Forestcast

Podcast Forestcast
USDA Forest Service
Explore the largest forest research organization in the world alongside scientists studying, questioning, and solving some of today's most compelling forest iss...
Science

  • Afire: The 14th Victim & Forward (Mann Gulch 75)
    When Harry Gisborne, the Forest Service's first fire scientist, died investigating the Mann Gulch Fire in 1949, he became known as its '14th victim.' Through personal stories and historical accounts, we explore how the tragic fire that killed 13 firefighters led to the creation of the Missoula Fire Sciences Lab and revolutionized wildland fire research. Current and former lab leaders, Sara Brown and Colin Hardy, share how Mann Gulch's legacy continues to shape firefighter safety and fire science today.  Related Research: Missoula Fire Lab Partners with Google Research to Help Advance New Fire Spread Model (2024) The Rothermel Fire Spread Model: A 50-Year Milestone in Fire Research (2023) Understanding Wildfire as a Dynamic System: A New Comprehensive Book on Wildland Fire Behavior (2023) Research Needs for Wildland Firefighter Entrapments (2020) Bridging the Divide Between Fire Safety Research and Fighting Fire Safely (2017) From Research to Policy: The White Cap Wilderness Fire Study (2014) The Missoula Fire Sciences Lab: A 50-Year Dedication to Understanding Wildlands and Fire (2012) Mann Gulch Fire: A Race That Couldn't Be Won (1993) The Gisborne Era of Forest Fire Research (1977) Harry Thomas Gisborne Oral History Project (1976) A Mathematical Model for Predicting Fire Spread in Wildland Fuels (1972) The Seeding of Cumulus Clouds by Ground-Based Silver Iodide Generators (1959)  Forestcast is an official USDA Forest Service podcast, and is produced by USDA Forest Service Research and Development. Want more information? Visit us at https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/products/multimedia/forestcast Questions or ideas for the show? Contact Jon at [email protected]
    37:31
  • Afire: The 13th Fire & Beyond (Mann Gulch 75)
    On a scorching August afternoon in 1949, a small fire in Montana's Mann Gulch turned catastrophic in just minutes. Through storyteller David Turner, experience this haunting tale that transformed wildland firefighting forever, and discover how this fire claimed the lives of 13 smokejumpers and sparked a revolution in fire safety and science. Join Forestcast as we travel to Helena, Montana to commemorate this monumental moment in Forest Service history, and find out how science is part of this story. Related Research: The Thirteenth Fire The Legacy of the Mann Gulch Fire of 1949 The 75th Anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire Staff Ride to the Mann Gulch Fire Forestcast is an official USDA Forest Service podcast, and is produced by USDA Forest Service Research and Development. Want more information? Visit us at https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/products/multimedia/forestcast Questions or ideas for the show? Contact Jon at [email protected]
    44:13
  • Afire: A Chief's Perspective on Fire
    How does research shape a Chief’s decisions about fire? Through personal stories and reflections, Chief Randy Moore shares how scientific discoveries have transformed our agency’s understanding of fire, and explains how research informs decision-making at the highest levels, the role of partnerships in advancing fire science, and the future of fire management across our landscapes. Related Research: Confronting the Wildfire Crisis Fire and Smoke Model Evaluation Experiment Forestcast is an official USDA Forest Service podcast, and is produced by USDA Forest Service Research and Development. Want more information? Visit us at https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/products/multimedia/forestcast Questions or ideas for the show? Contact Jon at [email protected]
    15:54
  • Afire: Fire Ignition, Mitigation & Recovery
    Fire shapes landscapes and lives, but how do humans shape fire? By measuring wildfire ignition, mitigation, and recovery, as well as the wildland-urban interface—where houses meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland vegetation—scientists are uncovering the complex dynamics between wildfire and human behavior.  Research social scientist, Miranda Mockrin, sheds light on the rapidly growing wildland-urban interface and the challenges it poses for fire management and community resilience. Research forester, Jeff Kline, delves into private landowners' behavior in central Oregon, and the surprising insights into their awareness of fire risks and the factors influencing their mitigation actions. Kline also investigates the various ways humans cause wildfires across the Pacific Northwest, and what can be done with that data. Related Research: Changes to Rural Migration in the COVID-19 Pandemic (2024) Rising Wildfire Risk to Houses in the US, Especially in Grasslands and Shrublands (2023) The Global Wildland–Urban Interface (2023) Tale of Two Fires: Retreat and Rebound a Decade After Wildfires in California and South Carolina (2022) After the fire: Perceptions of Land Use Planning to Reduce Wildfire Risk in Eight Communities Across the United States (2020) Where Wildfires Destroy Buildings in the U.S. Relative to the WUI and National Fire Outreach Programs (2018) Sprawling & Diverse: The Changing U.S. Population and Implications for Public Lands in the 21st Century (2018) Rebuilding and New Housing Development After Wildfire (2015) Adapting to Wildfire: Rebuilding After Home Loss (2015) The Wildland Urban Interface Fire Problem (2008) Wildfire Strikes Home!: The Report of the National Wildland/Urban Fire Protection Conference (1987) The Influence of Socioeconomic Factors on Human Wildfire Ignitions in the Pacific Northwest, USA (2023) Spatial Wildfire Occurrence Data for the United States, 1992-2020 (2022) Examining the Influence of Biophysical Conditions on Wildland-Urban Interface Homeowners' Wildfire Risk Mitigation Activities in Fire-Prone Landscapes (2017) A Conceptual Framework for Coupling the Biophysical and Social Dimensions of Wildfire to Improve Fireshed Planning and Risk Mitigation (2015)  Scientists: Miranda Mockrin, Research Social Scientist, Baltimore, Maryland Jeff Kline, Research Forester, Corvallis, Oregon Forestcast is an official USDA Forest Service podcast, and is produced by USDA Forest Service Research and Development. Want more information? Visit us at https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/products/multimedia/forestcast Questions or ideas for the show? Contact Jon at [email protected]
    48:22
  • Afire: Fire Effects Above and Belowground
    Fire affects forests above and belowground. Travel along on a multiscale journey from forest-wide influences to molecular-level changes, unraveling the knowns and unknowns of fire effects on soil, vegetation, and carbon.  Sharon Hood explains how fire affects tree mortality, tracing the pivotal role of carbohydrates in a tree's post-fire survival. Dexter Strother investigates the production and persistence of black carbon in soils, shedding light on its potential climate implications. Matt Dickinson shares innovative techniques for measuring belowground heat transfer during fires, and unveils the intricate effects on soil nutrients and microbial life. Related Research: Long-term Efficacy of Fuel Reduction and Restoration Treatments in Northern Rockies Dry Forests (2024) Nonstructural Carbohydrates Explain Post-fire Tree Mortality and Recovery Patterns (2024) How Effective are Landscape Scale Fuel Treatments? (2023)  Understanding Post-fire Tree Mortality: Resources & Research  Lubrecht Fire-Fire Surrogate Study  Fire Exclusion Reduces A‐horizon Thickness in a Long‐term Prescribed Fire Experiment in Spodosols of Northern Florida, USA (2023)  Canopy-derived Fuels Drive Patterns of In-fire Energy Release and Understory Plant Mortality in a Longleaf Pine Sandhill in Northwest Florida, USA (2016)  Soil Heating in Fires: Process, Measurement, and Effects (2023) Soil Heating in Fire (SheFire): A Model and Measurement Method for Estimating Soil Heating and Effects During Wildland Fires (2022) Beyond "Fire Temperatures": Calibrating Thermocouple Probes and Modeling Their Response to Surface Fires in Hardwood Fuels (2008)  Temperature-Dependent Rate Models of Vascular Cambium Cell Mortality (2004) Scientists: Sharon Hood, Research Ecologist, Missoula, Montana Dexter Strother, Research Ecologist, Athens, Georgia Matt Dickinson, Research Ecologist, Delaware, Ohio Forestcast is an official USDA Forest Service podcast, and is produced by USDA Forest Service Research and Development. Want more information? Visit us at https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/products/multimedia/forestcast Questions or ideas for the show? Contact Jon at [email protected]
    51:45

