Gaslit Nation with Andrea Chalupa and Sarah Kendzior

Teaser - Trump Arrest Super Special
Welcome to another Gaslit Nation Greatest Hits! We remind you once again that Trump is a traitor to our country who built his Trump Family Ponzi scheme of a House of Cards with the help of Russian blood money, as the Idiot Sons Don Jr. and Eric have admitted. Which foreign adversaries profited off of Trump's stolen documents and when will Jared and Ivanka be investigated and indicted for their roles in obstruction justice, given that they ran the pardon operation that saw the Kremlin Klown Kar (Manafort, Bannon, Flynn) all pardoned? Giulani was allegedly selling pardons with Trump for $2 million each -- did Jared and Ivanka profit from that operation as well? The answer is likely yes! This is an excerpt of this week's bonus episode for Patreon subscribers at the Truth-teller level and higher. To listen to this and all bonus episodes, sign up at Patreon.com/Gaslit. Gaslit Nation will be back with a new bonus episode next week answering questions from our listeners at the Democracy Defender level and higher. Thank you to everyone who supports the show. We could not make Gaslit Nation without you!
6/16/2023
18:37
Trump’s Arrest, Kissinger’s War Crimes, and The Long Hunt for Justice
Gaslit Nation comes full circle! Our new graphic novel Dictatorship: It’s Easier Than You Think! was released today, on the same day longtime Russian mafia asset Donald Trump was finally arrested on federal charges of espionage. The A.I. overlords writing the simulation we’re all stuck in certainly have a festive spirit! If you haven’t had a chance to pick up a copy, including for a young person in your life, check out this endorsement for the book and the show from historian Timothy Snyder, the New York Times bestselling author of On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century: “Everyone who wants to grow up in a healthy democracy should know about Gaslit Nation.” We agree! Which brings us to this week’s big news. We’re going to record a Trump Federal Arrest Super Special, out Friday, featuring Sarah back on the show to share her insights and predictions on what’s next as the Trump criminal circus plays out heading into 2024. Today’s episode puts on trial celebrated war criminal Henry Kissinger, a villain of history who kept popping up like a Where’s Waldo? in our research for Dictatorship: It’s Easier Than You Think! To walk us through some of his latest reporting unearthing the horrors Kissinger committed, investigative journalist Nick Turse stops by Gaslit Nation. Terse is a contributing writer for The Intercept, covering national security and foreign policy, and the author of the books Next Time They’ll Come to Count the Dead: War and Survival in South Sudan; Tomorrow’s Battlefield: U.S. Proxy Wars and Secret Ops in Africa; and Kill Anything That Moves: The Real American War in Vietnam. He is also the managing editor of TomDispatch.com. This week’s bonus episode, available to subscribers at the Truth-teller level and higher on Patreon, will be the full episode of our Trump Federal Indictment Super Special, which we’ll share a free excerpt of wherever you get your podcasts. If you’re not already a part of our community of listeners, be sure to sign up at the Truth-teller level or higher to get access to the live taping of Gaslit Nation on June 27 at 12pm EST featuring Russian mafia expert Olga Lautman answering your questions about the Trump indictments, the Russian elites civil war, Russian spy networks in the West, and more! The show link will be sent straight to your inbox on the morning of the event for Patreon supporters at the Truth-teller level or higher so be sure to subscribe today to support the Gaslit Nation! Thank you to everyone supporting independent journalism, especially in these uncertain times! We could not make the show without you!
6/14/2023
50:59
Teaser - Trump's First Federal Indictment!
This was recorded Thursday June 8 to react to the toxic smoke and what it means for our civilization. It also includes a discussion of the anticipated federal Trump indictment before the big news broke late Thursday. There will be more on that in next week's episode! Did you celebrate the long awaited federal indictment of Trump? That's perfectly fine to do, even if history has shown Trump has gotten away with decades of corruption, and our legal system favors the rich. At the very least, Trump may be knocked out of the presidential race with the help of the indictments, and they're reportedly throwing him into a rage. But the long term outlook requires caution. That, Tucker Carlson's dark Twitter video, George Santos' bail woes, how to help a loved one sucked into a cult, and more are discussed in this week's bonus episode for our listeners subscribed at the Truth-teller level and higher on Patreon. To join our community and submit questions to our regular Q&As, sign up and support the show at Patreon.com/Gaslit!
