S5E6: Too Much Alike
The last episode of this series has its emotional moments, as we look back at the whole of our Digging Deep journey up to this point, but we also end on a joyous musical note; a rockabilly classic covered by Robert Plant and Patti Griffin which includes the timeless lyric, "We're too much alike to like each other, like we used to do".
6/26/2022
21:17
S5E5: Last Time I Saw Her (Remix)
On this episode Robert Plant and Matt Everitt dig deep into a track whose roots can be found on RP's seventh solo album, 2002's Dreamland. But we're not dealing with the original, instead we're unearthing the rare remix of 'Last Time I Saw Her'. Enjoy!
6/13/2022
13:48
S5E4: Please Read The Letter By Robert Plant & Jimmy Page
This is a collaboration between Robert and Jimmy Page which resulted in a classic song that made its home on the 1997 Walking into Clarksdale album. But it then re-appeared a decade later on Raising Sand – and it would go on to win The Record of the Year Award at the 2009 Grammys. This tune has had quite the life thus far…
5/29/2022
19:03
S5E3: Quattro
For the first time ever, Digging Deep features not one, but two musicians in conversation. We've wanted to do this since the series started back in May 2019, and the song both are discussing is Quattro, the opener from Robert and Alison Krauss' recent album 'Raise The Roof. Need any more hints about our mystery guest?
5/15/2022
24:55
S5E2: All The Kings Horses
Digging Deep with Robert Plant. Season 5 Episode 2, All The Kings Horses.
Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. In this podcast he'll delve into his back catalogue to revisit a track from this remarkable history to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. It’s Robert’s personal road map to an incredible and personal journey that’s ongoing to this very day…