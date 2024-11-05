Marriage, magic, mistakes, mouthing off, and merry f**king Christmas. This week on 'Full of Shift,' we're closing out the season with heartfelt reflections and a lot of laughter. And we're answering YOUR QUESTIONS! Join Nico and Bethany as we tackle some of your heavy hitters, navigate the holiday frenzy, and reflect on a year filled with monumental shifts—moving to Florida, welcoming a new baby during a hurricane, launching this podcast, and loving through it all. No matter what kind of shift. This is the last episode of the year. Above everything, this season taught us the power of embracing change and the beauty of forging deeper connections. We’ve loved, we’ve lived, and we’ve learned. Thanks for being part of our journey. Let's do this shift again real soon, ya hear? We love y’all.
1:13:08
30 Days Postpartum Shift Bonus Episode On Patreon
You know the drill. If you want more from this week's conversation, head over to Patreon. We unpack even more about postpartum, talk about the election, the differences between Pesce and Kilmer, and dive into Pesce's full astrology chart reading. Shift is weird, y'all—get into it.
All SHIFT HEADS welcome.
2:38
30 Days Postpartum Shift
Postpartum, Parenting, and the Pulse of News Cycles. This week on Full of Shift, Nico and Bethany settle back into the tent to delve into their postpartum experiences this time around. How different has it been? How have we changed? How is the world changing around us? We’ll also touch on the current news cycles—just enough to acknowledge how the country, like us, is in a constant state of evolution. Holy shift! Join us as we explore these personal and public evolutions. This is FULL OF SHIFT.
1:20:37
Sean Avery is FULL OF SHIFT
Fatherhood, face-offs, fashion, and finding your way. Sean Avery is FULL OF SHIFT. This week, Nico sits down with former NHL player Sean Avery to delve into dad life, hockey, Hollywood, celebrity, the dynamics of modern masculinity, and how to show up for yourself and your family amid the ever-shifting world. The connection between Nico and Sean dates back to 2017 when they collaborated on a television show based on Sean’s life, revealing surprising parallels between their two worlds. Despite the busy twists and turns of life, they've found a moment to reconnect and shoot the shift. Don't miss this engaging and wild discussion full of insights and anecdotes. This is FULL OF SHIFT.
1:23:40
Sean Avery is FULL OF SHIFT Bonus Episode On Patreon
Honestly, we could listen to these two dudes and their greasy banter all day. There's more of this conversation over on Patreon right now. Dive into the story of how they met and the saga of the TV show they were developing. Let's have a moment of silence for the show that could have been... Don't be a dumb dumb. Go listen.
All SHIFT HEADS welcome.
Love, Relationships, Parenting, and the beautiful realities of modern family life. Hosts Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers bring you candid conversations on navigating marriage, life changes, and personal growth. Every episode offers insight into their unique partnership through unfiltered stories, honest vulnerability, and hot takes on all the shifts life has to offer. Full of Shift will make you feel like you’re hanging out with the parents you never had but always wanted. Come laugh with us, cry with us, and grow with us. Let’s do this shift.