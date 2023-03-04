Flow Research Collective Radio is a podcast dedicated to helping you unlock the upper edge of your potential. Join New York Times bestselling author Steven Kotl... More
Available Episodes
Microdosing For Personal Growth
ABOUT THE GUEST:
Paul F. Austin is one of the most prominent voices in the world of psychedelics.
As the founder of Third Wave, he has educated millions on the importance of safe and effective psychedelic experiences. A pioneer at the intersection of microdosing, personal transformation, and professional success, he has been featured in Forbes, Rolling Stone, and the BBC's Worklife.
In this episode Paul talks about how psychedelics can affect things like leadership, creativity, and relationships. He also talks about microdosing with psychedelics, specifically psilocybin and LSD, and how it can potentially be useful for achieving flow.
Paul also discusses how psychedelics can help leaders to be more effective in collaboration and teamwork.
ABOUT THE EPISODE:
In this episode, you will learn about:
00:00 - Intro
02:55 - The Origin of Third Wave
09:20 - Vision and Goals of Third Wave
16:59 - The Benefits Of Microdosing
22:35 - Why People Try Microdosing
26:06 - How Microdosing Enables Flow
34:56 - Building Connection Through Microdosing
40:14 - Psychedelics Trigger Group Flow
43:28 - Integrating Microdosing In The Corporate World
50:27 - Psychedelic Coach Certification Program
RESOURCES
Paul Austin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paulaustin3w/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PaulAustin3w
Third Wave
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thirdwaveishere
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdwaveishere
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thirdwaveishere/
Steven Kotler, the founder and executive director of the Flow Research Collective, is one of the world’s leading experts on human peak performance. He is an award-winning journalist and an author with over ten bestselling books.
Some of his works include: The Art of Impossible, The Future is Faster Than You Think, The Rise of Superman, Stealing Fire, and so much more! Look out for his latest upcoming book, Gnar Country: Growing Old, Staying Rad, where he debunks the old myths about aging and how you can boost your longevity through flow!
4/24/2023
58:11
The Flow Path to Entrepreneurial Success
ABOUT THE GUEST:
David Teece is an economist, entrepreneur, and professor of global business at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He has made significant contributions to the fields of innovation, competition policy, and intellectual property, and is the author of several books and articles.
In this episode, he talks about his framework for dynamic capabilities and how you can build your enterprise and keep it going. He also talks about finding purpose in tumultuous times.
David also discusses how removing clutter can help you increase productivity and achieve peak performance.
Teddy Teece is an intergenerational and adventure coach who works with nature to facilitate growth, inner process and embodied awareness in business families and their rising NextGen leaders. He has founded three companies – one in his second home of New Zealand and the others in New York and California – in travel tech, legal finance, and family business consulting respectively.
In this episode, he talks about the power of group flow and how it can increase productivity and deliver value to clients and customers. He also talks about the importance of dual role diversity and how it can help to achieve group flow.
ABOUT THE EPISODE:
In this episode, you will learn about:
00:00 Intro
02:29 Teddy and David's Backstory
06:33 The Role of Flow in David and Teddy's Lives
11:27 Finding Purpose Amidst Turmoil
17:21 Systematizing High-Functioning Teams
21:16 Dynamic Capabilities
26:38 Coaching Leaders In The VUCA Era
33:02 Fostering An Entrepreneurial Culture
37:58 Creating a Culture that Allows Mistakes
45:17 Being Intentional In Cultivating Culture
49:00 Technology's Role in Organizational Agility
52:08 Unlocking Leadership Potential
55:06 Hiring Approach to Get the Best
59:33 Upcoming Projects Of David & Teddy
RESOURCES
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidteece/
Website: https://www.davidjteece.com/
4/17/2023
1:08:20
Mastering Peak Performance: Tips for Aging Gracefully
ABOUT THE GUEST:
Steven Kotler is a New York Times bestselling author, an award-winning journalist, and the Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective. He is one of the world’s leading experts on human performance.
In this episode, he talks about attaining peak performance as we age by dealing with personal forgiveness and traumas of the past and how flow amplifies performance and is deeply tied to adult development and successful aging.
Steven also shares his insights on how peripheral vision and resilience can be used to overcome fear and achieve optimal performance.
