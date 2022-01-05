Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Digging Deep with Robert Plant in the App
Listen to Digging Deep with Robert Plant in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Podcast Digging Deep with Robert Plant
Podcast Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Robert Plant
add
Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and ... More
MusicMusic History
Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • S5E6: Too Much Alike
    The last episode of this series has its emotional moments, as we look back at the whole of our Digging Deep journey up to this point, but we also end on a joyous musical note; a rockabilly classic covered by Robert Plant and Patti Griffin which includes the timeless lyric, “We're too much alike to like each other, like we used to do”.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/26/2022
    21:17
  • S5E5: Last Time I Saw Her (Remix)
    On this episode Robert Plant and Matt Everitt dig deep into a track whose roots can be found on RP’s seventh solo album, 2002’s Dreamland. But we’re not dealing with the original, instead we're unearthing the rare remix of 'Last Time I Saw Her’. Enjoy!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/13/2022
    13:48
  • S5E4: Please Read The Letter By Robert Plant & Jimmy Page
    This is a collaboration between Robert and Jimmy Page which resulted in a classic song that made its home on the 1997 Walking into Clarksdale album. But it then re-appeared a decade later on Raising Sand – and it would go on to win The Record of the Year Award at the 2009 Grammys. This tune has had quite the life thus far… See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/29/2022
    19:03
  • S5E3: Quattro
    For the first time ever, Digging Deep features not one, but two musicians in conversation. We’ve wanted to do this since the series started back in May 2019, and the song both are discussing is Quattro, the opener from Robert and Alison Krauss’ recent album ‘Raise The Roof. Need any more hints about our mystery guest?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/15/2022
    24:55
  • S5E2: All The Kings Horses
    Digging Deep with Robert Plant. Season 5 Episode 2, All The Kings Horses.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2022
    14:25

More Music podcasts

About Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. In this podcast he'll delve into his back catalogue to revisit a track from this remarkable history to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. It’s Robert’s personal road map to an incredible and personal journey that’s ongoing to this very day…


Podcast website

Listen to Digging Deep with Robert Plant, Housevolution and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Digging Deep with Robert Plant

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Digging Deep with Robert Plant: Podcasts in Family