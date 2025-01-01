Powered by RND
Natalie Abbott & Vera Schmitz
If you were our friend, and if we could look you in the eyes and see your struggles and know you fully, and if we could only give you ONE thing—we'd give you Go...
  • Philippians 3:14 Deep Dive // What Do You Stand to Gain?
    "All the gains—gaining Christ, being found in him, eternity with him—all of that, even suffering is on one side of the balance and all of our earthly, temporal gains are on the other side of the balance. Which one is the better deal? Would you make that trade?"— Natalie AbbottToday's episode: Have you ever made a trade where you were the big winner? In today's teaching episode, Natalie Abbott helps us see how in Christ we gain everything. The questions she asks again and again is whether we're rightly seeing our earthly gains as losses and seeing Christ as our greatest gain. She encourages us, just like our verse does, to press on to win the prize, which is Jesus himself.  This month's memory verse: “I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” — Phil 3:14Memorize with us: Find out more about the easy button for Scripture memory and memorize this month's verse with the Dwell Differently monthly membership!Support Our Show: Leaving us a review is the best way to encourage us and help other people find our show. Links from today's show: Memorize verses with us in 2025 with the Dwell Differently Membership.Check out our beautiful new bracelets. Dig even deeper into God's Word (and memorize it!) in Natalie and Vera's Bible study and book: Dwell on These Things and Dwell Differently. Support the showFollow Natalie & Vera at DwellDifferently.com and @dwelldifferenly.
    25:48
  • Step Out Into the Light // Felicity Carswell
    "It was my instinctive reaction to run back into the darkness...Whereas the more I know Jesus—the more I am in the Word, the more I am running towards the light—the more this life that God has given me just makes sense."— Felicity Carswell Today's Episode: Today we're talking about the light and life of Jesus with Felicity Carswell.  Felicity talks about the scary reality of being exposed by the light of Jesus and yet the forgiveness that we always find there. She shares about her own first experience of Jesus and coming into the light. But she also shares about the good, daily practice of exposing our hearts to the light and fighting the sin in our lives. She encourages us not only to live in the light but to invite others to step out into the light with the compassion that comes from allowing it to work in our own lives. This month's memory verse: “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” — John 1:4 Today's guest: Felicity is from England, but currently lives near Chicago, Illinois with her book-selling husband, Jonathan, and two young sons, Rufus and Billy. She loves to teach the Bible in her local church, and disciple women on a one to one basis. She hosts a podcast with her sister called Two Sisters and a Cup of Tea that seeks to chat through the Bible and drive it to the heart.Support Our Show: Leave a review to encourage us and help other people find our show.Links from today's show: Find out more about Felicity here.Struggling with anger? Here's the book Felicity recommended: A Small Book about a Big Problem: Meditations on Anger, Patience, and Peace.Looking for a last minute Christmas gift? A Dwell Differently membership starts in January and helps your loved one learn God's Word for months to come (available in 4, 8, and 12 month memberships).Dig even deeper into God's Word (and memorize it!) in Natalie and Vera's new Bible study, Dwell on These Things and book, Dwell Differently. Support the showFollow Natalie & Vera at DwellDifferently.com and @dwelldifferenly.
    37:09
  • Lord, Wake Me Up!
    "I wrote in [my journal] to the Lord, 'Would you wake me up?' I wanna be awake. I want this verse to be real—that I would live a life of light, and that I would believe that Jesus is my life, and that I would be compelled to share it with others...I want to go out there and tell people about Jesus, but I was walking around like a dead person, weak and afraid of what it might mean if I wrote in [my journal], 'Wake me up.'"— Vera Schmitz Today's Episode: Today's episode with Natalie and Vera is the very thing our souls need. We need to be reminded that Jesus is the light and Jesus is the life. Sometimes we fall asleep to this reality and we need Jesus to wake us up! Listen in as they confess their own tendencies to shrink back from Jesus, especially when things are hard. But he is always right there (especially in his Word) waiting to meet us with arms open wide. May this episode compel you (no matter where you are) to step even more into the light of Jesus and experience his life today!This month's memory verse: "In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind." John 1:4 Support Our Show: Leave a review to encourage us and help other people find our show.Links from today's show: Shop our SALE and give thoughtful, Christ-centered gifts at deep discounts!Check out The Pour Over, Natalie and Vera's go-to source for concise, unbiased news from a Christian perspective.Find out more about the easy button for Scripture memory: the Dwell Differently membership.Need a prayer journal, check out the one Vera uses from Hosanna Revival here. Dig even deeper into God's Word (and memorize it!) in Natalie and Vera's new Bible study, Dwell on These Things and book, Dwell Differently. Support the showFollow Natalie & Vera at DwellDifferently.com and @dwelldifferenly.
