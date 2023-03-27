Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • The Rise of The Wise w/ Martha Beck & Mariska Hargitay (Season 3 Finale)
    For Go Ask Ali’s Season 3 finale Ali is joined by her bestie, actress and philanthropist Mariska Hargitay, and the “best known life coach in America” (NPR, USA Today) Martha Beck. The three ladies just have a little chat about wisdom, courage, truth, integrity, love, abandonment and aging. No biggie, just everything. Oh, and masturbation. If you have questions or guest suggestions for next season of Go Ask Ali, Ali would love to hear from you. Call or text her at (323) 364-6356. Or email go-ask-ali-podcast-at-gmail.com. (No dashes) Links of Interest: Martha Beck Official Website Martha’s Latest Book: The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self Joyful Heart Foundation Mariska Hargitay’s Foundation End the Backlog Joyful Heart Initiative CREDITS: Executive Producers: Sandie Bailey, Alex Alcheh, Lauren Hohman, Tyler Klang & Gabrielle Collins Producer & Editor: Brooke Peterson-Bell Associate Producer: Akiya McKnightSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    55:32
  • There’s No Shame in Menopause w/ Naomi Watts & Pat Duckworth
    People are talking about menopause everywhere these days, which is incredible since our mothers and grandmothers and their mothers NEVER did! Women’s thirst for answers and community has exploded so our guests are right on time. Naomi Watts has created a menopause brand that educates, offers support as well as some useful products to help with, you know, all the places. Then UK menopause expert Pat Duckworth is spreading her message of menopause in the workplace from across the pond. Women have had to fight for maternity leave and equal pay, now she says it’s time to stand up for ourselves when we need healthcare support at the height of our careers. If you have questions or guest suggestions, Ali would love to hear from you. Call or text her at (323) 364-6356. Or email go-ask-ali-podcast-at-gmail.com. (No dashes) **Go Ask Ali has been nominated for a Webby Award for Best Interview/Talk Show Episode! Please vote for Ali and the whole team at https://bit.ly/415e8uN by April 20th, 2023! Links of Interest: Naomi Watts Company Website: Stripes Pat Duckworth Website: Pat Duckworth Book: Menopause: Mind the Gap - The Value of Supporting Women’s Wellness in the Workplace Pat Recommends MenoClarity: How to Sleep Better - Understanding Menopausal Insomnia (Blog) Menopause at Work in the News: UK Officials Address Menopause in the Workplace (SHRM) It’s Time to Start Talking About Menopause at Work (Harvard Business Review) How to Handle Menopause Symptoms While Working (New York Times) How Employers Can Support Menopausal Women at Work (Thomson Reuters) CREDITS: Executive Producers: Sandie Bailey, Alex Alcheh, Lauren Hohman, Tyler Klang & Gabrielle Collins Producer & Editor: Brooke Peterson-Bell Associate Producer: Akiya McKnightSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    59:09
  • The Primal Joys of Nature w/ The Ebony Anglers and Melissa Clark
    What is it about the great outdoors? It’s joyful, liberating, powerful, calming and soulful all at once. It’s also healing. Ali finally gets to talk to her obsession, The Ebony Anglers, a powerhouse trailblazing group of Black fisherwomen about their experience with competitive deep sea fishing. Its foundation and summer camps, Black Girls Fish and Black Boys Boat were created to make sure all kids have access to nature’s healing powers. Bonus, the ladies share #BreakingNews with Ali! And then Ali connects with her clamming soul sister New York Times food column writer Melissa Clark about their clamming and foraging addiction. It sounds like hunting and gathering, fishing and foraging, being outside and in nature feeds our primal souls.  If you have questions or guest suggestions, Ali would love to hear from you. Call or text her at (323) 364-6356. Or email go-ask-ali-podcast-at-gmail.com. (No dashes) **Go Ask Ali has been nominated for a Webby Award for Best Interview/Talk Show Episode! Please vote for Ali and the whole team at https://bit.ly/415e8uN by April 20th, 2023! Links of Interest: Ebony Anglers Ebony Anglers on YouTube Ebony Anglers on Instagram Oysters in the Form of a CSA (New York Times) Melissa Clark on Instagram Melissa Clark Food Column, A Good Appetite  (New York Times)  Melissa Clark, Cooking With the Three Sisters (New York Times column with clamming) How to Shuck an Oyster CREDITS: Executive Producers: Sandie Bailey, Alex Alcheh, Lauren Hohman, Tyler Klang & Gabrielle Collins Producer & Editor: Brooke Peterson-Bell Associate Producer: Akiya McKnight  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    55:41
