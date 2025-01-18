Jonathan Blow on his programming language jai and upcoming game(s)!
Here is the discussion with Jonathan Blow. I am extremely grateful for this discussion - I am following Jonathan streams and am a fan of his work, both in terms of games and in terms of his programming language jai.
Chapters:
0:00:00 - 0:01:37 Intro
0:01:37 - 0:34:38 Status update for JAI (design of macros)
0:34:38 - 1:15:01 When JAI release & info on JAI
1:15:01 - 1:40:14 Upcoming game (includes screenshare!)
1:40:14 - 2:03:23 Jon's company, Thekla
2:03:23 - 2:21:53 Game Design
2:21:53 - 3:04:29 Game Industry & Culture
the Witness: https://store.steampowered.com/app/210970/The_Witness/
Braid: https://store.steampowered.com/app/499180/Braid_Anniversary_Edition/
Jonathan Youtube Channel @jblow888
Website: http://the-witness.net/
Game Engineering Podcast
Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss
X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
--------
3:04:29
Debuggers and programming from scratch with Ryan Fleury!
This time I'm joined by Ryan Fleury, who is working on RAD Debugger in Epic Game Tools (formerly RAD Game Tools). It's incredibly detailed, technical deep dive into the world of debuggers. On top of that Ryan drops words of wisdom about engineering in general! Worth a watch!
RAD Debugger (Open Source): https://github.com/EpicGamesExt/raddebugger
Ryan's blog Digital Grove: https://www.rfleury.com/about
Game Engineering Podcast
Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss
X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
--------
2:46:59
Odin creator Ginger Bill on his programming language and state of software!
This time I'm joined by the ex-physicist, creator of Odin programming language Bill Hall AKA Ginger Bill. We discuss Odin, its history and features but also open source reality, state of software, his work at JangaFX and more! Lovely discussion, with sweet accent!
Bill:
https://x.com/TheGingerBill
https://odin-lang.org/
New Odin Book by Karl Zylinski: https://zylinski.itch.io/odinbook
Odin in Godbolt: https://godbolt.org/z/M646qdfEc
Game Engineering Podcast
Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lukasz-sciga
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJcI6vvmpCguX8Ygd
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/game-engineering-podcast/id1683109481
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9J9u3apteD0EuFjzRpt71w
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss
X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
--------
1:28:41
When your game engine is Adventure Game Studio | James Spanos
Hi everyone! In this episode I'm joined by James Spanos from Wormwood Studios. He is one of the most experienced Adventure Game Studio game developers alive! He programmed Primordia and Strangeland, and in this discussion, relays this experienced with acute sense of humour! Join us!
See a discussion with James' colleague - Mark: • Narrative, dialog and design of Adven...
WISHLIST Fallen Gods!: https://store.steampowered.com/app/16...
Primordia: https://store.steampowered.com/app/22...
Strangeland: https://store.steampowered.com/app/13...
Website: http://www.wormwoodstudios.com/
Game Engineering Podcast
Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJ...
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Youtube: / @gameengineeringpodcast
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss
X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
--------
1:36:17
Narrative, dialog and design of Adventure Games | Mark Yohalem on making Primordia and Strangeland
Hi everyone! In this episode I'm joined by Mark Yohalem from Wormwood Studios. He's lawyer by day, and game writer & designer by night. He worked for multiple titles over the years, in the adventure game genre as well as RPG. We focus on his two original narratives: world-renowned Primordia and Strangeland.
WISHLIST Fallen Gods!: https://store.steampowered.com/app/16...
Primordia: https://store.steampowered.com/app/22...
Strangeland: https://store.steampowered.com/app/13...
Website: http://www.wormwoodstudios.com/
Game Engineering Podcast
Show links: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7tExkDJ...
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Youtube: / @gameengineeringpodcast
RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/dd7643a4/podcast/rss
X: https://x.com/g_engineering_
Having issues with understanding Game Engines? Want to dive deeper into how the games are made? You’ve come to the right place. This show is about 3D Graphics Programming, Low Level Video Game Development, where we demystify Game Engines, Rendering Pipelines, Physics, Linear Algebra and all sorts of other obscure parts of Game Engineering.