Gather the Gals | Christian women, Bible study, Community, Motherhood, Parenting, Small Business Leadership, Healthy Living

Summer Series #3 - The Comparison Trap: How to Break Free & Embrace Your God-Given Purpose - PLUS 3000 women joining BIBLE STUDY!
Have you ever caught yourself scrolling, wishing for someone else’s life? Feeling behind, less than, or invisible? In today’s episode, we’re talking all about comparison, the silent trap that robs us of joy, contentment, and our God given identity. We’ll break down how the enemy uses envy to distract us, how we often idolize others’ lives, and how to find freedom by embracing your unique calling in Christ.
We’ll unpack how living set apart isn’t about chasing success, flaunting things, or making our name great, but about making His name known.
Bible Study Kickoff is July 1st!
Join the free community Bible study NOW!! :) is starting soon! We’re walking through James and Philippians, with weekly reading plans, journal questions, and a space to grow alongside other women who love Jesus.
Join and Download your free guide here https://withme.so/gatherthegals
What We Cover in This Episode:
The spiritual danger of the comparison trap
How the enemy uses envy to keep us distracted and discouraged
Signs you're idolizing someone else's life or purpose
Why your gifts, story, and personality matter to God
How we miss the beauty right in front of us when we’re looking sideways
The truth about calling: It’s not about money, fame, or followers, it’s about the Kingdom
Encouragement to stop striving and start serving
Why the Church is beautiful because we’re all different
How to stand out by standing apart from the world
Bible Verses Mentioned:
Galatians 6:4 – “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else.”
2 Corinthians 10:12 – “…when they measure themselves by themselves and compare themselves with themselves, they are not wise.”
Psalm 139:14 – “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made…”
Proverbs 14:30 – “A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones.”
Romans 12:6 – “We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us.”
Summer Series #1 - Faith in the Fire - How to Trust God in the Hard seasons
Ever walked through a season that was full of pressure, heartbreak, or uncertainty? In this episode, we’re talking about the God who doesn’t waste a single season, not even the hardest ones. Whether you’re in a valley, on a mountaintop, or somewhere in between, this episode will remind you that God is present, refining, and working for your good.
We’ll talk about:
What it means to have faith in the fire
Why God allows hard seasons and how He uses them for your growth
Encouragement for the overwhelmed, grieving, waiting, or discouraged
The purpose behind pain, pruning, and pressure
How joy and struggle can both be part of God's plan
Bonus Announcement: Bible Study Starts July 1st!
We’re kicking off a brand new free Bible study through the books of James + Philippians starting July 1st inside the Gather the Gals community!
When you join, you’ll get:
A downloadable study guide PDF
Weekly reading plans + journal prompts
Access to a community of women growing in faith with you
Optional upgrades for deeper connection + exclusive content
✨Whether you're new to Bible study or ready for a fresh start, we’d love to have you!
How to Join the Study:
Head to https://withme.so/gatherthegals
Or find Gather on TikTok, instagram or facebook!
Isaiah 43:2 – “When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned…”
James 1:2–4 – “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials…”
Romans 8:28 – “In all things God works for the good of those who love Him…”
A Prayer for Peace in Every Season
Whether you’re in a season of waiting, loss, financial stress, or maybe one full of unexpected joy, this episode is for you. We’re diving into the truth that every season of life has purpose, even when it feels overwhelming, lonely, or uncertain. Maybe you’re grieving, or maybe you’re celebrating, no matter what, God is with you in it all.
In today’s episode, we’ll talk about:
Finding peace when your season feels heavy
Holding onto faith in times of waiting, grief, or financial struggle
Why the joyful seasons matter just as much as the hard ones
Letting go of control and giving God every part of your life
How to reflect on past seasons and see God’s hand in your growth and transformation
You’re not alone, and this episode is a reminder that God is near to you right now, right here, in this very moment.
Key Takeaways:
You don’t have to understand the season you’re in to find peace.
