knowledge opens up minds with the truth but it makes it more difficult to tolerate the wrong things being done. Everyone was impacted by the large bushfires in Australia, and he feels strongly about people experiencing the benefits of cultural burning. Send in your comments and feedback to the hosts of this podcast: [email protected] and [email protected]