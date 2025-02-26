Cardiac Longevity with Dr. Behnam Banihashemi
In this episode of "Ditch the Lab Coat," Dr. Mark Bonta welcomes Dr. Behnam Banihashemi, a cardiologist specializing in cardiovascular prevention, wellness, and longevity. Dr. Banihashemi discusses the concept of Medicine 2.0, which includes advancements in pharmaceuticals and interventions that have extended life expectancy in the Western world, along with a focus on improving lifestyle choices to further enhance longevity. However, he emphasizes that the real key to living a longer, healthier life lies in addressing lifestyle factors such as fitness, nutrition, sleep, and mental health.Dr. Banihashemi explains that although cardiac procedures like stents can be life-saving during heart attacks, they do not necessarily improve life expectancy for those with stable angina. Instead, lifestyle changes have a more significant impact. He highlights the influence of pharmaceutical funding on medical research and practice, leading to an emphasis on treatments rather than preventive care.The conversation also covers the limitations of the Canadian healthcare system, which does not incentivize primary prevention, and the potential benefits of certain quick fixes like metformin or supplements like protein and creatine. Dr. Banihashemi stresses that small, consistent actions, despite not being marketable, are essential for longevity and that the healthcare system often focuses more on managing diseases than preventing them. Ultimately, individuals hold the power to take charge of their health through day-by-day lifestyle decisions, adding life to their years, not just years to their lives.Get Dr. Banihashemi's 8 Steps to Conquer Chronic Pain: A Doctor's Guide to Lifelong Relief : https://www.amazon.ca/Steps-Conquer-Chronic-Pain-Lifelong/dp/0778807118 Episode Highlights:Longevity Myths Debunked: Dr. Ben sheds light on the widespread misconception that a magic pill exists for living longer. Spoiler alert: it doesn't! Discover the habits that truly make a difference in extending not only your lifespan but also your health span.Four Pillars of Health: Learn about the core areas that Dr. Ben advocates for—Fitness, Nutrition, Sleep, and Mental Health—and how these simple, intentional choices can vastly improve your quality of life.Real Talk on Medical Interventions: Are cardiac stents the ultimate fix? Dr. Ben discusses the harsh realities of current medical practices focused on quick fixes and how lifestyle changes offer more significant benefits.The Canadian Healthcare Perspective: Ever wondered how the Canadian healthcare system affects patient care? Dr. Ben gives an insider's look into the challenges doctors face and how his new venture, the Cardiac Longevity Clinic, is pioneering a shift towards proactive, personalized healthcare.00:00 - Cardiologist Ben's Holistic Heart Health06:00 - Longevity trends in the Western world.09:08 - Impact of non-chronic mortality factors.12:04 - Cardiac stents save lives in heart attacks.16:53 - Biased pharmaceutical research investments.18:49 - Cardiology's focus: Band-Aids over causes.21:13 - Research bias in health studies.27:03 - Primary prevention system failures.28:43 - The Four Pillars for Longevity.34:43 - Integrative health consultation process.37:42 - Sustainable change through consistency.40:46 - Longevity drugs: Metformin vs. Rapamycin.45:28 - Red wine popularity: Study misinterpretations.47:00 - Wine, longevity, and confounding factors.51:13 - Patient responsibility in medication adherence.53:22 - Reflecting on longevity and lifestyle.