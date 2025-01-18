Powered by RND
Game Engineering Podcast
Game Engineering Podcast

Łukasz Ściga
Having issues with understanding Game Engines? Want to dive deeper into how the games are made? You’ve come to the right place. This show is about 3D Graphics P...
Technology

  • Jonathan Blow on his programming language jai and upcoming game(s)!
    Here is the discussion with Jonathan Blow. I am extremely grateful for this discussion - I am following Jonathan streams and am a fan of his work, both in terms of games and in terms of his programming language jai. Chapters: 0:00:00 - 0:01:37 Intro 0:01:37 - 0:34:38 Status update for JAI (design of macros) 0:34:38 - 1:15:01 When JAI release & info on JAI 1:15:01 - 1:40:14 Upcoming game (includes screenshare!) 1:40:14 - 2:03:23 Jon's company, Thekla 2:03:23 - 2:21:53 Game Design 2:21:53 - 3:04:29 Game Industry & Culture the Witness: https://store.steampowered.com/app/210970/The_Witness/ Braid: https://store.steampowered.com/app/499180/Braid_Anniversary_Edition/ Jonathan Youtube Channel @jblow888 Website: http://the-witness.net/ Game Engineering Podcast Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
    3:04:29
  • Debuggers and programming from scratch with Ryan Fleury!
    This time I'm joined by Ryan Fleury, who is working on RAD Debugger in Epic Game Tools (formerly RAD Game Tools). It's incredibly detailed, technical deep dive into the world of debuggers. On top of that Ryan drops words of wisdom about engineering in general! Worth a watch! RAD Debugger (Open Source): https://github.com/EpicGamesExt/raddebugger Ryan's blog Digital Grove: https://www.rfleury.com/about Game Engineering Podcast Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
    2:46:59
  • Odin creator Ginger Bill on his programming language and state of software!
    This time I'm joined by the ex-physicist, creator of Odin programming language Bill Hall AKA Ginger Bill. We discuss Odin, its history and features but also open source reality, state of software, his work at JangaFX and more! Lovely discussion, with sweet accent! Bill: https://x.com/TheGingerBill https://odin-lang.org/ New Odin Book by Karl Zylinski: https://zylinski.itch.io/odinbook Odin in Godbolt: https://godbolt.org/z/M646qdfEc Game Engineering Podcast Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
    1:28:41
  • When your game engine is Adventure Game Studio | James Spanos
    Hi everyone! In this episode I'm joined by James Spanos from Wormwood Studios. He is one of the most experienced Adventure Game Studio game developers alive! He programmed Primordia and Strangeland, and in this discussion, relays this experienced with acute sense of humour! Join us! See a discussion with James' colleague - Mark:    • Narrative, dialog and design of Adven...   WISHLIST Fallen Gods!: https://store.steampowered.com/app/16... Primordia: https://store.steampowered.com/app/22... Strangeland: https://store.steampowered.com/app/13... Website: http://www.wormwoodstudios.com/ Game Engineering Podcast Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh... Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJ... Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Youtube:    / @gameengineeringpodcast   RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
    1:36:17
  • Narrative, dialog and design of Adventure Games | Mark Yohalem on making Primordia and Strangeland
    Hi everyone! In this episode I'm joined by Mark Yohalem from Wormwood Studios. He's lawyer by day, and game writer & designer by night. He worked for multiple titles over the years, in the adventure game genre as well as RPG. We focus on his two original narratives: world-renowned Primordia and Strangeland. WISHLIST Fallen Gods!: https://store.steampowered.com/app/16... Primordia: https://store.steampowered.com/app/22... Strangeland: https://store.steampowered.com/app/13... Website: http://www.wormwoodstudios.com/ Game Engineering Podcast Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh... Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJ... Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Youtube:    / @gameengineeringpodcast   RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
    1:54:03

About Game Engineering Podcast

Having issues with understanding Game Engines? Want to dive deeper into how the games are made? You’ve come to the right place. This show is about 3D Graphics Programming, Low Level Video Game Development, where we demystify Game Engines, Rendering Pipelines, Physics, Linear Algebra and all sorts of other obscure parts of Game Engineering.
