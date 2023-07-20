EarWax is Amoeba Music's first podcast!Hosts Hilary and Cody chat about new releases and in-store events, so you are always up to date on the goings on of the w...
Episode 2: DEVO - Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are DEVO!
We're back for round two! Cody and Hilary examine the beginnings of DEVO and their inimitable first album - "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are DEVO!" (Cody fumbles the title in the intro. Don't worry, we're pointing and laughing too!)DEVO's debut put the world on notice of something uncompromisingly different. From a wild Stones cover to crashing a Sun Ra show, DEVO has always - unapologetically - been themselves. We'll peek a bit behind the curtain to see how this record was rooted in a pivotal event in U.S. history.Thanks for listening! Check out everything we have going on via the info below: Instagram: @earwaxpod TikTok: @earwaxpod Amoeba on Instagram: @amoebahollywood @amoebasf @amoebaberkeley Questions, Suggestions, Corrections (surely we're perfect): [email protected] Credits:Edited by Claudia Rivera-TinsleyAll music written and performed by Spencer Belden"EarWax Main Theme" performed by Spencer Belden feat. David Otis
7/27/2023
49:19
Episode 1: Donna Summer - Bad Girls
"Take me on a journey..." Oh, we're about to do just that!On the inaugural episode of EarWax, hosts Hilary and Cody give the rundown on who we are, the framework for the show, and what we hope to accomplish with Amoeba Music's very first podcast.For our first Album of the Week, we're looking at Donna Summer's "Bad Girls." Full of bangers and ballads, this record is a window into a turning point in both musical history, and our culture at large.
7/27/2023
57:05
Introducing EarWax: An Amoeba Music Podcast!
Introducing EarWax, Amoeba Music's first podcast!Hosts Hilary and Cody chat about new releases and in-store events, so you are always up to date on the goings on of the world's largest independent record store.Each week, we tell the story of one particular album. How was it made? Where does it exist in our history? What effect did it have then, and how does it affect us today?EarWax is two longtime record store clerks doing what we do best - learning about and sharing the stories behind the albums we love.
