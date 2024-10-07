Air and Mia Hutchinson: More than just Aidan Hutchinson's Sisters
I MEANNNN….THIS IS A HISTORIC EPISODE!! Not only are we in a real life STUDIO (pinch me, Jesus) but we have not one, but TWO incredible guests this week!!! Meet my Michigan sisters Mia and Air Hutchinson, two of the most genuine souls I know. They decided it was worth it to come down to Chicago and chat it up with me about living with a superstar football brother - Aidan Hutchinson (UMich hero and star of the Detroit Lions). The Hutchinson sisters are true superstars - from a former Miss Michigan to a National Anthem superstar, prepare to fall in love with them. I am so honored to bring you our first in person interviews with two of my favorite people on the whole planet. I love you all so much, enjoy xo
1:10:13
Imani Knox: Not just Flex and Shanice's Daughter
If you need a dose of sunshine in your day, meet IMANI! She is truly all things joy and happiness personified and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring her on the show this week! IMANI’s dad is star of One on One, Flex, and her mom is Grammy nominated and world renowned singer-songwriter, Shanice! IMANI has been in the spotlight her entire life so we got into the good, the bad, the ugly, and the gray areas of all of it!! And remember her name y’all…she’s up next! Cheers to alllll of you, XO! *Episode also available on Youtube*
48:12
Trey Mourning: More than just Alonzo Mourning's Son | Do I Know You?
I hope y’all came hungry and ready to be FED!!! In this episode, we're diving deeeeeeepppp with the incredible, Jesus-centered Trey Mourning! Trey’s dad is NBA Hall of Famer & Miami Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning, so he’s all too familiar with everything we talk about on the show. Trey’s done a lot of intentional self work to find a way to be comfortable in his own, unique identity. But WAIT, there's moreeee! 🎉 I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to be collaborating with one of my very best friends, entrepreneur queen Mariah Simone and her luxury lifestyle apparel brand - MSFIT!! Mariah has inspired me for years and she is a key piece of this show, so you know I had to take some time to put y’all onto your new favorite obsession!! It’s giving realness, it’s giving authenticity, it’s giving FABULOUS! Cheers to all of you, XO! 💖✨ ***Also on YouTube!
51:14
Taahirah O'Neal: More than just Shaquille O'Neal's daughter
Ooohhhh what a treat to kick off the year!! I truly can’t imagine a better guest than my incredibly wise and compassionate friend/sister, Taahirah O’Neal! Taahirah is in an extremely unique position given the fact that not only is her dad a larger than life (literally) household name - Shaq - but her entire family has a gigantic spotlight on them. Taahirah is a powerhouse by truly every single definition of the word. We get honest about all the highs and alllll the lows, and it really doesn’t get much realer than this (I left this interview sprinting to my therapist LOLLLL) Cheers to Taahirah & cheers to allll of you!! xox
***All episodes also available on YouTube! XO***
1:17:05
Jordie’s Journal | Lessons I Learned After Starting My YouTube Channel One Year Ago
WE BACK WE BACK WE BAAACKKK!!! Not only are we back, but we’re officially commemorating ONE (1) FULL YEAR OF “DO I KNOW YOU?”!!!!!! - Cue deep sigh of relief, reflection, and holding back happy tears :''') - I’ve literally learned more about myself than I ever knew possible and what’s the point of learning if we don’t share with others so we can all THRIVE! So here it is - my one year reflections after starting a YouTube channel (also debated calling this "Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My YouTube channel LOLLLL) I love you all so so so much and I couldn’t be more appreciative that I was able to go on this ride with y'all over the past year - 2024, THERE’S NO MORE HOLDING BACK! Cheers to you xoxoxoxoxo ***All episodes also available on YouTube! XO***
Here's the thing: Jordan's brother is a celebrity athlete with a big spotlight. But Jordan’s a true depiction of main character energy… aka the Beyoncé of the family. She’s a strong believer that no matter who you’re related to, everyone has an identity of their own that deserves to be celebrated!
Jordan created “Do I Know You?” to connect with old and new friends who are siblings and/or children of celebrities. Some are in the spotlight for their own passions, some are thrilled to live private lives, and others fall in the middle. Join us as we share how we live unapologetically ourselves!