ABOUT THE EPISODE:
In this episode, you will learn about:
00:00 - Intro
5:09 - Sustaining Peak Performance
12:05 - Steven's Journey in Meditation
19:30 - Flow and Aging: Exploring the Connection
26:17 Overcoming Fear for Optimal Performance
39:24 - Overcoming Childhood Trauma for Peak Performance
48:18 - Achieving Peak Performance in Aging
51:00 - Importance of Leg Strength for Aging and Longevity
57:11 - Tips for Achieving Peak Performance and Healthy Aging
RESOURCES
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-kotler
Website: https://www.stevenkotler.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kotler.steven/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/steven_kotler
4/10/2023
1:06:15
Rise Above Burnout: Taking Action with Resilience
ABOUT THE GUEST:
Ronan Harrington is a keynote speaker and expert on the neuroscience of resilience, advising major institutions and organizations on how to create healthy, high-performance cultures.
In this episode, he talks about the hidden burnout trajectory that many people are unknowingly on and providing practical tools grounded in the science of resilience to operate at peak performance without compromising health.
Ronan expounds on burnout and the importance of taking enough rest to achieve peak performance. He also shares strategies on how to rise up from a burnout and its difference from exhaustion, and the importance of regulating your mental health for optimal performance.
ABOUT THE EPISODE:
In this episode, you will learn about:
(00:00) Intro
(02:21) Ronan's Origin Story
(08:17) Window Tolerance
(09:57) The Idea in Resilience
(15:53) Introducing the Ronan Theory
(18:00) Endurance Culture
(23:32) Importance of Recovery
(26:03) The Difference between Burnout and Exhaustion
(32:28) Social Stigma Around Burnout
(34:47) Cosmetic Resilience
(36:01) Systemic Cultural Burnout
(37:54) The Work hierarchy
(41:11) The Paradigm Shift
(43:03) Battle of the Generations in the Workplace
(48:06) Ronan's recommendation for fighting burnout
(51:48) Boundary Setting Is not a "NO"
(55:22) Importance of Measuring in the Workplace
RESOURCES
LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/ronanharrington
Website: https://www.ronanharrington.co/
4/3/2023
1:04:12
Maximize Your Second Half of Life
ABOUT THE GUEST:
Get ready to unlock the secrets of peak performance aging and defy the natural aging process with grace!
In this episode, the spotlight is on the captivating world of staying rad as one grows old. The conversation revolves around Steven Kotler's book, "Gnar Country: Growing Old, Staying Rad," and how mindset, exploration, and social engagement can play a critical role in keeping cognitive function sharp.
Listeners will discover how to find the perfect training partner, unleash their creativity, and tap into the power of wisdom. The discussion also explores the fascinating role of embodied cognition and flow in achieving success.
Don't let age hold you back - tune in now to learn how to live your best life at any age!
ABOUT THE EPISODE:
In this episode, you will learn about:
Time Stamps:
00:00 Intro
02:01 The Long Slow Rot Theory
04:52 Steven's Opening Statement For Gnar Country
07:57 The Peak Performance Aging Experiment
12:15 Recovery As You Age
15:17 Developing New Thinking Styles
21:26 Mindset & Aging
24:32 Getting Creative In Your Fifties
27:52 Strategies To Age Well
32:49 Flow Proneness Changes Overtime
35:21 Accessing Flow In Your Later Years
40:40 Action Sports Are Anti-Aging
45:16 Working Memory Is Trainable
50:39 Effects of Short-formed Articles On Aging
53:02 Getting Into Flow State When Reading
55:03 Keeping Curiosity Alive
Steven Kotler’s Social Links:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevenkotler/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KotlerSteven/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/steven_kotler
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-kotler-4305b110/
Gnar Country: https://www.gnarcountry.com/
Flow Research Collective Radio is a podcast dedicated to helping you unlock the upper edge of your potential. Join New York Times bestselling author Steven Kotler and Co-Founders of the Flow Research Collective, Rian Doris and Conor Murphy, as they attempt to decode the science of peak performance and flow with world-leading experts on the topic. Kotler is the author of thirteen bestselling books including Bold, Abundance, Rise of Superman, and Stealing Fire. His work has been translated into over 40 languages and appeared in over 100 publications, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Wired and TIME. The Flow Research Collective is focused on researching the neuroscience of flow states and training individuals and organizations to harness the power of flow so they can achieve more, faster. Research partners include institutions like USC, Imperial College London and Stanford University and clients include organizations like Accenture, Google and JP Morgan.