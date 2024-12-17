A space for the dreamers and doers—the women who want to create a life they truly love. Hosted by Erin Confortini and Grace Lemire. New episodes every Monday at 4:30 AM EST.
Erin Confortini is a personal finance creator that built her audience around sharing transparent and relatable money content for women in their 20s. Grace Lemire is a full-time entrepreneur & lifestyle creator sharing the ins & outs of her financial life & her life as a FT biz owner.
Join the community over on Instagram & TikTok!
Biz Inquiries: [email protected]