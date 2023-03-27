Childhood Stress and Our Health w/ Dr. Nadine Burke Harris
ACEs, or adverse childhood experiences, are the single greatest unaddressed public health threat today, according to our esteemed guest former Surgeon General of California Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. She has been the tireless voice educating the world on ACEs and the biological effects they have over the course of a person’s lifetime. Any adult may have heart disease, migraines, depression, or diabetes, sure, but there is a good chance that these chronic illnesses were caused by trauma or severe adversity experienced as a kid. Ali and Dr. Burke Harris discuss how childhood stress literally changes our biology, the consequences, variables and interventions to help kids. And what about us, the adults; is there still hope for us to heal from our past? Her 2014 TED talk, “How Childhood Trauma Affects Health Across a Lifetime” has been viewed nearly 11 million times.
If you have questions or guest suggestions, Ali would love to hear from you. Call or text her at (323) 364-6356. Or email go-ask-ali-podcast-at-gmail.com. (No dashes)
