PodcastsArtsGlad We Had This Chat with Caroline Hirons
Glad We Had This Chat with Caroline Hirons

Podcast Glad We Had This Chat with Caroline Hirons
Wall to Wall Media
Glad We Had This Chat is your one-stop shop for all things beauty, skincare and beyond – hosted by the award-winning skincare expert, Caroline Hirons. Describe...
ArtsFashion & BeautySociety & CulturePersonal Journals

Available Episodes

  • S2 Ep14: Sali Hughes and Caroline Hirons Answer Your Questions
    Join Caroline and Sali in our second episode this week as they answer all your Questions!  Don't miss an episode, published weekly on Monday and Wednesdays.   Presented By: Caroline Hirons    
    21:56
  • S2 Ep13: Sali Hughes
    Join Caroline Hirons, the UK's leading skincare expert as she welcomes beauty journalist Sali Hughes to the pod. Sali discusses her journey into writing, her love letter to Chanel no.5 and how she co-founded Beauty Banks — the charity that provides essential hygiene and beauty products to those living in poverty.  Don't miss an episode, published weekly on Monday and Wednesdays.   Presented By: Caroline Hirons    
    52:41
  • S2 Ep12: Nadine Baggott and Caroline Hirons Answer Your Questions
    Join Caroline and Nadine in our second episode this week as they answer all your Questions!  Don't miss an episode, published weekly on Monday and Wednesdays.   Presented By: Caroline Hirons    
    18:46
  • S2 Ep11: Nadine Baggott
    Join Caroline Hirons, the UK's leading skincare expert as she welcomes fellow skincare and beauty expert Nadine Baggott the pod. Expect beauty without the BS as Nadine reveals what products she rates, the best and worst trends in the industry and how she became one of the UK's best known beauty journalists.   Don't miss an episode, published weekly on Monday and Wednesdays.   Presented By: Caroline Hirons 
    1:01:15
  • S2 Ep10: Emily English and Caroline Hirons Answer Your Questions
    Join Caroline and Emily in our second episode this week as they answer all your Questions!  Don't miss an episode, published weekly on Monday and Wednesdays.   Presented By: Caroline Hirons    
    20:14

About Glad We Had This Chat with Caroline Hirons

Glad We Had This Chat is your one-stop shop for all things beauty, skincare and beyond – hosted by the award-winning skincare expert, Caroline Hirons. Described as “arguably the most important figure in British beauty”, Caroline is a Number 1 bestselling author, founder of Skin Rocks and has amassed a huge loyal following with over 160million views to her eponymous blog. Each week Caroline delves into her contacts book and brings you brilliant chats with brilliant guests, from A-listers to the most sought-after industry experts. You’ll hear the interview each Monday, and every Wednesday, Caroline and her guests will be answering YOUR questions! You can send them to us at [email protected] Frank, honest and funny, you’ll be left thinking I'm Glad They Had That Chat. http://www.instagram.com/carolinehirons http://www.carolinehirons.com http://www.skinrocks.com https://www.youtube.com/@CarolineHirons01 (http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyzKg_t3tPv8Aa_7JL2xXZA) https://www.tiktok.com/@carolinehirons
