It's spring! LOTS of prep to do for the upcoming season. Time to sow seeds and prep beds for planting. It is time to plant: Broccoli – plants only Carrots Cauliflower- plants only Leeks Loose leaf lettuce Peas Potatoes Chores include: Sow tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, flowers inside Start flowers (sunflowers, strawflower, zinnias) Fertilize Compost Clean up, cut back Prune fruit trees Plant perennials Check irrigation
