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17 episodes
- In this Season 2 finale, Hannah and Tara sit down with attorney, fertility law advocate, judicial candidate, and Hannah’s sister-in-law, AshLeigh Dunham. What starts as a family conversation quickly becomes a powerful discussion about infertility, IVF access, reproductive rights, women in leadership, and the courage it takes to challenge systems that no longer serve us.
Drawing from her own five-year infertility journey, AshLeigh shares how her personal experiences led her to become one of only a handful of attorneys specializing in fertility law in Alabama. Together, the three discuss the real-life impact of reproductive healthcare legislation, the importance of representation in positions of power, and why women must be willing to have difficult conversations—even when they disrupt the status quo.
This episode is equal parts personal, political, and practical, offering listeners an honest look at the challenges women face and the collective action required to create meaningful change for future generations. Whether you're passionate about reproductive rights, leadership, community building, or simply finding your voice, this conversation is a reminder that progress starts when we're willing to speak up. ✨
Connect with AshLeigh
AshLeigh can be found across social platforms as AshLeigh for Alabama (spelled A-S-H-L-E-I-G-H) and shares updates through Instagram, TikTok, Substack, YouTube, and Facebook.
Thanks for joining us for the Season 2 finale! If this conversation resonated with you, share it with a friend, start a conversation, and remember: meaningful change often begins when we're willing to challenge our assumptions and speak up. ✨
Don't forget to head on over to Instagram and follow @Fe_maledominated to join the community.
You can also follow Hannah @stemwithhannah
and Tara @simplysortedstem
- In this episode of (fe)male dominated, we reached out to our community and asked women working in STEM and male-dominated industries to share the moments that have stayed with them — the comments, assumptions, “jokes,” dismissals, and experiences that are so often brushed aside as “not a big deal.”
What came back was honest, uncomfortable, validating, and deeply revealing.
Together, Tara and Hannah unpack the ways micro and macro aggressions continue to shape women’s experiences at work — from subtle undermining and objectification to overt harassment and bias. They explore the emotional toll of constantly navigating environments where women are expected to quietly absorb discomfort to maintain the comfort of everyone else around them.
In this episode, we dive into:
The cumulative impact of “small” comments and behaviors
Why so many women question themselves after uncomfortable interactions
The pressure to laugh things off, stay quiet, or “pick your battles”
Workplace dynamics that subtly reinforce exclusion and inequality
The emotional aftermath of being humiliated, dismissed, or undermined at work
How women internalize blame for behavior that was never their fault
Why hearing other women’s stories can feel both heartbreaking and validating
The complicated reality of navigating the “boys’ club”
What it looks like to challenge bias in real time — even in small ways
The importance of community, nuance, and speaking openly about these experiences
One of the strongest themes throughout this conversation is that these moments rarely happen in isolation. On their own, they can seem small enough to dismiss. But over time, the accumulation of these experiences shapes confidence, belonging, opportunity, and the way women move through their careers.
This conversation is vulnerable, nuanced, frustrating at times, and ultimately a reminder that if you’ve experienced these things too — you are absolutely not alone.
Don't forget to head on over to Instagram and follow @Fe_maledominated to join the community.
You can also follow Hannah @stemwithhannah
and Tara @simplysortedstem
- Myra Betron is a feminist researcher, educator, and founder of @powherdata, where she works to bridge the gap between research, practice, and public understanding around gender equity, health, and systemic inequality. With more than 20 years of experience across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, Myra has led groundbreaking initiatives focused on preventing gender-based violence, addressing harmful gender norms, and building more equitable systems for women globally.
Born in the Philippines and raised in the United States, Myra’s work is deeply personal — shaped by growing up in a home impacted by domestic violence and witnessing firsthand how systems of inequality silence women and constrain opportunity.
In this episode, we dive into:
The global realities of gender-based violence and systemic inequality
Why patriarchy is not a “cultural issue” — it’s a structural one
The rise of the manosphere and anti-feminist backlash
Why Gen Z attitudes toward gender equality are shifting
The hidden workplace norms that continue to disadvantage women
Emotional labor, caregiving, and why women are opting out of traditional systems
How AI, policy, and social media are shaping the future of gender equity
Why meaningful change happens through “1% shifts”
The importance of raising boys and girls with healthier models of gender roles
How women can interrupt bias and advocate for themselves in everyday moments
One of the most powerful themes throughout this conversation is that the “small moments” matter. The interruptions in meetings. The dismissive comments. The subtle objectification. The casual sexism. Myra reminds us that challenging those moments is how larger cultural change begins.
This conversation is thoughtful, nuanced, validating, and incredibly timely.
Connect with Myra & check out the PowHerCircles:
@powherdata
www.powherdata.com
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/powherdata/
Resources for Gender-Based Violence & Support:
🇺🇸 National Domestic Violence Hotline
Call: 800-799-SAFE (7233)
Text: START to 88788
https://www.thehotline.org
🇺🇸 RAINN — Sexual Assault Support
Call: 800-656-HOPE (4673)
https://www.rainn.org
🇨🇦 ShelterSafe Canada
https://www.sheltersafe.ca
🌎 UN Women — Global Resources
https://www.unwomen.org
🌎 NO MORE Global Directory
https://nomoredirectory.org
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or violence, support is available. You are not alone.
Don't forget to head on over to Instagram and follow @Fe_maledominated to join the community.