    24:34
  • Light Always Wins // Tara-Leigh Cobble
    "You can't gather up a bunch of darkness and put out a candle. But you bring in one candle, and it always beats the dark. Light is always stronger. Light always wins."— Tara-Leigh Cobble Today's Episode: Do you need to be reminded that the light of Jesus always wins over every dark thing? Then this is the episode for you! Listen in as Tara-Leigh Cobble and Natalie bring encouragement, biblical teaching, and hones, practical dialogue about the abundant life we can experience when we walk in the light of Jesus. They talk about the fear of the dark, Tara-Leigh's struggle with sleeplessness, and what she learned in the dark. They also talk about the victory of Jesus over every dark thing in our lives and what it looks like to walk in the abundant life of light. Finally, they discuss how our experience of Jesus should compel us to share his light with others. It's such an encouraging conversation, you won't want to miss it! This month's memory verse: “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” — John 1:4 Today's guest: Tara-Leigh Cobble's zeal for Biblical literacy is at the heart of everything she creates. Her goal is to help people read, understand, and love Scripture. Her daily podcast, "The Bible Recap", guides listeners through a chronological 1-Year Bible reading plan. She created and leads D-Group International, which has grown into an international network of 300+ weekly Bible studies that meet in homes, churches, and online. She also writes and hosts a daily radio show called "The God Shot" and leads trips to Israel to study the Bible on site. Her book The Bible Recap and Bible study He’s Where the Joy Is are outlets for understanding Scripture as a whole and the Trinity in particular. She lives in Dallas, TX, where she has no pets, children, or anything that might die if she forgets to feed it.Support Our Show: Leave a review to encourage us and help other people find our show.Links from today's show: Find out more about Tara Leigh Cobble here.Looking for a last minute Christmas gift, but worried about getting it to them on time? A Dwell Differently membership starts in January and helps your loved one learn God's Word for months to come (available in 4, 8, and 12 month memberships).Dig even deeper into God's Word (and memorize it!) in Natalie and Vera's new Bible study, Dwell on These Things and book, Dwell Differently. Support the showFollow Natalie & Vera at DwellDifferently.com and @dwelldifferenly.
    31:14
  • John 1:4 Deep Dive // The Light of All Mankind
    "When the light of Jesus comes on in our dark hearts, the darkness must flee!"— Natalie AbbottToday's episode: We want life—real life, lasting life, full life—and this is precisely what what Jesus offers us! Listen in as Natalie Abbott unpacks the metaphors Jesus uses to explain the life he wants to give us. She narrows in on the metaphor of light, helping us see what it communicates about eternal life, victory over sin and death, and the beauty of the Christian life.  This is the message of Jesus: the message of life and light! All we need to do to receive it is to believe it! It's a great episode and a helpful message to share with anyone who wants to know more about what it means to believe in Jesus.   This month's memory verse: “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” — John 1:4Memorize with us: Find out more about the easy button for Scripture memory and memorize this month's verse with the Dwell Differently monthly membership!Support Our Show: Leaving us a review is the best way to encourage us and help other people find our show. Links from today's show: Read more of Natalie's thoughts in her post, Light to All! Life for All! The Best Christmas Offer.Shop our SALE and give thoughtful, Christ-centered gifts at deep discounts!Dig even deeper into God's Word (and memorize it!) in Natalie and Vera's Bible study and book: Dwell on These Things and Dwell Differently. Support the showFollow Natalie & Vera at DwellDifferently.com and @dwelldifferenly.
    23:33

About Dwell Differently

If you were our friend, and if we could look you in the eyes and see your struggles and know you fully, and if we could only give you ONE thing—we'd give you God’s Word. There is more power and love and truth in one verse than in a thousand other words. So, let us help you memorize God's words in a simple, easy way. We hope you'll love listening in while we chat about what our verse means, why it matters, and how it intersects with our daily lives. 
