#704 - Duke advances, but Flagg & Brown injured in process

The Duke Blue Devils advance in the ACC Tournament after a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown picked up injuries that could keep both out for differing lengths of time. We discuss it on Episode 704. Jason is in Charlotte for the ACC Tournament and gives his take from his vantage point on press row at the Spectrum Center. He and Donald discuss all that happened in this game, from the vibes in the arena to Cooper Flagg injuring his ankle just minutes after Maliq Brown injured his shoulder again. Still, this team was resilient in storming back to take the lead and keep Georgia Tech at arm’s length the rest of the way. There was some good in this game but also some things to improve as the team moves onto the ACC Tournament semifinals. Standing in their way: UNC, who beat Wake Forest to set up a third battle between the two rivals and the second matchup in 6 days. Jason and Donald forego the normal preview to discuss some of the things to watch as Duke adjusts to having Flagg and Brown unavailable. We end with a tribute to John Feinstein, who passed away suddenly on Thursday. Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. That includes our affiliate partnerships, from Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) and Fanatics to the NBA Store, NFL Shop, and even Fubo TV. And...we have some more coming! Save some cash on the latest gear or follow the Blue Devils on the go by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on Bluesky ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices