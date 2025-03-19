Inside Parke's $16 Million Year With Chelsea Parke Kramer
Parke founder Chelsea Parke Kramer is on the Female Founder World podcast with Jasmine Garnsworthy. Chelsea built a fashion brand that sells out in under five minutes, is fully bootstrapped, doesn't spend on ads, and last year hit $16 million in annual revenue.
Chelsea shares the whirlwind of launching Parke after stumbling upon a vintage Levi’s supplier, navigating growing as a public figure and a founder, and the step-by-step marketing strategy Parke follows for every launch.
Check out Chelsea's business: https://parkeofficial.com
$5,000,000 per year with zero employees: the Strapsicle story
Strapsicle cofounder Lou Rice is on the Female Founder World podcast with Jasmine Garnsworthy. Lou tapped a cultish, niche TikTok community and launched a product to them. Now just a couple of years after launching, it's on track to hit $5,000,000 per year with zero employees. Lou shares the superpower hire that helped her tap this community, her Amazon advice, and her plans to use live shopping to scale a massive business in China.
Check out Lou's business: www.strapsicle.com
This Food Brand Landed A Glossier Collab Right After Launching
Camilla Marcus is on the Female Founder World podcast with Jasmine Garnsworthy!
Camilla is the founder of west~bourne (on top of being a chef, activist, author and mom of four—phew!). A trained chef, Camilla started her NYC zero-waste restaurant in 2018 with the goal to start a CPG company with a focus on regenerative farming. In 2020 she threw herself into advocacy work, and finally in 2022 she launched her dream line of products. Now, her products can be found in hundreds of grocery stores across the country with a massive engaged community.
In this conversation Camilla talks about her iconic product collaboration with Glossier, the marketing moves that have grown the west~bourne brand, their strategy for launching new products, and how west~bourne has been able to raise money.
Check out Camilla's business: https://westbourne.com/
Mia Plecic Built 'Slick Hair' With $500
Mia Plecic is on the Female Founder World podcast with Jasmine Garnsworthy!
Mia is the founder of Slick Hair, the world's first hair slick stick. After COVID hit, Mia knew she had to reach customers online, so she started posting on TikTok. One night, a TikTok went viral and she ended up making $40,000 in sales overnight.
In this episode Mia shares how she's landed worldwide distribution at stores like Sephora, Urban Outfitters, and Coles, the content that's resonating in 2025, and the investments that are growing her business.
Check out Mia's business: https://slickhair.com/
How We're Raising Money in 2025: Annie Evans, Dream Ventures
Annie Evans is on the Female Founder World podcast with Jasmine Garnsworthy!
Annie is the creator of Dream Ventures, a fund and incubator built to connect female founders with investors. After building and eventually closing her own startup, Annie wanted to help women access resources and capital to build their business. She created Dream Ventures, which has helped kickstart the growth of companies like Topicals, House of Wise, iFundWomen and more.
In this conversation, Annie goes deep on when and if your company should fundraise, what makes her process different (and why it works!), and fundraising tips from behind the curtain as an investor.
Check out Annie's business and apply for Dream Ventures: https://www.dreamventures.co/
Annie's book recommendation: Backable by Suneel Gupta
