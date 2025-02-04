About Girls Gone Hallmark

Welcome to Girls Gone Hallmark, your new favorite Hallmark movie review podcast! Join your hosts Megan and Wendy as they dive into the world of feel-good films and share their thoughts and opinions on the latest releases. From cheesy romances to heartwarming stories, these two besties have got you covered. So grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon as Megan and Wendy take you on a journey through the wonderful world of Hallmark movies. Tune in every week for a new episode filled with fun and lighthearted banter! *Girls Gone Hallmark is not affiliated with Hallmark Media.*