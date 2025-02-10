FDN LVIII

Episode LVIII is a spotlight on the Appalachian region of the USA, based around an interview with the one and only Andy the Doorbum and focusing on the relief work that he is currently carrying out there. If you would like to support him in his efforts you can do so here - https://campsite.bio/andythedoorbum The episode also features an unreleased track from Andy, namely Young Emily / Edmund in the Lowlands Low Tracklist Andy the Doorbum - Young Emily / Edmund in the Lowlands Low Maggie Hammons - When this World Comes to an End Michael and Carrie Cline - Bangum and the Wild Boar Margaret Winter - Cockle Shells and Silver Bells Riddle Song Harold and Margaret Winter - Loving Henry Hazel Dickens - Black Lung Sarah Ogan Gunning - Dreadful Memories John Snipes - Going Where I've Never Been Before Cherokee Singers - One Drop of Blood (Trail of Tears Song #2) Frank Proffitt - Tom Dooley Frank Proffitt - I'm Going Back to North Carolina https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear