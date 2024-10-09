The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed and the DBR Podcast gang has spent hours pouring over it in search of everything you need to know. On this latest edition of the pod, Jason and Donald welcome frequent guest host Scott Rich to help them break down Duke's path to Final Four glory out of the East Region as well as the teams to pay extra attention to in all the other regions. Did Carolina deserve to make the field? Which double-digit seeds are likely to make the second weekend? Who are the best bets to make the Final Four? Tune in to hear three podcasters do their level-headed best to make the right picks. And sure, they probably got a lot of their predictions wrong, but that is why this is MARCH MADNESS!
#706 - ACC Tournament Champions!
The Duke Blue Devils are ACC champions! For the first time since 2005-2006, Duke wins the ACC Tournament after claiming the outright regular season title, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 73-62. Donald and Jason recap everything on Episode 706.
It was a tough win for the Blue Devils, who didn’t have a great first half but surged in the second half to take the game. The second half defense and the tenacity the team showed was incredible. Kon Knueppel was the ACC Tournament MVP, but there were several unsung heroes that helped Duke to the ACC title.
After the break, we discuss some of the things that need to improve as we turn to the NCAA Tournament. We give out our Play of the Game as well as our Player of the Week as well. We end with quick predictions on what seed lines await Clemson and Louisville, whether Duke will be the #1 overall seed, and whether UNC makes the Big Dance.
We’ll be back this evening to discuss all the brackets, both for the men and the women, as the Selection Shows take place today!
Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. That includes our affiliate partnerships, from Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) and Fanatics to the NBA Store, NFL Shop, and even Fubo TV. And...we have some more coming! Save some cash on the latest gear or follow the Blue Devils on the go by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on Bluesky @DukeRoundup!
#705 - Duke Hangs On Against UNC, Prepares for ACC Tournament Title Game
The Duke Blue Devils survive another one in the ACC Tournament after a 74-71 win over the UNC. We recap everything and preview the ACC Tournament Final on Episode 705.
It was a tale of two halves in Charlotte, as Donald and Jason recap what was an amazing first half from the Blue Devils. Lots of great play by some unsung heroes, from Pat Ngongba and Khaman Maluach to Isaiah Evans to Kon Knueppel and Sion James. There was a lot of great play in the first half, including some hustle plays that proved to be the difference. The second half was not as great, as Duke almost saw a 24 point lead turn into a UNC win. Thankfully, Jae’Lyn Withers’ lane violation at the end helped Duke escape.
Next up is the ACC Tournament Final, and Duke will face the Louisville Cardinals. They have played tremendously well since we last faced them on December 8th, the first ACC game of the season for both teams. It’s somewhat fitting that the final ACC game of the season pits these two teams together for the title. We preview that game and what to watch for when the teams tip off tonight.
#704 - Duke advances, but Flagg & Brown injured in process
The Duke Blue Devils advance in the ACC Tournament after a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown picked up injuries that could keep both out for differing lengths of time. We discuss it on Episode 704.
Jason is in Charlotte for the ACC Tournament and gives his take from his vantage point on press row at the Spectrum Center. He and Donald discuss all that happened in this game, from the vibes in the arena to Cooper Flagg injuring his ankle just minutes after Maliq Brown injured his shoulder again. Still, this team was resilient in storming back to take the lead and keep Georgia Tech at arm’s length the rest of the way. There was some good in this game but also some things to improve as the team moves onto the ACC Tournament semifinals.
Standing in their way: UNC, who beat Wake Forest to set up a third battle between the two rivals and the second matchup in 6 days. Jason and Donald forego the normal preview to discuss some of the things to watch as Duke adjusts to having Flagg and Brown unavailable. We end with a tribute to John Feinstein, who passed away suddenly on Thursday.
DBR Bites #99 - ACC Tourney Quarterfinal Preview vs Ga Tech
Duke's quests for an ACC tournament banner begins on Thursday at noon and the Duke Basketball Roundup is your go-to spot for a preview. Only minutes after Georgia Tech finished knocking off Virginia, Jason and Donald hopped on to pod about what they have seen from the Yellowjackets and what Duke should be concerned about in this matchup. Jason says this is the team he least wanted to see in the quarterfinals, for sure.
After the break, the guys also dive into the All-ACC Awards and while there is happiness over the many Dukies who were honored, you know the podcast crew is going to have a few critical words about Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. Be ready for a rant!
