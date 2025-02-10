Episode LVIX is an eclectic collection of traditional material arranged and performed along a wide and varied spectrum of emotion, mood and colour. Expect bombast, pomp, introspection and sensitivity with a side dish of wonktown 2000. Artwork from Garden of Earthly Delights, Hieronymous Bosch, 15th - 16th century.
Tracklist
Sam Spence – Quest For The Silver Trophy
Natalie Ní Chasaide and Iarfhlaith Ó Domhnail – The Ewe with the Crooked Horn / An Mhalaidh Garbh
Macdara Yeates – One Starry Night
Bláth na hÓige – Seán Gabha
Powtes – Green Brooms
Grey Stag – Blessington Maid
Cruel Mother – Down the Greenwood Side
Espers – Rosemary Lane
Isa Desmet – The Prickle Holly Bush
Hieronymus Bosch Butt Music
The Kipper Family – The Losing Of The Whale
Paul Denman & Jennifer Reid – Life's Spinning Song
Green Ribbons – The Well Below The Valley
Tom Lehrer – I Got It From Agnes
Scafell Pike – The New York Trader
Dubz Ft Ronnie Drew – The Last Leviathan
1:19:41
The Boston Burglar
This episode looks at the song the Boston Burglar aka Botany Bay aka the Louisville Burglar aka the New Transports Farewell aka the Transport aka Adieu to Old England
Tracklist
Paul Clayton – Botany Bay
The Watersons – The Whitby Lad
Fiddlin' John Carson August – The Boston Burglar
Carl T Sprague – The Boston Burglar
New Lost City Ramblers – Louisville Burglar
George Pegram – The Boston Burglar
Cat Mother – Boston Burglar
Jean Elvin - The Boston Smuggler
Jimmy MacBeath – The Boston Smuggler
Delia Murphy – The Boston Burglar
The Clancy Brother and Lou Killen – The Boston Burglar
The Pubcrawlers – Boston Burglar
51:23
FDN LVIII
Episode LVIII is a spotlight on the Appalachian region of the USA, based around an interview with the one and only Andy the Doorbum and focusing on the relief work that he is currently carrying out there. If you would like to support him in his efforts you can do so here - https://campsite.bio/andythedoorbum The episode also features an unreleased track from Andy, namely Young Emily / Edmund in the Lowlands Low
Tracklist
Andy the Doorbum - Young Emily / Edmund in the Lowlands Low
Maggie Hammons - When this World Comes to an End
Michael and Carrie Cline - Bangum and the Wild Boar
Margaret Winter - Cockle Shells and Silver Bells Riddle Song
Harold and Margaret Winter - Loving Henry
Hazel Dickens - Black Lung
Sarah Ogan Gunning - Dreadful Memories
John Snipes - Going Where I've Never Been Before
Cherokee Singers - One Drop of Blood (Trail of Tears Song #2)
Frank Proffitt - Tom Dooley
Frank Proffitt - I'm Going Back to North Carolina
1:49:36
FDN LVII
Episode LVII is a grim Halloween special featuring some creepy favourites! Artwork is a German painting of the Danse Macabre, creator unknown.
Tracklist
John Carpenter – Tommy Tells Of Ghost Ships
Richard Dawson – Ghost of a Tree
Paddy Glackin and Robbie Hannan – The Young Tom Ennis / The Maid at the Well
John Goodluck – The Lover’s Ghost
Pentangle – The Cruel Sister
Harry Bradley and Michael Clarkson – The Geese in the Bog / The Jig of the Dead
Roky Erickson – I Walked with a Zombie
Dimlaia – Goodnight Sweet Ghost
Eddie Butcher – Saturday Night is Halloween Night
Shane McGowan and Sinéad O’Connor – Haunted
The Kipper Family – All on the Shore
Blood Axis & In Gowan Ring – Dead Men’s Slip-Jig
Tom Lehrer – The Irish Ballad
Jeannie Robertson – The Dublin Murder Ballad
54:52
Fair Margaret And Sweet William
This episode looks at the ballad Fair Margaret And Sweet William aka Lady Margaret And Sweet William aka Sweet William and Fair Margaret aka Knight William aka Lady Margaret aka Little Margaret aka The Old Armchair
Tracklist
Tom Munnelly – Talking about Knight William
Martin Howley – Knight William
AL Lloyd – Fair Margaret And Sweet William
The Hare and the Moon – Sweet William and Fair Margaret
Justus Begley – Lady Margaret
Emma Shelton – Fair Margaret and Sweet William
Almeda Riddle – Lady Margaret
Sheila Kay Adams – Little Margaret
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi – Little Margaret
Amps for Christ – Sweet William and Lady Margaret
“Margaret’s Ghost” by Gwen Raverat, 1909