Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationFifty Words For Snow
Listen to Fifty Words For Snow in the App
Listen to Fifty Words For Snow in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Fifty Words For Snow

Podcast Fifty Words For Snow
Maggie Rowe and Emily Garces
A linguistic expedition into brave new words. Maggie Rowe and Emily John Garcés hunt for words that lack an English equivalent. They like to think of themselves...
EducationSelf-ImprovementEducationLanguage LearningSociety & CulturePhilosophy

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Ep 15: French Finds: Dépaysement and Flaneur
    Maggie and Emily speak with Chris Reuland about the French words flaneur and dépaysement and learn a very particular use of the word “scripted” from John Ekezian. Poem by Emily: Dépaysement.
    --------  
    32:48
  • Ep 14 Croatian Chronos: Pomalo and Fjaka
     Maggie and Emily learn the words pomalo and fjaka from native Croatian speaker Saskia Neal. They discover the word hustletivity with Bonnie Harvey and Michael Houlihan. Poem by Maggie: It is Time.
    --------  
    36:59
  • Ep 13 Swedish Soul: Slutspurt and Lagom
    Maggie and Emily talk to Majken Nillson about the Swedish words slutspurt and lagom. They explore a "Word in Action" with Nerys Miller-Baynham and the word "woolfthdt." Poem by Emily: Lagom.
    --------  
    28:22
  • Ep 12 Italian Inspirations: Scarpetta and Spaghettata
    Maggie and Emily discuss the words scarpetta and spaghettata with Italian guest Sofia Milos. They coin the term "highlight huddle" with C. Brian Smith and discuss gossip with Jim Vallely. Poem by Maggie: Scarpetta.
    --------  
    29:36
  • Ep. 11 Farsi Finds: Taarof and Khaste Nabashid
    Maggie and Emily learn the Farsi words taarof and khaste nabashid with native speaker Navid Naderi Alizadeh and put the term “happy birthday” on trial. Poem by Emily: Taarof.
    --------  
    29:34

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Fifty Words For Snow

A linguistic expedition into brave new words. Maggie Rowe and Emily John Garcés hunt for words that lack an English equivalent. They like to think of themselves as Dora the Explorers of language, with their rucksacks and hats and notebooks and magnifying glasses, embarking on a cultural adventure, hunting and gathering useful new word specimens from far flung continents, and holding them up to see what new light they shine on old ideas.
Podcast website

Listen to Fifty Words For Snow, School Business Insider and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/30/2024 - 7:22:13 PM