About EarWax: An Amoeba Podcast

EarWax is Amoeba Music's first podcast!Hosts Hilary and Cody chat about new releases and in-store events, so you are always up to date on the goings on of the world's largest independent record store.Each week, we tell the story of one particular album. How was it made? Where does it exist in our history? What effect did it have then, and how does it affect us today?EarWax is two longtime record store clerks doing what we do best - learning about and sharing the stories behind the albums we love.