Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell sat down with FUV host Eric Holland following his Beacon Theater performance in February to talk about his new solo acoustic album, Foxes in the Snow, how much has changed in his life over the course of his career, his return to early musical influences and how he turned on the tap and let it flow for this record.
Songs: Bury Me, Foxes in the Snow and If We Were Vampires
--------
29:26
Episode 40: Victoria Canal
Singer-songwriter Victoria Canal sat down with WFUV host Kara Manning to talk about her debut album, Slowly, It Dawns, and the water theme that trickles down throughout the record, how important it is to write songs that highlight all the different parts of her personality and what she has learned from collaborating with music icons Hozier and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
Songs: June Baby, Vauxhall, Black Swan and Hollow
--------
49:26
Episode 39: Franz Ferdinand
Iconic indie rock band Franz Ferdinand sat down with FUV host Eric Holland at The Power Station at BerkleeNYC to play three songs from their new album, The Human Fear, and singer/guitarist Alex Kapranos talked about the magic that happens when the band gets together in the studio, the organic themes that surfaced during the making of this project and how lyrics don’t belong to any one person – they have meaning for everybody. Big thanks to The Power Station at BerkleeNYC for sharing audio with us for this episode!
Songs: Bar Lonely, Audacious and Night or Day
--------
27:18
Episode 38: Yola
Multihyphenate singer, songwriter, guitarist and actor, Yola, sat down with WFUV host Kara Manning backstage at SOBs in Manhattan ahead of a live performance to talk about her latest EP, My Way, what it’s like being a goddess of agency, how being an immigrant helped her succeed in the music industry and how important it is to have a diverse community to live a more technicolor life.
Songs: My Way and Symphony
--------
39:52
Episode 37: Katie Gavin
Singer-songwriter Katie Gavin (of the band MUNA) joined WFUV host Alisa Ali to talk about her debut solo project, What A Relief, how these songs showcase different parts of her personality, what it's like to have Phoebe Bridgers as a boss and what changes she’d like to see in the music industry.
Songs: Casual Drug Use, Aftertaste and Inconsolable
FUV Live Sessions is a weekly podcast from WFUV in New York City featuring live sessions and interviews with emerging artists and established icons. Each week, FUV hosts will talk to artists and listeners will hear a live set from Studio A. All featured photos by Gus Philippas. Artwork by Orlando Bartolome.