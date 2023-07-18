Rose McGowan continues to seek justice for Brett Cantor and his family. After she has a chance meeting with LA Police Chief Bratton in 2006, he agrees to take another look at Brett’s case. New clues from the 1993 crime scene point to a potential person of interest, but are they a DNA match? ***** Narration – Jacy Nova & Thom Dre Producers - Jacy Nova, Pat Tapia, Thom Dre, Marc Cantor, and Georgie Rutherford Audio Producer - Christopher Lang Design – Paulina Szymanska Official website - https://dragonflypodcast.com For all credits and sources, please visit: https://dragonflypodcast.com/episode-8-dna-investigation

We pay tribute to Brett Cantor, his late father Paul, and brother Cliff, who sadly passed away in 2014. We hear from those who knew Brett best, as they reflect on the lasting impact of his unsolved murder and the void it has left in their lives. ***** Narration – Jacy Nova & Thom Dre Producers - Jacy Nova, Pat Tapia, Thom Dre, Marc Cantor, and Georgie Rutherford Audio Producer - Christopher Lang Design – Paulina Szymanska Official website - https://dragonflypodcast.com For all credits and sources, please visit: https://dragonflypodcast.com/episode-9-we-live-to-remember

About Dragonfly: Brett Cantor Murder Mystery

Step inside the shadowy world of the 90s music industry with Casefile Presents. We go behind the velvet ropes to explore the dark side of the Hollywood club scene and the nightlife king and queen pins who ruled it. In this world, secrets trade hands like currency; among the most compelling is who murdered Brett Cantor. The tragic death of Brett Cantor sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. At just 25, Cantor had built an impressive career as an A&R executive at Chrysalis Music Group and was instrumental in helping discover bands like Rage Against the Machine. Brett was at the top of his game, dating actress Rose McGowan and signing on as a partner in a popular Hollywood nightclub called Dragonfly. However, on July 30, 1993, his life in the fast lane took a tragic turn, and the music executive was murdered in his West Hollywood apartment. Today, nearly 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. Join us as we reveal the findings of our 3-year cold case investigation of Brett’s final days, murder, and haunting aftermath documented by his family and friends. This is one rock 'n' roll true crime story you will never forget.