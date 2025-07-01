Gather the Gals | Christian women, Bible study, Community, Motherhood, Parenting, Small Business Leadership, Healthy Living

Introducing Gather Groups: Bible Study, Community + Sisterhood Wherever You Are

Do you want to help us reach your community of women and moms? I have had so many women reach out and tell me that they need community, friends and more of Jesus. So I need your help! I would love for you to join me and be a leader in Gather the Gals and start your own Gather Group! Are you craving real connection and deeper faith? Whether you’ve been feeling spiritually stuck or just want to grow in community, Gather the Gals is more than a podcast—it’s a movement of women across the world who are growing in their walk with Jesus together. Introducing Gather the Gals Community / Gather Groups—our Bible study groups that meet online and in person—wherever you are. You can host a Bible study in your community or join an existing one. Whether you’re gathering in your living room, local coffee shop, or over Zoom, you don’t have to walk this faith journey alone. 👭 Here's What You Get When You Join the Gather Community: ✅ Access to monthly Bible studies with guides, journal prompts, and scripture reading plans ✅ Join or host a Gather Group—lead a group or find one near you ✅ Download everything you need from our online portal—or use your own favorite book or study ✅ Be part of a Christ-centered community of women who truly see and support each other ✅ Bonus: Share your small business or prayer requests in our members-only forum Want to test it out first? You can join our FREE version and get a short welcome video that explains how everything works—no pressure, just community. ✨ Discount Code: Ready to go deeper? Use code GATHERGTG for a special discount on your paid membership. 🫶 Why It Matters: We were never meant to do life—or faith—alone. Whether you’ve been longing for deeper friendships, accountability, or time in God’s Word, Gather Groups are here for you. This is your space to grow in truth, love, and purpose—surrounded by women who are doing the same. Sign Up for the Community (Use code GATHERGTG) → Check it out HERE!