Glad We Had This Chat with Caroline Hirons

S2 Ep11: Nadine Baggott

Join Caroline Hirons, the UK's leading skincare expert as she welcomes fellow skincare and beauty expert Nadine Baggott the pod. Expect beauty without the BS as Nadine reveals what products she rates, the best and worst trends in the industry and how she became one of the UK's best known beauty journalists. Don't miss an episode, published weekly on Monday and Wednesdays. Presented By: Caroline Hirons Produced by: Danielle Bondzie Executive Producers for Wall to Wall: Martin Trickey & Melissa Brown Video Producers: Shadia Oseni, Dom Seymour and Max Hirons With Thanks to: Tom Wright, Aoife Rice Murphy, Olivia Morris, Sarah Fenner, Annis Britton, Elizabeth Sloan & Penny Stratton