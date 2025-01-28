About Don't Blame Me! / But Am I Wrong?

Actor/Content Creator Meghan Rienks and Producer/Writer/Director Melisa D. Monts are like every other person with access to a microphone, they started a podcast. But to be fair they’ve been at it for a while. It all began with one show which led to another, but as they say, more is more. On Mondays they release Don’t Blame Me!, which is an advice podcast where listeners call in and we share our thoughts on situations such as “What to do if you’re going to your boyfriend’s family function and you haven’t told him that you previously slept with both his twin brothers.” Then on Thursdays they release But Am I Wrong?, where they ethically gossip about pop culture, politics, their lives, and the listener's lives. Listeners write in and Meghan and Melisa tell them if they’re wrong or right in a situation. On Tuesdays and Fridays they throw in a little something extra as well. Meghan and Melisa strive to create community, grounded in activism, mental health, and inclusively. Think of them as your blunt, honest friends who give you the advice you need to hear, not what you want to hear, but are rooting for your success. What they lack in credentials, they make up in opinions. They’re professional unprofessionals. So if you’re looking for a new slate of podcasts to add to your routine, we’re here for you.