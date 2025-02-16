Etymoleon - Word History, the etymology podcast.

This episode gets into the mythological roots that are embedded in our everyday vocabulary. From narcissism to nemesis to Achilles' heel, the tales of ancient societies shapes the way we speak. Explore the stories of Prometheus, Odysseus and Sisyphus and their corresponding terms promethean, odyssey and sisyphean. The Ship of Theseus theory finds surprising modern parallels in 'Trigger's broom' from Only Fools and Horses and the changing line-up of the girl group Sugababes. Also featured is why the Midas touch became a curse and what it means to suffer from the Cassandra complex.
--------
14:01
72. Corporate Giants II: Digital Disruptors
In this episode we find out how digital disruptors got their names. From booking travel and managing money to exchanging clothing and finding partners, these websites and apps are at the forefront of innovation. Depop's name was first intended for a music blog, while eBay began its journey as AuctionWeb. Venmo's name stems from a playful twist on a Latin word and Monzo turned to its social media followers when it needed to rebrand. Also explored are the name origins of Lyft, Starling, VRBO and Uber.
--------
15:31
71. Fancy Words
This episode uncovers fancy words that can add a touch of flair to your vocabulary. The word sanguine derives from a term meaning blood; Find out how it came to describe an optimistic disposition and its connection to the concept of senses of humour. Explore the origins of uplifting words like effulgent, ebullient and felicific, alongside the more sombre lugubrious. Listen to learn the meanings of quixotic, heteroclite and incongruent.
--------
15:45
70. Skincare
This time, we're peeling back the layers of skincare etymology. Discover the connection between salicylic acid and aspirin, and the sweet origins of glycolic acid. Iconic skincare brands like Nivea, Olay and Vaseline have stood the test of time. Nivea's name hints at the product's colour, while Vaseline's name blends German and Greek words.
--------
15:24
69. Pigs
This episode goes whole hog into the language of pigs, exploring the origins of terms like hog, farrow, shoat and boar. Discover why a gilt isn't just a government bond, and how an old word for the back of the knee gave us ham. Another pork-based joint traces its name to the French word for leg. Learn about the mix-up that sparked rumours of hot dogs containing canine meat, the difference between British and American pigs in blankets and how the Latin word scrofa, meaning pig, inspired the name of a disease.
About Etymoleon - Word History, the etymology podcast.
Word History is a weekly 15 minute etymology podcast by Etymoleon, dedicated to uncovering the history behind words and names. Each episode unveils the journey of words and their connections to various languages such as Old English, Ancient Greek, Latin, Old French, Proto-Germanic and many more. Episodes also highlight historical events related to the topic and terms explored. New episodes every Sunday. If you like etymology try Derivety, a daily word game by Etymoleon. Can you guess the word from the meaning of its origin? Play now at https://derivety.com. Get in touch with Etymoleon at https://etymoleon.com.