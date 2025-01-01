Light Always Wins // Tara-Leigh Cobble

"You can't gather up a bunch of darkness and put out a candle. But you bring in one candle, and it always beats the dark. Light is always stronger. Light always wins."— Tara-Leigh Cobble Today's Episode: Do you need to be reminded that the light of Jesus always wins over every dark thing? Then this is the episode for you! Listen in as Tara-Leigh Cobble and Natalie bring encouragement, biblical teaching, and hones, practical dialogue about the abundant life we can experience when we walk in the light of Jesus. They talk about the fear of the dark, Tara-Leigh's struggle with sleeplessness, and what she learned in the dark. They also talk about the victory of Jesus over every dark thing in our lives and what it looks like to walk in the abundant life of light. Finally, they discuss how our experience of Jesus should compel us to share his light with others. It's such an encouraging conversation, you won't want to miss it! This month's memory verse: "In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind." — John 1:4 Today's guest: Tara-Leigh Cobble's zeal for Biblical literacy is at the heart of everything she creates. Her goal is to help people read, understand, and love Scripture. Her daily podcast, "The Bible Recap", guides listeners through a chronological 1-Year Bible reading plan. She created and leads D-Group International, which has grown into an international network of 300+ weekly Bible studies that meet in homes, churches, and online. She also writes and hosts a daily radio show called "The God Shot" and leads trips to Israel to study the Bible on site. Her book The Bible Recap and Bible study He's Where the Joy Is are outlets for understanding Scripture as a whole and the Trinity in particular. She lives in Dallas, TX, where she has no pets, children, or anything that might die if she forgets to feed it.