PodcastsHealth & WellnessDon't Blame Me! / But Am I Wrong?
Don't Blame Me! / But Am I Wrong?

Meghan Rienks and Melisa D. Monts
Actor/Content Creator Meghan Rienks and Producer/Writer/Director Melisa D. Monts are like every other person with access to a microphone, they started a podcast...
Health & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

  • SYNT: CrossFit Cheating Scandal
    Meghan and Melisa share the results from But Am I Wrong: CrossFit Cheating Scandal.
    54:59
  • BAIW: Karaoke Drama
    But Am I Wrong: Melisa: Office Sirens Meghan: Leave Millie Bobby Brown Alone But Are You Wrong: Expecting your parents to know you're depressed Stopping a rude drunk girl But Are They Wrong: Melisa: Aimee Bock and Salim Said of Feeding Our Future Meghan: Happiest Baby Company
    1:18:04
  • FF: Weekend of Chaos
    Melisa's weekend took a sharp left turn into chaos! Between witnessing a scary crime and a surprise encounter with a decidedly unconventional cousin, she's got stories to tell. Meanwhile, Meghan's weekend was a lot more calm. After a surprisingly pleasant shopping trip, she saw the new Captain America. But the real heat comes from the undeniable, collective thirst for Giancarlo Esposito. Meghan also dives into the Alex Cross tv series while Melisa kicks off her journey with the new show, "Running Point."
    1:19:54
  • DBM: When To Have The Talk
    This week Meghan and Melisa are giving advice on: Change in appearance after having surgery Getting over a friendship/situationship breakup Can't afford to attending your friend's bridal activities When to talk about making things official Update: Handling a bad friendship breakup when you work together
    1:10:54

About Don't Blame Me! / But Am I Wrong?

Actor/Content Creator Meghan Rienks and Producer/Writer/Director Melisa D. Monts are like every other person with access to a microphone, they started a podcast. But to be fair they’ve been at it for a while. It all began with one show which led to another, but as they say, more is more.  On Mondays they release Don’t Blame Me!, which is an advice podcast where listeners call in and we share our thoughts on situations such as “What to do if you’re going to your boyfriend’s family function and you haven’t told him that you previously slept with both his twin brothers.” Then on Thursdays they release But Am I Wrong?, where they ethically gossip about pop culture, politics, their lives, and the listener's lives. Listeners write in and Meghan and Melisa tell them if they’re wrong or right in a situation.  On Tuesdays and Fridays they throw in a little something extra as well.  Meghan and Melisa strive to create community, grounded in activism, mental health, and inclusively. Think of them as your blunt, honest friends who give you the advice you need to hear, not what you want to hear, but are rooting for your success. What they lack in credentials, they make up in opinions. They’re professional unprofessionals. So if you’re looking for a new slate of podcasts to add to your routine, we’re here for you.
