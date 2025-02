Ashley Williams on Small Town Setup

Welcome to Girls Gone Hallmark, the podcast where Megan and Wendy explore everything Hallmark! Today, we're beyond excited to welcome the amazing Ashley Williams. You know her as the star of Hallmark+'s matchmaking series Small Town Setup and fan-favorite films like October Kiss, Two Tickets to Paradise, and Jingle Bell Run. In this episode, Ashley shares the inside scoop on how Small Town Setup came to life and what she hopes to see from the series in the future. Plus, she reveals a fun behind-the-scenes story about the challenge of turning up the heat with one of Hallmark's dreamiest leading men. Brimming with exclusive insights, creative inspiration, and plenty of Hallmark magic, this is an episode you won't want to miss!