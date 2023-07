Introducing EarWax: An Amoeba Music Podcast!

Introducing EarWax, Amoeba Music's first podcast!Hosts Hilary and Cody chat about new releases and in-store events, so you are always up to date on the goings on of the world's largest independent record store.Each week, we tell the story of one particular album. How was it made? Where does it exist in our history? What effect did it have then, and how does it affect us today?EarWax is two longtime record store clerks doing what we do best - learning about and sharing the stories behind the albums we love.Thanks for listening! Check out everything we have going on via the info below: Instagram: @earwaxpod TikTok: @earwaxpod Amoeba on Instagram: @amoebahollywood @amoebasf @amoebaberkeley Questions, Suggestions, Corrections (surely we're perfect): [email protected] Credits:Edited by Claudia Rivera-TinsleyAll music written and performed by Spencer Belden"EarWax Main Theme" performed by Spencer Belden feat. David Otis