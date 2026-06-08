Stefanie O'Connell is an award-winning journalist, speaker, and author of The Ambition Penalty: How Corporate Culture Tells Women to Step Up and Then Pushes Them Down. Her work explores the intersection of ambition, money, power, and gender equity, using data-driven storytelling to unpack why women continue to face systemic barriers to leadership, pay, and influence despite decades of empowerment messaging. Her reporting has appeared in major outlets including Bloomberg, CNBC, Slate, Newsweek, USA Today, Business Insider, and more. Stefanie also hosted and co-produced Money Confidential for Real Simple, a Webby Award-winning podcast focused on the emotional realities of money. Through her newsletter Too Ambitious and a social audience of more than 100,000 followers, she has become a leading voice challenging the myths surrounding meritocracy, confidence, and workplace culture.

Episode Summary

In this episode of Female Dominated, Hannah and Tara sit down with journalist and author Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez to unpack the systemic realities behind gender inequity in the workplace. Drawing from the research behind her new book The Ambition Penalty, Stefanie explains why women are still penalized for ambition, leadership, and visibility — even when they follow every rule they’ve been told will lead to success.

The conversation dives into workplace double standards, the myth of meritocracy, gendered expectations around leadership, emotional labor, burnout, motherhood, household inequity, and why “leaning in” was never enough to dismantle structural barriers. Stefanie shares the research behind how corporate cultures reward and punish behavior differently based on identity, and why true progress requires collective action, community-building, and systemic change — not just individual self-optimization.

This episode is equal parts validating, infuriating, and empowering for women navigating male-dominated industries.

Key Topics Discussed

The myth of meritocracy in corporate culture

Why women are punished for ambition differently than men

Gender double standards in leadership and communication

How “self-help” narratives place structural problems onto women

The widening gender pay gap and post-COVID workplace inequities

Why confidence and competence are rewarded differently across gender

The “paradox of meritocracy” and hidden workplace bias

Women in leadership and the importance of critical mass representation

The invisible labor women carry at work and at home

Community-building, accountability, and systemic change

Why collective action matters more than individual optimization

The role of men, organizational culture, and workplace norms in perpetuating inequity

Resources & Links

The Ambition Penalty: How Corporate Culture Tells Women to Step Up and Then Pushes Them Down by Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez

Stefanie’s newsletter: Too Ambitious

Follow Stefanie on social media for research and commentary on gender equity, work, ambition, and money

Don't forget to head on over to Instagram and follow @Fe_maledominated to join the community.

You can also follow Hannah @stemwithhannah

and Tara @simplysortedstem