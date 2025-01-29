What's at stake in energy as Germans go to the polls

Ahead of Germany's general election on Feb. 23, Energy Evolution looks at the energy implications for Europe's largest economy. With the center-right Christian Democrats leading in the polls, correspondent Camilla Naschert lays out the party's energy plans and discusses the main priorities for Germany's energy system with expert guests. Guests on the episode are Christoph Maurer, managing director at advisory firm Consentec; Daniel Muir, senior power and renewables analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights; and Christian Schnibbe, communications chief at wind developer WPD. The episode is hosted by Eklavya Gupte. Energy Evolution is merging with Platts Future Energy, and episodes are now published on Tuesdays.