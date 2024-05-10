Episode 39: Franz Ferdinand

Iconic indie rock band Franz Ferdinand sat down with FUV host Eric Holland at The Power Station at BerkleeNYC to play three songs from their new album, The Human Fear, and singer/guitarist Alex Kapranos talked about the magic that happens when the band gets together in the studio, the organic themes that surfaced during the making of this project and how lyrics don’t belong to any one person – they have meaning for everybody. Big thanks to The Power Station at BerkleeNYC for sharing audio with us for this episode! Songs: Bar Lonely, Audacious and Night or Day