Trump makes big moves on energy, climate early in return to presidency
In this episode of the Energy Evolution podcast, Taylor Kuykendall discusses significant shifts in US energy policy following President Donald Trump's inauguration. On January 20, Trump declared a national energy emergency, aiming to reverse several Biden administration policies that he views as detrimental to domestic energy production. Key proposals include ending what he has called the electric vehicle mandate, increasing oil and gas leasing on federal lands, and streamlining energy infrastructure permitting. Trump also plans to revoke climate-related regulations and halt funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, potentially slowing the growth of renewable energy initiatives. The episode features insights from three experts: Anna Mosby from S&P Global, Jonathan Elkind from Columbia University and Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. Marsh shares his perspective on the green hydrogen industry and the potential implications of an administration change on the recent $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the Department of Energy for his company. He expresses optimism about the hydrogen sector's future, despite concerns about regulatory changes under the new administration. Energy Evolution has merged with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now published on Tuesdays.
What's at stake in energy as Germans go to the polls
Ahead of Germany's general election on Feb. 23, Energy Evolution looks at the energy implications for Europe's largest economy. With the center-right Christian Democrats leading in the polls, correspondent Camilla Naschert lays out the party's energy plans and discusses the main priorities for Germany's energy system with expert guests. Guests on the episode are Christoph Maurer, managing director at advisory firm Consentec; Daniel Muir, senior power and renewables analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights; and Christian Schnibbe, communications chief at wind developer WPD. The episode is hosted by Eklavya Gupte. Energy Evolution is merging with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now published on Tuesdays.
Looking ahead: Key themes to watch in the energy transition in 2025
Platts Future Energy is merging with Energy Evolution, and in this inaugural episode of the new series, hosts Taylor Kuykendall and Eklavya Gupte set the stage for 2025, which looks to be another pivotal year for the energy landscape. We highlight key topics such as advances in renewable technologies, the critical role of hydrogen in decarbonization, and the evolving policies that will shape global energy markets. We delve into the implications of Donald Trump's return to the presidency, including how policy shifts could affect global climate talks and emission regulations. Importantly, these changes are coming against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and the ongoing energy transition. We also preview future episodes on the intersection of energy, technology, policy, and market trends, including the rising influence of artificial intelligence and its environmental implications. The new Energy Evolution will publish on Tuesdays.
Interviews, analysis and reporting from S&P Global Commodity Insights on energy and commodities' transition to a cleaner future. Hosts Taylor Kuykendall and Eklavya Gupte speak with policymakers, industry professionals and SPGCI in-house experts worldwide on topics related to decarbonization, climate, emerging fuels and energy sources, and the outlook for commodity markets from oil to power to metals. The Energy Evolution podcast has merged with the Platts Future Energy podcast as of January 2025.