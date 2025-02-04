Hallmark’s Loveuary kicks off with a bang as Robert Buckley and Lacey Chabert headline a charming new romance called An Unexpected Valentine. The film follows Hannah and Finn, two strangers brought together by fate on Valentine’s Day when they stumble upon a lost engagement ring. Determined to return it to its rightful owner before the big proposal, they embark on a whirlwind adventure through New York City, dodging obstacles, uncovering surprises, and discovering an undeniable spark between them. With Buckley and Chabert’s effortless chemistry, a heartfelt storyline, and the magic of the city as its backdrop, this Loveuary premiere is set to be a must-watch for Hallmark fans.Continue reading our shownotes here: https://www.girlsgonehallmark.com/an-unexpected-valentine-hallmark-movie-review/
The Way Home Season 3, Episode 5
In this all-new episode of Girls Gone Hallmark, Megan and Wendy break down The Way Home season 3 episode 5 recap. Filled with a few lighthearted moments and plenty of new clues, the episode crescendos to a jaw-dropping final few scenes featuring not one, but two shocking revelations - one of which has sparked a heated debate among fans.Find full episode shownotes here: https://www.girlsgonehallmark.com/the-way-home-season-3-episode-5-recap/
The Way Home Listener Mailbag Episode 4
We’re back with another The Way Home Listener Mailbag 4 episode because, let’s be honest - y’all have thoughts, theories, and burning questions, and we are living for it. Are we the only podcast dissecting every little detail of this mind-bending, time-traveling rollercoaster? Maybe. (Probably not.) But we are the podcast that loves doing it the most!So grab your metaphorical red string and conspiracy board, because we’re rolling up our sleeves and diving deep into your emails - unpacking the juiciest fan theories, debating the wildest possibilities, and obsessing over every twist and turn. Let’s get into it!Find full episode shownotes here: https://www.girlsgonehallmark.com/the-way-home-listener-mailbag-4-our-biggest-response-yet/
Ashley Williams on Small Town Setup
Welcome to Girls Gone Hallmark, the podcast where Megan and Wendy explore everything Hallmark! Today, we’re beyond excited to welcome the amazing Ashley Williams. You know her as the star of Hallmark+’s matchmaking series Small Town Setup and fan-favorite films like October Kiss, Two Tickets to Paradise, and Jingle Bell Run. In this episode, Ashley shares the inside scoop on how Small Town Setup came to life and what she hopes to see from the series in the future. Plus, she reveals a fun behind-the-scenes story about the challenge of turning up the heat with one of Hallmark’s dreamiest leading men. Brimming with exclusive insights, creative inspiration, and plenty of Hallmark magic, this is an episode you won’t want to miss!Find full episode shownotes here: https://www.girlsgonehallmark.com/an-exclusive-chat-with-ashley-williams/
The Perfect Setting
Girls Gone Hallmark explores the new Hallmark movie The Perfect Setting. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Belgium, this Winter Escape film tells the story of an aspiring jewelry designer who returns to her homeland to reconnect with her beloved grandfather and compete in the renowned Valentine’s Day Diamond Contest.Find full episode shownotes here: https://www.girlsgonehallmark.com/the-perfect-setting-hallmark-movie-review/
Welcome to Girls Gone Hallmark, your new favorite Hallmark movie review podcast! Join your hosts Megan and Wendy as they dive into the world of feel-good films and share their thoughts and opinions on the latest releases. From cheesy romances to heartwarming stories, these two besties have got you covered. So grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon as Megan and Wendy take you on a journey through the wonderful world of Hallmark movies. Tune in every week for a new episode filled with fun and lighthearted banter! *Girls Gone Hallmark is not affiliated with Hallmark Media.*