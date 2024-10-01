Should the Global South Denounce Russia’s War in Ukraine as an Act of Imperialism?

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America didn't join the United States and Europe in jumping to Kyiv's defense. Their leaders wondered why they should oppose Russia's aggression after watching Washington get away with decades of military interventions from Iraq to Libya, raising the question of whether opposing the use of force somewhere necessitates opposing it everywhere. FP deputy editor Sasha Polakow-Suransky is joined by Vijay Prashad, the executive director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, and Martin Kimani, a former Kenyan ambassador to the United Nations and now executive director of New York University's Center on International Cooperation.