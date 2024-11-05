Merry F**K!NG Christmas Shift

Marriage, magic, mistakes, mouthing off, and merry f**king Christmas. This week on 'Full of Shift,' we're closing out the season with heartfelt reflections and a lot of laughter. And we're answering YOUR QUESTIONS! Join Nico and Bethany as we tackle some of your heavy hitters, navigate the holiday frenzy, and reflect on a year filled with monumental shifts—moving to Florida, welcoming a new baby during a hurricane, launching this podcast, and loving through it all. No matter what kind of shift. This is the last episode of the year. Above everything, this season taught us the power of embracing change and the beauty of forging deeper connections. We’ve loved, we’ve lived, and we’ve learned. Thanks for being part of our journey. Let's do this shift again real soon, ya hear? We love y’all. Full Episode on YouTube: Watch Now Bonus Episode on Patreon: Watch Here Follow Us on Instagram: Full of Shift Bethany C. Meyers Nico Tortorella This is a BENI PRODUCTIONS Podcast