Faith Talks
Faith Talks

Deborah
Faith Talks
  • When your relationship with God feels dry, why it's happening & what to do about it
    If you are currently struggling to read the bible and spend time in prayer, please know that God is still with you every step of the way. A lot of us in the body of Christ are going through this collectively at the moment... 
    19:27
  • God did not bring you this far, to only bring you this far!
    God did not bring you this far to only bring you this far! The Lord is on the move, you can trust him in the unknown. 
    19:42
  • Praying for the men of God! The enemy’s attack on men & blessings of obedience
    If you are a man of God, this episode is for you. May you be strengthened and encouraged in Jesus mighty name! The Lord has so much more for you 🙏🏽
    27:21
  • Being in a transitioning season & trusting God, do you have the faith for it?
    Your faith has a massive impact in what God is able to do in your life!!
    17:45
  • How to keep going! Hebrews 12:1 🏃🏽‍♀️
    Keep running with perseverance by fixing your eyes on Jesus! Hebrews 12:1-2 - Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.
    19:07

About Faith Talks

Life with God can be confusing and daunting in this day and age. In a world of distractions it's hard to navigate our relationship with our Heavenly Father. How do we even build a relationship with God? Faith Talks provides encouragement and tools to help you through the different seasons of life. This, all with the goal to see you walking in the fullness of who God created you to be!
