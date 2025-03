FPGH 203: Anthony Dal Ben, Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition

Anthony Dal Ben is one of the winners of the Be Water Smart #summerstrong competition. Winners of this competition transformed their once water loving lawns/gardens into yards that are water efficient but at that same time beautiful. For Anthony it was a family affair. Hear how not only did he transform his front lawn into a water wise landscape, he used this as an educational experience for his kids.