Looking back shows us that God was with us, and we can trust He still is.
Joy and struggle can co-exist. Every season has fruit.
Letting go of control makes room for God to move.
Bible Verses to go over:
Ecclesiastes 3:1 – “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.”
Romans 8:28 – “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him…”
Psalm 34:18 – “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted…”
Galatians 6:9 – “Let us not grow weary in doing good…”
Isaiah 43:2 – “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you…”
Psalms 91:4 - "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart."
Join our online community + grab this month's Bible study at https://withme.so/gatherthegals
Summer Mini Series Kick Off - Rest, Family, Summertime and Friends!
Join us this summer for our mini summer episodes! We also have our community that you can join NOW!! Check out the free version here! https://withme.so/gatherthegals!
We will do bible study groups - you can host your own and gather your own girls if you want! I will have downloads you can print off everything.
Content on different topics, recordings, teachings, webinars, and YOU can promote your own small business, or we will help you start your small business if that is something God is calling you into!
Make sure to find Gather the Gals on Instagram, Tiktok and facebook!
https://www.instagram.com/gatherthegals
Introducing Gather Groups: Bible Study, Community + Sisterhood Wherever You Are
Do you want to help us reach your community of women and moms? I have had so many women reach out and tell me that they need community, friends and more of Jesus. So I need your help! I would love for you to join me and be a leader in Gather the Gals and start your own Gather Group!
Are you craving real connection and deeper faith? Whether you’ve been feeling spiritually stuck or just want to grow in community, Gather the Gals is more than a podcast—it’s a movement of women across the world who are growing in their walk with Jesus together.
Introducing Gather the Gals Community / Gather Groups—our Bible study groups that meet online and in person—wherever you are. You can host a Bible study in your community or join an existing one. Whether you’re gathering in your living room, local coffee shop, or over Zoom, you don’t have to walk this faith journey alone.
👭 Here's What You Get When You Join the Gather Community:
✅ Access to monthly Bible studies with guides, journal prompts, and scripture reading plans
✅ Join or host a Gather Group—lead a group or find one near you
✅ Download everything you need from our online portal—or use your own favorite book or study
✅ Be part of a Christ-centered community of women who truly see and support each other
✅ Bonus: Share your small business or prayer requests in our members-only forum
Want to test it out first?
You can join our FREE version and get a short welcome video that explains how everything works—no pressure, just community.
✨ Discount Code:
Ready to go deeper? Use code GATHERGTG for a special discount on your paid membership.
🫶 Why It Matters:
We were never meant to do life—or faith—alone. Whether you’ve been longing for deeper friendships, accountability, or time in God’s Word, Gather Groups are here for you. This is your space to grow in truth, love, and purpose—surrounded by women who are doing the same.
Sign Up for the Community → Check it out HERE!
About Gather the Gals | Christian women, Bible study, Community, Motherhood, Parenting, Small Business Leadership, Healthy Living
Are you a mom who deals with anxiety? Are you overwhelmed at the never ending to do list? Do you feel lonely in life? Do you wish you could find a good group of other Godly women to do life with? Maybe you run a small business and want to grow in Christian leadership. This podcast is for you! The every day, hardworking mom, in every season of life. We talk on the real life struggles that we all walk through. We keep it raw, real, knowing we have been redeemed through Jesus. We want you to know you aren’t alone in your struggles, in the overwhelming days of motherhood, in the unknown, the anxiety, and the pain. We want to walk along side you in life. Jesus calls us into community. We want you to feel loved, encouraged, supported and know that you matter! We also want you to chase your God given dreams that He has put on your heart! We will talk on things related to Christian motherhood, Christian parenting, Christian Leadership, Christian community, Friendships, Marriage, Holistic Health, Mental Health, Anxiety, Mom guilt, Comparison, Finding true rest in Jesus, do bible studies together and above all we will help you grow in your relationship with Jesus.
