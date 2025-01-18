Jonathan Blow on his programming language jai and upcoming game(s)!

Here is the discussion with Jonathan Blow. I am extremely grateful for this discussion - I am following Jonathan streams and am a fan of his work, both in terms of games and in terms of his programming language jai. Chapters: 0:00:00 - 0:01:37 Intro 0:01:37 - 0:34:38 Status update for JAI (design of macros) 0:34:38 - 1:15:01 When JAI release & info on JAI 1:15:01 - 1:40:14 Upcoming game (includes screenshare!) 1:40:14 - 2:03:23 Jon's company, Thekla 2:03:23 - 2:21:53 Game Design 2:21:53 - 3:04:29 Game Industry & Culture the Witness: https://store.steampowered.com/app/210970/The_Witness/ Braid: https://store.steampowered.com/app/499180/Braid_Anniversary_Edition/ Jonathan Youtube Channel @jblow888 Website: http://the-witness.net/ Game Engineering Podcast Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss X: https://x.com/g_engineering_