The Flow Path to Entrepreneurial Success

ABOUT THE GUEST: David Teece is an economist, entrepreneur, and professor of global business at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He has made significant contributions to the fields of innovation, competition policy, and intellectual property, and is the author of several books and articles. In this episode, he talks about his framework for dynamic capabilities and how you can build your enterprise and keep it going. He also talks about finding purpose in tumultuous times. David also discusses how removing clutter can help you increase productivity and achieve peak performance. Teddy Teece is an intergenerational and adventure coach who works with nature to facilitate growth, inner process and embodied awareness in business families and their rising NextGen leaders. He has founded three companies – one in his second home of New Zealand and the others in New York and California – in travel tech, legal finance, and family business consulting respectively. In this episode, he talks about the power of group flow and how it can increase productivity and deliver value to clients and customers. He also talks about the importance of dual role diversity and how it can help to achieve group flow. ABOUT THE EPISODE: In this episode, you will learn about: 00:00 Intro 02:29 Teddy and David's Backstory 06:33 The Role of Flow in David and Teddy's Lives 11:27 Finding Purpose Amidst Turmoil 17:21 Systematizing High-Functioning Teams 21:16 Dynamic Capabilities 26:38 Coaching Leaders In The VUCA Era 33:02 Fostering An Entrepreneurial Culture 37:58 Creating a Culture that Allows Mistakes 45:17 Being Intentional In Cultivating Culture 49:00 Technology's Role in Organizational Agility 52:08 Unlocking Leadership Potential 55:06 Hiring Approach to Get the Best 59:33 Upcoming Projects Of David & Teddy RESOURCES LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidteece/ Website: https://www.davidjteece.com/ Flow Research Collective's Social Links: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flowresearchcollective Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/flowresearchcollective Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/achieveflow TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@achieveflow YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RiseofSuperman Twitter: https://twitter.com/thefrc_official Website: https://www.flowresearchcollective.com/