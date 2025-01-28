Don't Blame Me! / But Am I Wrong?

Melisa's weekend took a sharp left turn into chaos! Between witnessing a scary crime and a surprise encounter with a decidedly unconventional cousin, she's got stories to tell. Meanwhile, Meghan's weekend was a lot more calm. After a surprisingly pleasant shopping trip, she saw the new Captain America. But the real heat comes from the undeniable, collective thirst for Giancarlo Esposito. Meghan also dives into the Alex Cross tv series while Melisa kicks off her journey with the new show, "Running Point."
