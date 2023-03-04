Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsTechnology
A podcast featuring panelists of engineers from Netflix, Twitch, & Atlassian talking over drinks about all things Front End development. More
Technology
A podcast featuring panelists of engineers from Netflix, Twitch, & Atlassian talking over drinks about all things Front End development. More

Available Episodes

5 of 170
  • Episode 169 - Recruiting - Fill the glass to the correct level
    Recruiting, interviews, and hiring is always a great topic for us to discuss. In this episode, we are talking with Hillary Mager and Chris Running from Sterling Strand to talk with us about recruiting and how to get the correct level when hiring. Guests: Hillary Mager Chris Running Panelists: Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan Jem Young - @JemYoung Stacy London - @stacylondoner Picks: Hillary Mager - Overystory NYC Ryan Burgess - Angel and Z podcast Chris Running - 1923 Jem Young - Andor Stacy London - and the colour red by Underworld Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/recruiting-fill-the-glass-to-the-correct-level
    5/14/2023
    45:59
  • Episode 168 - Component libraries - cocktail ingredients
    Component libraries continue to be a growing trend for companies. In this episode, we are joined by Kate Wardin to talk with us about Netflix has adopted a component library they have called Hawkins. Guests: Kate Wardin - @KateWardin Panelists: Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan Stacy London - @stacylondoner Picks: Kate Wardin - Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Kate Wardin - Half-gallon water bottle Ryan Burgess - Jay-z Decoded Ryan Burgess - Rocket Bubble Machine Stacy London - Head On - Arp Version by José González Stacy London - III by The Supervoid Choral Ensemble Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/component-libraries-cocktail-ingredients
    4/30/2023
    45:49
  • Episode 167 - Learning - time to wine down and learn
    We all approach learning in different ways. In this episode, we are joined by Madison Kanna to discuss ways we continue to learn as software engineers. Guests: Madison Kanna - @Madisonkanna Panelists: Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan Jem Young - @JemYoung Stacy London - @stacylondoner Shirley Wu - @sxywu Picks: Madison Kanna - CS Primer Madison Kanna - CodeTutor.ai Ryan Burgess - Smart Brevity Jem Young - alt-J - An Awesome Wave Jem Young - Changing Minds Jem Young - Woodworking class Stacy London - Algorithmic by Spotlights Shirley Wu - Three.js Journey Shirley Wu - ITP Physical Computing Shirley Wu - Alice Lee’s weekly ceramic foxes Shirley Wu - wonder & hope art show Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/learning-time-to-wine-down-and-learn
    4/17/2023
    58:14
  • Episode 166 - Backstage - Behind the bar
    We typically don't talk enough about building internal tools. In this episode, we are joined by Jason Palmer to talk with us about Spotify's open-source internal developer portal, Backstage. Guests: Jason Palmer - @palmerj3 Panelists: Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan Jem Young - @JemYoung Picks: Jason Palmer - Diablo IV Jason Palmer - Tidbyt Ryan Burgess - Lakrids Bulow Ryan Burgess - Lego Masters Jem Young - Vestaboard Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/backstage-behind-the-bar
    4/3/2023
    42:01
  • Episode 165 - The art of estimates - how many drinks have we had?
    Estimating software development is a challenging task. In this episode of the podcast, we discuss ways to approach estimating and how to produce more accurate estimates for your work. Panelists: Ryan Burgess - @burgessdryan Jem Young - @JemYoung Stacy London - @stacylondoner Augustus Yuan - @augburto Picks: Ryan Burgess - What is ChatGPT doing… and why does it work? Ryan Burgess - Elgato Mic Arm LP Jem Young - Physical 100 Jem Young - Valley Silicon: Ringo Stacy London - Bala Rocky by Minihi Stacy London - Glycerine by Allison Lorenzen, Midwife Augustus Yuan - Windows XP logos Augustus Yuan - Web Push for Web Apps on iOS and iPadOS Episode transcript: https://www.frontendhappyhour.com/episodes/the-art-of-estimates-how-many-drinks-have-we-had
    3/19/2023
    53:25

About Front End Happy Hour

A podcast featuring panelists of engineers from Netflix, Twitch, & Atlassian talking over drinks about all things Front End development.
