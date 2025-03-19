This Food Brand Landed A Glossier Collab Right After Launching

Camilla Marcus is on the Female Founder World podcast with Jasmine Garnsworthy! Camilla is the founder of west~bourne (on top of being a chef, activist, author and mom of four—phew!). A trained chef, Camilla started her NYC zero-waste restaurant in 2018 with the goal to start a CPG company with a focus on regenerative farming. In 2020 she threw herself into advocacy work, and finally in 2022 she launched her dream line of products. Now, her products can be found in hundreds of grocery stores across the country with a massive engaged community. In this conversation Camilla talks about her iconic product collaboration with Glossier, the marketing moves that have grown the west~bourne brand, their strategy for launching new products, and how west~bourne has been able to raise money.