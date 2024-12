Ep 59: How to Heal the Gut, Reduce Cortisol, and Begin to Thrive (A Chat with Functional Medicine Practitioner Lisa Vasile NP)

Gut health, high cortisol, hormone imbalances, and nervous system regulation—you've seen them all over social media, but (1) why do they happen? and (2) how do you actually address them? This week, we brought on Lisa Vasile NP (Grace's functional medicine doctor!) from 4 Better Health Functional Medicine in Massachusetts. To become a patient at 4 Better Health, visit their website: https://www.4betterhealthmedicine.com/ We covered a LOT of ground, including: The difference between functional medicine and traditional medicine How functional medicine doctors approach treating health issues vs. traditional doctors Why insurance companies often don't cover functional medicine (and why that's often better for the patient!) Why so many people deal with gut health issues and how to start addressing yours Why high cortisol is so common and practical ways to regulate your nervous system *After filming, Lisa wanted to add one note—functional medicine is not anti-medication. It works in tandem with medication. The goal is to get patients to thrive and feel healthy. Lisa/4 Better Health Functional Medicine can work with patients in Massachusetts and Florida. If you're not located in one of those states, use these directories to find a FM practitioner near you: https://afmccertification.com/search-afmc-practitioner-database/ or https://www.ifm.org/find-a-practitioner/ Resources Mentioned: GMO seed video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H9WZGKQeYg The Body Keeps Score Book: https://shorturl.at/X097M EFT Tapping: https://www.thetappingsolution.com/ Nick Ortner, The Tapping Solution: https://www.thetappingsolution.com/anxiety/success-anxiety-may2018.php Qigong: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCicH-iz1oU