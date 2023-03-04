A podcast featuring panelists of engineers from Netflix, Twitch, & Atlassian talking over drinks about all things Front End development. More
Episode 169 - Recruiting - Fill the glass to the correct level
Recruiting, interviews, and hiring is always a great topic for us to discuss. In this episode, we are talking with Hillary Mager and Chris Running from Sterling Strand to talk with us about recruiting and how to get the correct level when hiring.
Guests:
Hillary Mager
Chris Running
Panelists:
Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan
Jem Young - @JemYoung
Stacy London - @stacylondoner
Picks:
Hillary Mager - Overystory NYC
Ryan Burgess - Angel and Z podcast
Chris Running - 1923
Jem Young - Andor
Stacy London - and the colour red by Underworld
Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/recruiting-fill-the-glass-to-the-correct-level
Component libraries continue to be a growing trend for companies. In this episode, we are joined by Kate Wardin to talk with us about Netflix has adopted a component library they have called Hawkins.
Guests:
Kate Wardin - @KateWardin
Panelists:
Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan
Stacy London - @stacylondoner
Picks:
Kate Wardin - Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
Kate Wardin - Half-gallon water bottle
Ryan Burgess - Jay-z Decoded
Ryan Burgess - Rocket Bubble Machine
Stacy London - Head On - Arp Version by José González
Stacy London - III by The Supervoid Choral Ensemble
Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/component-libraries-cocktail-ingredients
4/30/2023
45:49
Episode 167 - Learning - time to wine down and learn
We all approach learning in different ways. In this episode, we are joined by Madison Kanna to discuss ways we continue to learn as software engineers.
Guests:
Madison Kanna - @Madisonkanna
Panelists:
Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan
Jem Young - @JemYoung
Stacy London - @stacylondoner
Shirley Wu - @sxywu
Picks:
Madison Kanna - CS Primer
Madison Kanna - CodeTutor.ai
Ryan Burgess - Smart Brevity
Jem Young - alt-J - An Awesome Wave
Jem Young - Changing Minds
Jem Young - Woodworking class
Stacy London - Algorithmic by Spotlights
Shirley Wu - Three.js Journey
Shirley Wu - ITP Physical Computing
Shirley Wu - Alice Lee’s weekly ceramic foxes
Shirley Wu - wonder & hope art show
Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/learning-time-to-wine-down-and-learn
4/17/2023
58:14
Episode 166 - Backstage - Behind the bar
We typically don't talk enough about building internal tools. In this episode, we are joined by Jason Palmer to talk with us about Spotify's open-source internal developer portal, Backstage.
Guests:
Jason Palmer - @palmerj3
Panelists:
Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan
Jem Young - @JemYoung
Picks:
Jason Palmer - Diablo IV
Jason Palmer - Tidbyt
Ryan Burgess - Lakrids Bulow
Ryan Burgess - Lego Masters
Jem Young - Vestaboard
Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/backstage-behind-the-bar
4/3/2023
42:01
Episode 165 - The art of estimates - how many drinks have we had?
Estimating software development is a challenging task. In this episode of the podcast, we discuss ways to approach estimating and how to produce more accurate estimates for your work.
Panelists:
Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan
Jem Young - @JemYoung
Stacy London - @stacylondoner
Augustus Yuan - @augburto
Picks:
Ryan Burgess - What is ChatGPT doing… and why does it work?
Ryan Burgess - Elgato Mic Arm LP
Jem Young - Physical 100
Jem Young - Valley Silicon: Ringo
Stacy London - Bala Rocky by Minihi
Stacy London - Glycerine by Allison Lorenzen, Midwife
Augustus Yuan - Windows XP logos
Augustus Yuan - Web Push for Web Apps on iOS and iPadOS
Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/the-art-of-estimates-how-many-drinks-have-we-had