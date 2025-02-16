Etymoleon - Word History, the etymology podcast.

73. Mythology

This episode gets into the mythological roots that are embedded in our everyday vocabulary. From narcissism to nemesis to Achilles' heel, the tales of ancient societies shapes the way we speak. Explore the stories of Prometheus, Odysseus and Sisyphus and their corresponding terms promethean, odyssey and sisyphean. The Ship of Theseus theory finds surprising modern parallels in 'Trigger's broom' from Only Fools and Horses and the changing line-up of the girl group Sugababes. Also featured is why the Midas touch became a curse and what it means to suffer from the Cassandra complex.