Trae Young has heard it all. And he's here to set the record straight. On each episode of "From the Point by Trae Young," he'll be chatting with a rotating... More
Trae Young's Debut Pod: On Hawks’ Season, Playoff Loss, NBA Finals and Michael Porter Jr. Friendship
On the first episode of “From the Point by Trae Young,” Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is joined by his childhood friend, Winston, for a convo about life and hoops. Trae reveals what he’s been up to this off-season and gives his assessment of the team’s season and playoff showing. He also shares his thoughts on the NBA playoffs so far, who he thinks will win the Finals and why. Plus, he reflects on his 26 point, 22 assist game in college, shares stories from a high school trip to the Bahamas that included a dozen future NBA players including Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox and Michael Porter Jr., and explains why he’s excited about coach Quin Snyder.
6/1/2023
48:47
Welcome to "From the Point by Trae Young"