About Forestcast

Explore the largest forest research organization in the world alongside scientists studying, questioning, and solving some of today's most compelling forest issues. Through stories, interviews, and special series, learn what’s happening in your forests, and where those forest ecosystems might be headed. Season 4: Afire A 360-degree introduction to fire from a scientific standpoint. The story of how fire research shapes our landscapes and our lives. Season 3: Women of Research Highlighting women’s perspectives in research over the past 50 years, scientists share stories of mentors and mentorship, motherhood, rural and urban stewardship, passions for science, leadership, and beyond. Season 2: Backcross As non-native insects and diseases threaten ash, elm, and chestnut trees, chemicals and biological controls only offer temporary protection. Dive into the double-stranded story of tree species restoration and resistance breeding alongside the scientists working towards a long-term solution, a long-term resistance. Season 1: Balance & Barrier More than 450 non-native insects have invaded our forests and urban trees since European settlement. Come explore stories of the Asian longhorned beetle, emerald ash borer, spongy moth, and hemlock woolly adelgid, as well as the scientists studying and combating these pests. EXTRA: A Window of Resurgence for Red Spruce: In the 1970s, red spruce was the forest equivalent of a canary in the coal mine, signaling that acid rain was damaging forests and that some species—especially red spruce—ere particularly sensitive to this human induced damage. In the course of studying the lingering effects of acid rain, scientists came up with a surprising result—decades later, the canary is feeling much better. EXTRA: The Two-Sided Story of Periodical Cicadas: Two scientists—one who’s tracked the aboveground movements of cicadas, and another who’s unearthed the belowground impact of these insects—take you inside the many mysteries and forgotten elements of these evolutionary enigmas. EXTRA: Flying the Nuthatch Home: Once spanning nearly 6 million acres in Missouri's Ozarks, the shortleaf pine and oak woodland ecosystem has dwindled to 100,000 acres today. Along with the loss of this habitat, a bird—the brown-headed nuthatch—disappeared as well. However, after decades of woodland restoration, the brown-headed nuthatch has returned to Missouri—by plane. Discover more at fs.usda.gov/research/products/multimedia/forestcast What started as a podcast produced by the Northern Research Station focusing on the Northeast and Midwest has now expanded to cover a wide range of forest topics from across USDA Forest Service Research and Development. Forestcast is an official USDA Forest Service podcast. Questions or ideas for the show? Connect with Jon at [email protected]
