Flower Power Garden Hour

Marlene Simon
Musings with people in the world of gardening, botany, horticulture and nature. Marlene takes her years of gardening experience, success and failures and turns ...
  • Flower Power Garden Hour 205: Peaches and Nectarines with Ed Laivo of @ed_able_solutions
    Fruit tree expert, Ed Laivo of @ed_able_solutions, gives his list of favorite peaches and nectarines for an extended growing season. Plus learn what cat-facing is and why it may be happening to your nectarines. This and more growing tips.   You can find Ed at:         Facebook:  @”Ed”Able Solutions        YouTube:  @Ed_Able_Solutions         Instagram:  @ed_able_solutions   Help support feral cat rescue/spay-neuter/finding good homes by contributing at Flower Power Garden Hour Patreon.   To ask questions for future shows, submit them at:        Facebook        Instagram        email Marlene at [email protected]   Find Marlene over on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook
    1:23:14
  • Flower Power Garden Hour 204: March To Do List
    It’s spring!  LOTS of prep to do for the upcoming season. Time to sow seeds and prep beds for planting.   It is time to plant:         Broccoli – plants only         Carrots         Cauliflower- plants only        Leeks        Loose leaf lettuce         Peas        Potatoes Chores include:        Sow tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, flowers inside        Start flowers (sunflowers, strawflower, zinnias)        Fertilize        Compost        Clean up, cut back        Prune fruit trees        Plant perennials        Check irrigation   Help support feral cat rescue/spay-neuter/finding good homes by contributing at Flower Power Garden Hour Patreon.   To ask questions for future shows, submit them at:        Facebook        Instagram        email Marlene at [email protected] Find Marlene over on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook
    24:28
  • FPGH 203: Anthony Dal Ben, Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition
    Anthony Dal Ben is one of the winners of the Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition.  Winners of this competition transformed their once water loving lawns/gardens into yards that are water efficient but at that same time beautiful. For Anthony it was a family affair. Hear how not only did he transform his front lawn into a water wise landscape, he used this as an educational experience for his kids. Help support feral cat rescue/spay-neuter/finding good homes by contributing at Flower Power Garden Hour Patreon.     To ask questions for future shows, submit them at:        Facebook        Instagram        email Marlene at [email protected]   Find Marlene over on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook
    31:45
  • FPGH 202: Elaine Fitzgerald, Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition
    Elaine Fitzgerald is one of the winners of the Be Water Smart #summerstrong  competition. Winners of the competition transformed their once water loving lawns/gardens into yards that are water efficient as well as beautiful. Listen in to hear how Elaine went from grass to a pollinator heaven. Help support feral cat rescue/spay-neuter/finding good homes by contributing at Flower Power Garden Hour Patreon.     To ask questions for future shows, submit them at: Facebook Instagram email Marlene at [email protected] Find Marlene over on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook
    40:39
  • Flower Power Garden Hour 201: Janelle Auyeung, Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition
    Janelle Auyeung is one of the winners of the Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition.  Winners of this competition transformed their once water loving lawns/gardens into yards that are water efficient, but at that same time beautiful. Hear the steps Janelle took to make her backyard a magnificent oasis of fruit trees, vegetables and flowers. Help support feral cat rescue/spay-neuter/finding good homes by contributing at Flower Power Garden Hour Patreon.     To ask questions for future shows, submit them at: Facebook Instagram email Marlene at [email protected] Find Marlene over on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook
    36:55

Musings with people in the world of gardening, botany, horticulture and nature. Marlene takes her years of gardening experience, success and failures and turns it into an unpretentious, humorous listen. From organic vegetable gardening, houseplants, bee keeping, flowers, and everything in between -- this podcast covers it.