You can also follow Hannah @stemwithhannah
and Tara @simplysortedstem
- Emily Soloby is the founder of Juno Jones Safety Footwear, a mission-driven company creating stylish, properly fitting safety footwear designed specifically for women. With a background in law, women’s advocacy, and the trucking industry, Emily recognized a major gap in PPE for women working in male-dominated industries and decided to do something about it.
In addition to leading Juno Jones, Emily serves as a founding board member of the Alliance of Women’s Safety Apparel Manufacturers and has held leadership roles with NAWIC Philadelphia, Women in Trucking, and Empowering Women in Industry. She is also the creator and host of the top-ranked Hazard Girls Podcast.
Emily has been featured in more than 100 media outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily and ABC TV, and has earned honors such as National Safety Council Best in Show, EWI Empowering Woman of the Year, and Women in Trucking Top Woman to Watch. As a mother of two, Emily is passionate about building a future where women feel empowered, represented, and equipped to succeed in every industry.
About this Episode
In this episode of Female Dominated, Hannah and Tara sit down with Emily Soloby, founder of Juno Jones Safety Footwear, to talk about entrepreneurship, advocacy, motherhood, and creating real change for women in male-dominated industries.
Emily shares the story behind launching Juno Jones after experiencing firsthand the lack of properly fitting safety footwear for women in trucking and industrial environments. From her background in law and women’s advocacy to learning shoemaking and navigating entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Emily’s journey is one of resilience, creativity, and purpose.
The conversation dives into:
Why “shrink it and pink it” doesn’t work for women’s PPE
The hidden emotional impact of not being considered in workplace design
Building confidence and belonging for women in the trades and STEM
Entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and finding opportunities in industry gaps
Motherhood, ambition, and redefining “mom guilt”
Raising sons and daughters to become allies and advocates
The growing movement demanding PPE designed specifically for women
Emily also shares moving stories from customers whose Juno Jones boots became symbols of confidence, resilience, and empowerment far beyond the job site.
This episode is a powerful reminder that representation matters — and that when women build solutions for women, entire industries begin to change.
Connect with Emily Soloby & Juno Jones
Juno Jones Safety Footwear: “@JunoJonesShoes”
Hazard Girls Podcast
Hazard Girls Community on Facebook
Don't forget to head on over to Instagram and follow @Fe_maledominated to join the community.
You can also follow Hannah @stemwithhannah
and Tara @simplysortedstem
- Stefanie O'Connell is an award-winning journalist, speaker, and author of The Ambition Penalty: How Corporate Culture Tells Women to Step Up and Then Pushes Them Down. Her work explores the intersection of ambition, money, power, and gender equity, using data-driven storytelling to unpack why women continue to face systemic barriers to leadership, pay, and influence despite decades of empowerment messaging. Her reporting has appeared in major outlets including Bloomberg, CNBC, Slate, Newsweek, USA Today, Business Insider, and more. Stefanie also hosted and co-produced Money Confidential for Real Simple, a Webby Award-winning podcast focused on the emotional realities of money. Through her newsletter Too Ambitious and a social audience of more than 100,000 followers, she has become a leading voice challenging the myths surrounding meritocracy, confidence, and workplace culture.
Episode Summary
In this episode of Female Dominated, Hannah and Tara sit down with journalist and author Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez to unpack the systemic realities behind gender inequity in the workplace. Drawing from the research behind her new book The Ambition Penalty, Stefanie explains why women are still penalized for ambition, leadership, and visibility — even when they follow every rule they’ve been told will lead to success.
The conversation dives into workplace double standards, the myth of meritocracy, gendered expectations around leadership, emotional labor, burnout, motherhood, household inequity, and why “leaning in” was never enough to dismantle structural barriers. Stefanie shares the research behind how corporate cultures reward and punish behavior differently based on identity, and why true progress requires collective action, community-building, and systemic change — not just individual self-optimization.
This episode is equal parts validating, infuriating, and empowering for women navigating male-dominated industries.
Key Topics Discussed
The myth of meritocracy in corporate culture
Why women are punished for ambition differently than men
Gender double standards in leadership and communication
How “self-help” narratives place structural problems onto women
The widening gender pay gap and post-COVID workplace inequities
Why confidence and competence are rewarded differently across gender
The “paradox of meritocracy” and hidden workplace bias
Women in leadership and the importance of critical mass representation
The invisible labor women carry at work and at home
Community-building, accountability, and systemic change
Why collective action matters more than individual optimization
The role of men, organizational culture, and workplace norms in perpetuating inequity
Resources & Links
The Ambition Penalty: How Corporate Culture Tells Women to Step Up and Then Pushes Them Down by Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez
Stefanie’s newsletter: Too Ambitious
Follow Stefanie on social media for research and commentary on gender equity, work, ambition, and money
Don't forget to head on over to Instagram and follow @Fe_maledominated to join the community.
You can also follow Hannah @stemwithhannah
and Tara @simplysortedstem
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About (Fe)male Dominated
Hosted by two engineers, Hannah and Tara, this podcast dives into the messy, mayhem-filled realities of being women in STEM — the kind of stories that make you say, ‘OMG, I thought that was just me.’ With humor, honesty, and a little irreverence, we unpack the highs, lows, and hard knocks of life as a woman in a male-dominated industry, and every episode sends you off to work with one practical, no-fluff strategy you can actually use that day.Podcast website
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