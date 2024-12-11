Welcome to Fork Around and Find Out!

Fork Around and Find Out is your downtime from uptime. Your break from the pager, and a chance to learn from expert’s successes and failures. We cover state-of-the-art, legacy practices for building, running, and maintaining software and systems. Be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast player, and stay tuned for weekly episodes! Follow the podcast elsewhere online:Website: https://fafo.fmBluesky: @fafo.fm