Grace Lemire and Erin Confortini
A space for the dreamers and doers—the women who want to create a life they truly love. Hosted by Erin Confortini and Grace Lemire.
  • Ep 61: Lessons We Learned in 2024 (Part 2)
    We’re baaack with part 2 of life lessons we learned in 2024! We simply had too many to fit into just one episode, but they were too good not to share. We talked career advice, financial lessons, friendship, family, mindset, and more! If you enjoyed this episode, please rate and review the podcast. We appreciate your support! 💖 Join the community over on Instagram or TikTok! https://www.instagram.com/thelifeyoulovepod/ https://www.tiktok.com/@thelifeyoulovepod 📧 Join our email list for exclusive updates: ⁠https://shorturl.at/arKT0⁠ 💌 For business inquiries only, please email ⁠[email protected].
    41:54
  • Ep 60: Lessons We Learned in 2024 (Part 1)
    You all love when we do episodes in this style, so we’re bringing it back! In this episode, we shared a ton of the lessons we learned in 2024. And per usual, we yapped so long we had to break it into two parts, so expect a part two next week! If you enjoyed this episode, please rate and review the podcast. We appreciate your support! 💖 Join the community over on Instagram or TikTok! https://www.instagram.com/thelifeyoulovepod/ https://www.tiktok.com/@thelifeyoulovepod 📧 Join our email list for exclusive updates: ⁠https://shorturl.at/arKT0⁠ 💌 For business inquiries only, please email ⁠[email protected].
    49:25
  • Ep 59: How to Heal the Gut, Reduce Cortisol, and Begin to Thrive (A Chat with Functional Medicine Practitioner Lisa Vasile NP)
    Gut health, high cortisol, hormone imbalances, and nervous system regulation—you’ve seen them all over social media, but (1) why do they happen? and (2) how do you actually address them? This week, we brought on Lisa Vasile NP (Grace’s functional medicine doctor!) from 4 Better Health Functional Medicine in Massachusetts. To become a patient at 4 Better Health, visit their website: https://www.4betterhealthmedicine.com/ We covered a LOT of ground, including: The difference between functional medicine and traditional medicine How functional medicine doctors approach treating health issues vs. traditional doctors Why insurance companies often don’t cover functional medicine (and why that’s often better for the patient!) Why so many people deal with gut health issues and how to start addressing yours Why high cortisol is so common and practical ways to regulate your nervous system *After filming, Lisa wanted to add one note—functional medicine is not anti-medication. It works in tandem with medication. The goal is to get patients to thrive and feel healthy. Lisa/4 Better Health Functional Medicine can work with patients in Massachusetts and Florida. If you’re not located in one of those states, use these directories to find a FM practitioner near you: https://afmccertification.com/search-afmc-practitioner-database/ or https://www.ifm.org/find-a-practitioner/ Resources Mentioned: GMO seed video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H9WZGKQeYg The Body Keeps Score Book: https://shorturl.at/X097M EFT Tapping: https://www.thetappingsolution.com/ Nick Ortner, The Tapping Solution: https://www.thetappingsolution.com/anxiety/success-anxiety-may2018.php Qigong: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCicH-iz1oU If you enjoyed this episode, please rate and review the podcast. We appreciate your support! 💖 Join the community over on Instagram or TikTok! https://www.instagram.com/thelifeyoulovepod/ https://www.tiktok.com/@thelifeyoulovepod 📧 Join our email list for exclusive updates: ⁠https://shorturl.at/arKT0⁠ 💌 For business inquiries only, please email ⁠[email protected].
    48:21
  • Ep 58: Holidays on a Budget: How to Enjoy the Holiday Season Without Breaking the Bank
    The holiday season is officially upon us! Between Black Friday, Cyber Monday, buying holiday gifts, and post-holiday sales, it can be a spendy time of year! In today’s episode, we chatted all things spending & saving around the holiday season, including: how to shop smarter this holiday season how to get a good deal on what you buy preventing impulse spending budget-friendly holiday event ideas how to save on holiday travel how to budget for next year’s holiday spending If you enjoyed this episode, please rate and review the podcast. We appreciate your support! 💖 Join the community over on Instagram or TikTok! https://www.instagram.com/thelifeyoulovepod/ https://www.tiktok.com/@thelifeyoulovepod 📧 Join our email list for exclusive updates: ⁠https://shorturl.at/arKT0⁠ 💌 For business inquiries only, please email ⁠[email protected].
    40:24
  • Ep 57: Building Confidence That Sticks with Certified Confidence Coach Maggie Mae
    Join the LYL Facebook Group: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/share/g/ZydD9gBt3TGkqDmA/⁠ In today’s episode, we’re thrilled to welcome Maggie, the powerhouse behind Becoming Her Program. Maggie is a confidence coach and EFT practitioner who specializes in helping women step into their highest, most confident selves. Maggie is passionate about guiding women to embody confidence through mindset work, identity transformation, and habit building. Using tools like EFT tapping, Maggie helps rewire limiting beliefs, empowering her clients to unlock their full potential and live unapologetically. In this episode, we dove into: What is confidence coaching, and how did Maggie’s journey lead her to it? The major challenges people face when building confidence. Discovering an authentic identity beyond external influences. Tools for embodying your 2.0 Self and reaching your highest potential. Fostering an abundance mindset to overcome comparison. Learning the power of self-acceptance and embracing your unique journey. The importance of self-validation and meeting yourself where you’re at. Harnessing the power of affirmations and positive self-talk. Exploring the impact of EFT Tapping for emotional healing and confidence-building. Follow Maggie Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsmaggiemaee/ Join the waitlist for her Becoming HER program: https://maggie-rothberg.mykajabi.com/thanks-for-joining-the-waitlist If you enjoyed this episode, please rate and review the podcast. We appreciate your support! 💖 Join the community over on Instagram or TikTok! ⁠https://www.instagram.com/thelifeyoulovepod/⁠ ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@thelifeyoulovepod⁠ 📧 Join our email list for exclusive updates: ⁠⁠https://shorturl.at/arKT0⁠⁠ 💌 For business inquiries only, please email ⁠⁠⁠⁠[email protected]
A space for the dreamers and doers—the women who want to create a life they truly love. Hosted by Erin Confortini and Grace Lemire. New episodes every Monday at 4:30 AM EST. Erin Confortini is a personal finance creator that built her audience around sharing transparent and relatable money content for women in their 20s. Grace Lemire is a full-time entrepreneur & lifestyle creator sharing the ins & outs of her financial life & her life as a FT biz owner. Join the community over on Instagram & TikTok! Biz Inquiries: [email protected]
