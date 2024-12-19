A linguistic expedition into brave new words. Maggie Rowe and Emily John Garcés hunt for words that lack an English equivalent. They like to think of themselves...

Maggie and Emily discuss the words scarpetta and spaghettata with Italian guest Sofia Milos. They coin the term "highlight huddle" with C. Brian Smith and discuss gossip with Jim Vallely. Poem by Maggie: Scarpetta.

Maggie and Emily talk to Majken Nillson about the Swedish words slutspurt and lagom. They explore a "Word in Action" with Nerys Miller-Baynham and the word "woolfthdt." Poem by Emily: Lagom.

Maggie and Emily learn the words pomalo and fjaka from native Croatian speaker Saskia Neal. They discover the word hustletivity with Bonnie Harvey and Michael Houlihan. Poem by Maggie: It is Time.

Maggie and Emily speak with Chris Reuland about the French words flaneur and dépaysement and learn a very particular use of the word “scripted” from John Ekezian. Poem by Emily: Dépaysement.

About Fifty Words For Snow

A linguistic expedition into brave new words. Maggie Rowe and Emily John Garcés hunt for words that lack an English equivalent. They like to think of themselves as Dora the Explorers of language, with their rucksacks and hats and notebooks and magnifying glasses, embarking on a cultural adventure, hunting and gathering useful new word specimens from far flung continents, and holding them up to see what new light they shine on old ideas.