6/9/2023
5:04
The Marie Yovanovitch Interview
This week’s special episode opens with a news round-up, asking once again–who paid $500,000 to bail George Santos out of jail, and what do they expect in return? Nikki Halely’s genocidal hate speech against trans people gets fact-checked. (Halely is reportedly the Kushner’s horse in the race in their attempt at a comeback.) Mike Pence formally announced he’s running for president, presenting an opportunity on the debate stage to talk about that time Trump’s violent mob chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” At the top of the show, there’s a special highlight of Russia’s explosion of a dam in the southern Ukraine region of Kherson, flooding the homes of thousands of people as well as drowning a zoo. To explain the stakes for Ukraine and the world in its existential struggle against Russia’s genocidal invasion, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch drops by Gaslit Nation. Ambassador Yovanovitch was targeted by the dark web of corruption driven by Trump and Rudy Giuliani. She shares her harrowing story in her inspiring memoir Lessons from the Edge, out now in paperback with a new afterword. Got questions? We got answers! This week’s bonus episode out Friday will provide a deep dive on the news, point to where things are headed, and answer questions from our listeners at the Democracy Defender level and higher. To submit your questions and get access to bonus shows, live events and our full back catalog of bonus episodes, be sure to subscribe to Gaslit Nation on Patreon! We’ll be back with a live taping of Gaslit Nation on Tuesday June 27 at 12pm EST with Russian mafia expert Olga Lautman. If you’re signed up at the Truth-teller level or higher, look out for a link sent to your inbox the morning of the event on how to join. We look forward to seeing you there and invite you to drop your questions in the chat! Show Notes: Opening clip of George Santos: https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1666151233780871168 Listen: Trump tells associates to ‘get rid of’ U.S. ambassador to Ukraine https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/01/25/trump-yovanovitch-video/ Yovanovitch: Any Concerns With Alexandra Chalupa 'Would Have Been Handled Here' | NBC News https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxeo57ZXXWg US life expectancy problem is ‘bigger than we ever thought,’ report finds https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2023/06/02/us-life-expectancy/70272442007/ Nikki Haley Blames Trans Visibility for Teen Girls' Suicide Ideation https://www.advocate.com/politics/nikki-haley-dylan-mulvaney Former counsel to Mike Pence testifies at Jan. 6 committee hearing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0nF9x7XaNY The Russian invasion of Russia continues: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1665446051564617730 Ukraine far-right expert Anton Shekhovtsov’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/anton.shekhovtsov Putin deep fake video: https://twitter.com/mjluxmoore/status/1665704948187668488 Tara Reade Exiles Herself to Russia https://twitter.com/JayinKyiv/status/1664083722902052865
6/7/2023
1:03:10
Teaser - Is the Secret Service a Ticking Time Bomb?
This is an excerpt of a Gaslit Nation bonus episode. To access this and the full back catalogue of bonus episodes, special event invites, and more, subscribe to the show on Patreon by signing up at Patreon.com/Gaslit The Gaslit Nation Q&A is back! But first, some announcements. We're having another live taping of Gaslit Nation with Russian mafia expert Olga Lautman on Tuesday June 27th at 12pm EST. For our Patreon subscribers at the Truth-teller level and higher, on the morning of the event, a link will be sent straight to your inbox from Patreon on how to join -- it's as easy as clicking on the link. We invite you to drop questions in the chat! And as a thank you to our community, running every month, all year long, we're selecting a Patreon subscriber every month to receive a copy of Dictatorship: It's Easier Than You Think! The listener chosen for May 2023 is Joel Farran. Thank you for all of your support for the show, Joel! Thank you to everyone who keeps Gaslit Nation going, especially during these uncertain times. There would be no Gaslit Nation without you! In this Q&A bonus episode, the discussion includes QAnon being a confession by the Republican Party that is riddled with pedophiles and other criminals, why we need to follow the findings of the 1968 Kerner Commission Report, and why the Secret Service is a ticking time bomb. If you didn't hear your question answered this week, look out for it next week, as the Gaslit Nation Q&A continues! And apologies for the late night bleariness heard in this episode, it was a late night recording once the kids were asleep. :) Show Notes: Secret Service under scrutiny ahead January 6 committee's final report https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKuLOYlJQNk The dangerous secrets inside the Secret Service, and how the agency has been shortchanged https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kO1W4JygWQc Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service https://bookshop.org/p/books/zero-fail-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-secret-service-carol-leonnig/16898149?ean=9780399589034 The 1968 Kerner Commission Got It Right, But Nobody Listened https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/1968-kerner-commission-got-it-right-nobody-listened-180968318/ Rep. Katie Porter in conversation with Larry Wilmore at Live Talks Los Angeles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8uRg7XqQ-I&t=1601s
About Gaslit Nation with Andrea Chalupa and Sarah Kendzior
Sarah Kendzior and Andrea Chalupa are experts on authoritarian states who warned America about election hacking years before 2016. Here, they take a deep dive on the news, skipping outrage to deliver analysis, history, context, and sharp insight on global affairs.