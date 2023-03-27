Narcissism and the Extra Drive to Feel Special w/ Dr. Craig Malkin

Narcissism lives in all of us to some degree as on a spectrum. And it's easy to see how having even a tinge of narcissism could have been a valuable survival tool over the ages. But like with everything, there is a limit to what is healthy and what is toxic. Psychologist and author of Rethinking Narcissism Dr. Craig Malkin talks about the extroverted narcissist, i.e. "the narcissist we all know and loathe", but says there are others. And like with most things there is an equal and opposite thing that compliments it. Meet the narcissist and its foil, the echoist. A match made in heaven? Not even close. Malkin describes his echoist relationship with his narcissist mother, the barriers people have to getting out of toxic relationships, the importance of anger and how a certain medication can help - if the narcissist actually thinks they need it. Links of Interest: Dr. Craig Malkin Rethinking Narcissism: The Secret to Recognizing and Coping with Narcissists Instagram YouTube The Communal Narcissist: A New Kind of Narcissist? (Psychology Today) The Most Narcissistic U.S. Presidents (Pew Research, 2013) Malignant Narcissism: Does the President Have it? (Psychology Today, 2020)