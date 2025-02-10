Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicFire Draw Near
Listen to Fire Draw Near in the App
Listen to Fire Draw Near in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Fire Draw Near

Podcast Fire Draw Near
Ian Lynch
Fire Draw Near is a monthly podcast and radio show which investigates Irish traditional music and song in all of its myriad forms. https://campsite.bio/firedra...
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 104
  • FDN LIX
    Episode LVIX is an eclectic collection of traditional material arranged and performed along a wide and varied spectrum of emotion, mood and colour. Expect bombast, pomp, introspection and sensitivity with a side dish of wonktown 2000. Artwork from Garden of Earthly Delights, Hieronymous Bosch, 15th - 16th century. Tracklist Sam Spence – Quest For The Silver Trophy Natalie Ní Chasaide and Iarfhlaith Ó Domhnail – The Ewe with the Crooked Horn / An Mhalaidh Garbh Macdara Yeates – One Starry Night Bláth na hÓige – Seán Gabha Powtes – Green Brooms Grey Stag – Blessington Maid Cruel Mother – Down the Greenwood Side Espers – Rosemary Lane Isa Desmet – The Prickle Holly Bush Hieronymus Bosch Butt Music The Kipper Family – The Losing Of The Whale Paul Denman & Jennifer Reid – Life's Spinning Song Green Ribbons – The Well Below The Valley Tom Lehrer – I Got It From Agnes Scafell Pike – The New York Trader Dubz Ft Ronnie Drew – The Last Leviathan https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear
    --------  
    1:19:41
  • The Boston Burglar
    This episode looks at the song the Boston Burglar aka Botany Bay aka the Louisville Burglar aka the New Transports Farewell aka the Transport aka Adieu to Old England Tracklist Paul Clayton – Botany Bay The Watersons – The Whitby Lad Fiddlin' John Carson August – The Boston Burglar Carl T Sprague – The Boston Burglar New Lost City Ramblers – Louisville Burglar George Pegram – The Boston Burglar Cat Mother – Boston Burglar Jean Elvin - The Boston Smuggler Jimmy MacBeath – The Boston Smuggler Delia Murphy – The Boston Burglar The Clancy Brother and Lou Killen – The Boston Burglar The Pubcrawlers – Boston Burglar https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear
    --------  
    51:23
  • FDN LVIII
    Episode LVIII is a spotlight on the Appalachian region of the USA, based around an interview with the one and only Andy the Doorbum and focusing on the relief work that he is currently carrying out there. If you would like to support him in his efforts you can do so here - https://campsite.bio/andythedoorbum The episode also features an unreleased track from Andy, namely Young Emily / Edmund in the Lowlands Low Tracklist Andy the Doorbum - Young Emily / Edmund in the Lowlands Low Maggie Hammons - When this World Comes to an End Michael and Carrie Cline - Bangum and the Wild Boar Margaret Winter - Cockle Shells and Silver Bells Riddle Song Harold and Margaret Winter - Loving Henry Hazel Dickens - Black Lung Sarah Ogan Gunning - Dreadful Memories John Snipes - Going Where I've Never Been Before Cherokee Singers - One Drop of Blood (Trail of Tears Song #2) Frank Proffitt - Tom Dooley Frank Proffitt - I'm Going Back to North Carolina https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear
    --------  
    1:49:36
  • FDN LVII
    Episode LVII is a grim Halloween special featuring some creepy favourites! Artwork is a German painting of the Danse Macabre, creator unknown. Tracklist John Carpenter – Tommy Tells Of Ghost Ships Richard Dawson – Ghost of a Tree Paddy Glackin and Robbie Hannan – The Young Tom Ennis / The Maid at the Well John Goodluck – The Lover’s Ghost Pentangle – The Cruel Sister Harry Bradley and Michael Clarkson – The Geese in the Bog / The Jig of the Dead Roky Erickson – I Walked with a Zombie Dimlaia – Goodnight Sweet Ghost Eddie Butcher – Saturday Night is Halloween Night Shane McGowan and Sinéad O’Connor – Haunted The Kipper Family – All on the Shore Blood Axis & In Gowan Ring – Dead Men’s Slip-Jig Tom Lehrer – The Irish Ballad Jeannie Robertson – The Dublin Murder Ballad https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear
    --------  
    54:52
  • Fair Margaret And Sweet William
    This episode looks at the ballad Fair Margaret And Sweet William aka Lady Margaret And Sweet William aka Sweet William and Fair Margaret aka Knight William aka Lady Margaret aka Little Margaret aka The Old Armchair Tracklist Tom Munnelly – Talking about Knight William Martin Howley – Knight William AL Lloyd – Fair Margaret And Sweet William The Hare and the Moon – Sweet William and Fair Margaret Justus Begley – Lady Margaret Emma Shelton – Fair Margaret and Sweet William Almeda Riddle – Lady Margaret Sheila Kay Adams – Little Margaret Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi – Little Margaret Amps for Christ – Sweet William and Lady Margaret https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear “Margaret’s Ghost” by Gwen Raverat, 1909
    --------  
    55:41

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Fire Draw Near

Fire Draw Near is a monthly podcast and radio show which investigates Irish traditional music and song in all of its myriad forms. https://campsite.bio/firedrawnear
Podcast website

Listen to Fire Draw Near, DISGRACELAND and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/13/2025 - 2:02:57 PM