  • Narcissism and the Extra Drive to Feel Special w/ Dr. Craig Malkin
    Narcissism lives in all of us to some degree as on a spectrum. And it’s easy to see how having even a tinge of narcissism could have been a valuable survival tool over the ages. But like with everything, there is a limit to what is healthy and what is toxic. Psychologist and author of Rethinking Narcissism Dr. Craig Malkin talks about the extroverted narcissist, i.e. “the narcissist we all know and loathe”, but says there are others. And like with most things there is an equal and opposite thing that compliments it. Meet the narcissist and its foil, the echoist. A match made in heaven? Not even close. Malkin describes his echoist relationship with his narcissist mother, the barriers people have to getting out of toxic relationships, the importance of anger and how a certain medication can help - if the narcissist actually thinks they need it. If you have questions or guest suggestions, Ali would love to hear from you. Call or text her at (323) 364-6356. Or email go-ask-ali-podcast-at-gmail.com. (No dashes) **Go Ask Ali has been nominated for a Webby Award for Best Interview/Talk Show Episode! Please vote for her and the whole team at https://bit.ly/415e8uN by April 20, 2023! Links of Interest: Dr. Craig Malkin Rethinking Narcissism: The Secret to Recognizing and Coping with Narcissists Instagram  YouTube The Communal Narcissist: A New Kind of Narcissist? (Psychology Today) The Most Narcissistic U.S. Presidents (Pew Research, 2013) Malignant Narcissism: Does the President Have it? (Psychology Today, 2020) CREDITS: Executive Producers: Sandie Bailey, Alex Alcheh, Lauren Hohman, Tyler Klang & Gabrielle Collins Producer & Editor: Brooke Peterson-Bell Associate Producer: Akiya McKnightSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    45:04
  • Childhood Stress and Our Health w/ Dr. Nadine Burke Harris
    ACEs, or adverse childhood experiences, are the single greatest unaddressed public health threat today, according to our esteemed guest former Surgeon General of California Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. She has been the tireless voice educating the world on ACEs and the biological effects they have over the course of a person’s lifetime. Any adult may have heart disease, migraines, depression, or diabetes, sure, but there is a good chance that these chronic illnesses were caused by trauma or severe adversity experienced as a kid. Ali and Dr. Burke Harris discuss how childhood stress literally changes our biology, the consequences, variables and interventions to help kids. And what about us, the adults; is there still hope for us to heal from our past? Her 2014 TED talk, “How Childhood Trauma Affects Health Across a Lifetime” has been viewed nearly 11 million times. If you have questions or guest suggestions, Ali would love to hear from you. Call or text her at (323) 364-6356. Or email go-ask-ali-podcast-at-gmail.com. (No dashes) **Go Ask Ali has been nominated for a Webby Award for Best Interview/Talk Show Episode! Please vote for her and the whole team at https://bit.ly/415e8uN by April 20, 2023! Links of Interest: Dr. Nadine Burke Harris book: The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Trauma and Adversity Dr. Nadine Burke Harris:  TED Talk  The Center for Youth Wellness Number Story : A great resource, especially for parents (including a video conversation with Oprah)  Centers for Disease Control - ACEs Twitter: @DrBurkeHarris Instagram: @DrBurkeHarris Further Reading: What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing (by Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey) CREDITS: Executive Producers: Sandie Bailey, Alex Alcheh, Lauren Hohman, Tyler Klang & Gabrielle Collins Producer & Editor: Brooke Peterson-Bell Associate Producer: Akiya McKnightSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/27/2023
    42:08

About Go Ask Ali

Ali Wentworth has become a comedic authority on dissecting the shit show that is modern life. In season 3 of Go Ask Ali, she speaks with experts, friends and celebrities as part of her personal masterclass to learn more about the things happening with us and our world. She also answers questions from listeners and guests the only way Ali can: with honesty, candor and humor. Leave her a question at (323) 364-6356 or email a voice memo to [email protected]

